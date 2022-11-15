ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Preview: MSU to take on No. 4 Kentucky in Champions Classic

By Melanie Soverinsky
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 2 days ago

Junior guard AJ Hoggard dribbles down the court during the Spartans matchup with No. 2 Gonzaga in the 2022 Armed Forces Classic on Nov. 11. The Spartans fell 64-63.

The State News, Michigan State University

Environmental student, researcher and activist has hope for a more sustainable MSU future

At 14 years old, environmental studies and sustainability senior Lauren Sawyer went on a backpacking trip in Washington. As she made her way across the region - which has, in recent years, been hit hard by heatwaves, wildfires and the requisite poor air-quality - she began learning about climate change and its effects. It was her connection to nature that first inspired her to get involved with climate science."For as long as I can remember I've always really loved going outside," Sawyer said.But as she grew older, her experiences gave her a more nuanced view of what climate activism can...
EAST LANSING, MI
