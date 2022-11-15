ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report

By Molly Claire Goddard
 2 days ago
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship.

"It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see a need to go down that path. It became quite an issue as time went on," an insider close to Bullock, who has two children, Louis, 12, and Laila, 10, revealed. "There's still a great deal of respect on both sides. Sandra will always care for Bryan and wish him nothing but the best and vice versa."

According to a second source, Randall has moved out of their joint home and has been living with his mother, however "he remains very much in the kids' lives."

"Sandra didn't need a piece of paper to plan a future and be happy, but he felt differently," an insider said of their different visions their life together.

The Proposal star's hesitancy towards marriage and allowing her boyfriend to adopt her kiddos comes years after she almost had to share custody of her son with cheating ex Jesse James, who she divorced in 2010. "Sandra and Jesse had adopted Louis together, and that could've been a horribly ugly situation. But thankfully, Jesse gave up his parental rights," the source explained.

INSIDE SANDRA BULLOCK'S SHEER HAPPINESS: 'NOT A DAY GOES BY THAT SHE DOESN'T APPRECIATE WHAT SHE HAS'

"The threat of losing Louis and Laila to Bryan half the time if they got divorced would be traumatizing. Sandra just won't take that chance," the insider continued of Bullock, who does not seem eager to jump back into the dating scene.

"Sandra wants to hang with her kids and catch up with her friends and kick back a little," shared the source. "Eventually, she'll start dating, but it's going to take a while for her to heal. She loved Bryan very much, and had a lot of hopes and dreams tied up with him."

Source: OK!

Despite multiple sources confirming Bullock and Randall's split, her rep denied the split stating: "Their relationship has not ended. They are as much together now as they have ever been."

