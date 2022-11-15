Read full article on original website
Google Black Friday Deals Kick Off With Pixel 7, Nest, And Pixel Watch Discounts
Black Friday deals are starting to pop up already, and Amazon's got some excellent deals for various Google smartphones, smart home, and other accessories.
Android Authority
OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, and others confirm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones
Here are all the confirmed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones so far. OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and many others have confirmed their upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones. The Xiaomi 13 and OnePlus 11 could be the first to launch with the chips. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has been out...
Motorola has a new wearable in the pipeline, but you may not like it
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Motorola was among the first companies to jump on the Android Wear platform with the iconic Moto 360 in 2014. Two years later, though, the company gave up on wearables entirely. The Moto 360 made a comeback in 2019, but the Lenovo-owned Moto did not manufacture it. Instead, the company licensed the brand to eBuyNow, which released the smartwatch with the same iconic design. In 2021, the licensee added another product to its wearable portfolio: the Moto Watch 100, a glorified fitness tracker. Now, the company is seemingly preparing to launch a new wearable dubbed the Moto Watch 70.
OnePlus 11 teased as one of the first to launch with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
OnePlus 11 has been teased to launch featuring the recently revealed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Chinese OEM's next flagship will take advantage of the chipset's new AI engine and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
TechRadar
Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more
Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
ZDNet
Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Walmart Black Friday deals LIVE — AirPods Pro $159, $79 HP Chromebook and more
Walmart Black Friday deals are coming in by the minute. Here are the best early sales worth shopping now.
Xbox Black Friday Deals Drop Price On Series S, Games, And Wireless Controllers
Microsoft jumps into Black Friday with several discounts on Xbox products — ranging from an Xbox Series S, to a new controller, and other gaming accessories.
Phone Arena
Motorola reveals slew of early Black Friday 2022 deals
While the official Black Friday event is still more than a week away, Motorola seems to be eager to start the party early! A slew of offers can be found over on their website's storefront, from their Razr foldables to their entry-level Moto G series. Two generations of Razr foldables...
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
Android Authority
New details emerge about Motorola's next flagship
The filing reveals 125W fast charging and a dual-SIM variant. A filing for the Motorola Edge 40 Pro was found on the FCC certification website. The filing reveals that the handset will support 125W fast charging. There will be a single SIM and dual-SIM variant. The next iteration of Motorola‘s...
itechpost.com
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals: These Samsung, LG Smart TVs are Already on Sale Right Now
Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday may all still be a few weeks away, but guess what? You do not have to wait to enjoy some great Black Friday deals. Why? Because there are early deals that are already available!. Specifically, Best Buy is already offering some great discounts for...
ZDNet
Black Friday phone deals: The best early sales on iPhone and Android phones
I wouldn't blame you if you've held off on upgrading your smartphone all these months. For one, it's always helpful to get a scope of what every manufacturer has to offer with their latest handsets. And secondly, discounts and sales are more significant than ever with the current state of the economy.
laptopmag.com
Forget the iPad! Grab the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for $100 off in early Black Friday tablet deal
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, the ultimate iPad Pro rival, is now $100 off at Best Buy (opens in new tab). Not only will you get the best Android tablet on the market, but you'll get to enjoy the highly praised S Pen stylus that comes along with it.
Android Headlines
Lenovo's next premium tablet was spotted on the Google Play console
Lenovo’s most powerful tablet to date, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, has been out for a little bit now, and it’s definitely one to consider. However, it seems that the company is looking forward to its next premium tablet. According to Android Central, the Lenovo Tab Extreme was just spotted on the Google Play console. This may be the company’s next premium tablet.
Digital Trends
Walmart has a MacBook Air for $194 in its Black Friday sale
The Walmart Black Friday sale has started early giving shoppers a chance to beat the rush and get the products they want the most now, rather than having to wait until Black Friday itself hits. That means there’s a world of great discounts out there. Such deals include being able to buy a MacBook Air for only $194, saving you $25 off the usual price of $219. Sounds too good to be true? It kind of is. That’s because the deal is on a fairly old MacBook Air and a refurbished model at that. It’s a good option for anyone dipping their toe into the world of MacOS and that is on an extremely tight budget, but with many deals on Windows laptops for under $200 as well as Chromebook deals, too, you may be better off here. Read on and we’ll tell you all about the pros and cons of the MacBook Air. It could well be the bargain for you.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23: Geekbench listing seemingly confirms a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for European models
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is scheduled to debut next year. Prior generations have received flak for a lack of parity between Exynos and Snapdragon models but it now seems certain that such qualms may well not exist with the Galaxy S23 lineup. Previous reports already indicated that the Galaxy...
Phone Arena
Asus rolls out its official Android 13 update... schedule for recent Zenfones and ROG Phones
Never one to threaten Samsung's mobile industry supremacy as far as either global sales or quick software updates are concerned, Asus appears to be (at least) one step behind a number of other smartphone manufacturers as well in terms of stable Android 13 rollouts this fall. While owners of devices...
SlashGear
