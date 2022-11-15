Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
TCU Senate calls on Tufts to recognize ULTRAThe Tufts Daily
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Jeremy Swayman Credits Penguins, Bruins Medical Staff After Injury
Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman made another step in his recovery. Swayman returned to practice Tuesday morning for the first time since being injured in Boston’s 6-5 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 1. Swayman was ruled week-to-week after colliding with Patrice Bergeron in his net. The extent of his injury has yet to be revealed, but head coach Jim Montgomery did tell reporters Swayman was a few days “ahead of schedule.”
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Reveals New Nickname For Connor Clifton
Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton already has a nickname in “Cliffy hockey” that suits him well. But first-year Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has been referring to the fifth-year pro, who is currently enjoying a breakout season, as something else recently. “Kenny Rogers, that’s my new nickname for him,”...
What Patrice Bergeron Said To Tage Thompson In Viral Pregame Moment
Patrice Bergeron had a big night when the Bruins took down the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, scoring a pair of goals to help Boston continue rolling in its NHL-best start. But it’s what Bergeron did before the game started that has drawn the praise of his opponent and their fans.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Lysell, Lauko, Poitras & More
Not only are the Boston Bruins having a ton of success through their first 16 games of the 2022-23 season, but so isn’t their top minor league affiliate. In this edition of the Bruins Prospects Report for The Hockey Writers, we look at what’s going on with two prospects in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), a prospect at Providence College and more.
Red Sox Division Rival Swings Major Trade With Mariners
A little over a month after ending the Blue Jays’ 2022 season, the Mariners reportedly have acquired one of Toronto’s better players. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Jays are sending outfielder Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners, marking the first noteworthy transaction of the Major League Baseball offseason. In exchange for Hernández, Seattle is shipping relief pitcher Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko north of the border, per the Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish. The Blue Jays confirmed the trade shortly after the reports from Passan and Divish.
Boxes Checked: Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman ‘Part Of Club Again’
Jeremy Swayman is back with the Bruins. The goalie suffered an injury Nov. 1 in a collision with Patrice Bergeron during Boston’s 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery labeled Swayman as week-to-week but did note last week he was “ahead of schedule.“. Swayman...
What Has Impressed Jim Montgomery Most About Bruins Scorching Start
This seemed inconceivable for the Boston Bruins before the regular season even started. They were dealing with a handful of injuries to key players while trying to learn the system of a new coach. The general consensus was just stay afloat before they got stars like Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy back, and then hopefully the Bruins could hit their stride.
Boston Bruins hire firm to review player vetting process
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired a law firm led by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to review their player vetting process after signing prospect Mitchell Miller and then rescinding his contract offer. The team announced Tuesday it retained Lynch of the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to conduct an independent review of the process. Miller, who was convicted of assault in 2016 for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school, signed an entry-level deal with Boston this month even though the Arizona Coyotes previously relinquished their rights to him after drafting him in 2020. The Bruins rescinded Miller’s contract offer after facing harsh criticism around the hockey community and from players currently in the NHL. In their latest statement, they pledged to cooperate with Lynch’s investigation and publicly disclose the results of the review when completed. “We recently fell short of our high standards and disappointed both ourselves and many in our community,” the Bruins said. “Moving forward, we are committed to ensuring that our values are reflected in everything we do as an organization, including our process for vetting future players.”
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Reilly, Kinkaid, Bergeron & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Mike Reilly reportedly wants to be traded after being sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL). Meanwhile, third-string netminder Keith Kinkaid simply dominated in his debut with Boston. In other news, before puck drop on Saturday (Nov. 12) against the Buffalo Sabres, Patrice Bergeron had a conversation with Tage Thompson that only shows just how marvelous of a person he is.
Spurs center Jakob Poeltl rumored to be Celtics trade target as big man insurance
The Celtics have roared out to the best start in the NBA this regular season but that won’t stop Boston’s front office from considering upgrades for this championship contender. One name we’ve highlighted here at MassLive in the past month as a potential trade target for Boston is...
From the Archives: How the Leafs Got Their Revenge on the Habs
When a Montreal Canadiens goalie wondered how the Toronto Maple Leafs even made the playoffs in 1947, the Leafs got the last word, as Stan Fischler explores.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets host the Canadiens after Jenner's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Montreal Canadiens after Boone Jenner's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Blue Jackets' 5-4 overtime win. Columbus has a 4-5-0 record at...
FOX Sports
Bruins take winning streak into home matchup against the Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins aim to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Philadelphia Flyers. Boston has gone 9-0-0 in home games and 14-2-0 overall. The Bruins have a...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Home Sweet Home, Nosek, Lucic & More
Another week has passed on the 2022-23 season for the Boston Bruins and it was a perfect one with four wins. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we look at home the Black and Gold are enjoying some home cooking, a former fan favorite, and Stanley Cup champion returned to Boston, a veteran finally gets a goal, and more.
NHL
Bruins Activate Jeremy Swayman; Assign Keith Kinkaid
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 16, that the team has added goaltender Jeremy Swayman to the active roster and assigned goaltender Keith Kinkaid to Providence. Swayman, 23, has made four appearances with Boston this season, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 3.45 goals against...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Capitals 2
Winning three of their last four games, the Panthers now sit at 9-6-1 in the standings. "Like every game, we came out and had a strong start," said Carter Verhaeghe, who scored a pair of goals in the win. "It was a gritty one. The special teams were huge with the PK. It was a solid win throughout."
Sam Hauser is giving Celtics another surprise bench weapon that opponents can’t solve
The Celtics scooped up the undrafted Sam Hauser just moments after the 2021 NBA Draft with a two-way contract. 18 months later, it’s hard to imagine even his biggest fans could have seen him progressing into this type of a role on a title contender. Hauser shined once again...
Cassidy on Losing Third-Period Edge: 'Good Teams Do Not Do That'
The Vegas Golden Knights allowed the San Jose Sharks to come back from a third-period deficit.
Four power-play goals not enough as Springfield Thunderbirds fall to Syracuse Crunch
SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds (6-5-0-3) scored a season-high four power-play goals, but the Syracuse Crunch (5-6-1-2) erased a three-goal deficit to stun the T-Birds in a shootout, 5-4, on Wednesday at the MassMutual Center in the return of the Thunderbirds School Day Game. The Thunderbirds were outshot 13-6 in...
One Taylor Swift concert ticket going for over $73,000 at first Gillette Stadium show
Tickets for Taylor Swift’s U.S. leg of the tour will go on sale via TicketMaster on November 18 but there was a frustrating presale on November 15, when many fans saw Ticketmaster crash on them before they could get tickets. Swifties everywhere are skipping the Ticketmaster madness and are...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0