NORTH WEBSTER — On Veterans Day Friday, Nov. 11, the North Webster American Legion Post 253 honored one of its seniors, Bert LaBash, with a Quilt of Valor. It was a beautiful ceremony at the Legion with many in attendance. He is one of the regulars at Senior Primelife Enrichment Center and is always willing to go the extra mile for any of us.

NORTH WEBSTER, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO