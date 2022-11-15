Read full article on original website
Childcare, Wellness Initiatives Celebrated At Foundation Luncheon
WINONA LAKE — Community initiatives such as childcare and wellness projects within small towns was the theme of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation’s annual celebration luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The luncheon was held in-person this year at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake. In a...
Warsaw Area Career Center Student Projects Raise Money For CASA
WARSAW — Warsaw Area Career Center students recently partnered with CASA of Kosciusko County. In anticipation of the 2022 Holiday Festival to raise awareness and funding to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children who are entangled in the Kosciusko County court system by recruiting, training and supporting volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates, teachers Marc Huffer and Andrea Miller took on special student-made projects to donate to the cause.
Jefferson STEM, Teachers Credit Union Make Science Happen
WARSAW — On Thursday, Nov. 10, second-grade students from Jefferson STEM Elementary School visited Science Central in Fort Wayne. While there, students experienced science firsthand while learning about space, states of matter, solar energy, and more. Warsaw Community Schools staff would like to thank Teachers Credit Union for their...
Becknell Active In The Warsaw Community
WARSAW — Luke Becknell has always been active in the Warsaw community. Becknell was born and raised in Bourbon. After graduating from Indiana University Bloomington, he moved to Warsaw in 1976 and started Today’s Headlines, a hair salon in Warsaw. Becknell still owns the salon and runs it with his wife, Michelle.
Duncan Stepping Down From Winona Lake Council
WINONA LAKE — Denny Duncan is stepping down from Winona Lake Town Council after almost seven years. The Winona Lake Town Council recognized Duncan at its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, his last with the council. His resignation is effective Nov. 30. Duncan, the current council vice president, is...
Community Celebrates New Miller Sunset Pavilion With Ribbon-Cutting
WINONA LAKE — The dreams of many for an ice rink in Kosciusko County have come true with the completion of the Miller Sunset Pavilion. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the K21 Health Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting for the pavilion, located at 705 Park Ave., in Winona Lake. That preceded...
Tippecanoe-Chapman Sewer District Discusses Groundbreaking Ceremony
NORTH WEBSTER — As contractors have been hired for the project and are now in the final stages of the planning process, the Tippecanoe-Chapman Sewer District board at its Monday, Nov. 14, meeting discussed setting a date for the groundbreaking ceremony. Steve Henschen, project engineer with Jones Petrie Rafinski,...
Veterans Receive Quilts Of Valor At Legion In North Webster
NORTH WEBSTER — On Veterans Day Friday, Nov. 11, the North Webster American Legion Post 253 honored one of its seniors, Bert LaBash, with a Quilt of Valor. It was a beautiful ceremony at the Legion with many in attendance. He is one of the regulars at Senior Primelife Enrichment Center and is always willing to go the extra mile for any of us.
Students Gain Real-World Experience At The Blue Apron
WARSAW — The Blue Apron is a student-run full-service restaurant located in the Warsaw Area Career Center at Warsaw Community High School. The restaurant offers students grades nine through 12 the opportunity to garner real-world experience in culinary arts and running a full-service restaurant. “I’ve learned so much here....
Warsaw Superintendent Reflects On Weekend Bus Accident
WARSAW — A Nov. 12 bus accident in Warsaw, which injured 20 high school students from Illinois, was on the Warsaw Community Schools’ Board of Trustees’ mind during a Nov. 14 meeting. WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert said the school district responded to the accident and aided...
Fellowship Missions Issues Winter Contingency Plan On Warming Centers
WARSAW — A winter contingency plan on policies for the use of warming centers has been developed in Warsaw to provide relief to the homeless when frigid weather arrives. The plan will be implemented when weather conditions are triggered as outlined below. This plan is intended to serve as...
Flooring In Etna Green Park Building Repaired
ETNA GREEN — Etna Green Town Council is addressing an issue with flooring at the Heritage Park building. At a Nov. 15 meeting, Clerk-Treasuer Patti Cook said the town had to pay for the building’s floor to be re-waxed after it was trashed with silly string following a party rental.
Wheels On Fire Gives $70K To Local Cancer Care Funds
AKRON — The fight against cancer got a $70,000 boost this week from a local organization. On Sunday, Nov. 13, the Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s Wheels on Fire-Cancer Crusaders presented two $35,000 checks to the Kosciusko and Fulton County cancer care funds. Both help those battling the disease with support for medications, utilities and other financial needs.
Meetings About Future US 30 Friday In Warsaw, Columbia City
WARSAW – A chance to voice thoughts on the proposed reconstruction of US 30 arrives Friday, Nov. 18. Indiana Department of Tranportionation will host meetings in Warsaw and Columbia City Friday. The Warsaw meeting starts at 11 a.m. at Warsaw Community Public Library, 310 E.l Main St. The other...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Brandon Bradley, $3,404.81. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Tanner Larocque, $4,610.60. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komya v. Jeffery A. Madden, $1,850.91. Evictions. The following...
CASA Announces New Foundation In Honor Of Judge Cates
WARSAW — CASA of Kosciusko County held its Annual Holiday Festival fundraiser Friday, Nov. 11. CASA hosted close to 400 corporate sponsors, business leaders and other CASA supporters at Image Air Charter’s hangar. The theme “Strands of Lives Changed” was inspired by CASA of Kosciusko County celebrating their 30th, or Pearl, Anniversary, of advocating for abused and neglected children. Once again the community did their part to financially support CASA’s mission of providing advocates for children embroiled in the court system.
Christkindlmarkt Set For Nov. 18-20 In Peru
PERU — Christkindlmarkt is a Christmas market with a German theme which starts from 4-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The event will occur on Court Street and East Fifth Street in downtown Peru.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following accidents:. 6:50 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, on CR 200E, 1,500 feet south of Armstrong Road. Driver: Jade Grady, 24, EMS D Lane, Syracuse. Driver struck deer. Damage up to $5,000. 3:38 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, on CR 150W and...
Gateway Grove Gym Part Of Phase 3
WARSAW – Though the former Madison Elementary School on North Union Street is gone, the gymnasium still stands at the end of West Fort Wayne Street as part of the Gateway Grove subdivision. ON Monday night, Nov. 145, the Warsaw Plan Commission unanimously approved the final plat for the...
Miller Sunset Pavilion Ribbon Cutting Today, Free Skating Saturday
WINONA LAKE — Community leaders will celebrate the opening of the Miller Sunset Pavilion’s ice rink with a ribbon cutting Wednesday, Nov. 16, and free skating on Saturday, Nov. 19. That news was announced during Winona Lake Town Council’s meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The ribbon-cutting is...
