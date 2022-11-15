ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Authority

OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, and others confirm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones

Here are all the confirmed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones so far. OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and many others have confirmed their upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones. The Xiaomi 13 and OnePlus 11 could be the first to launch with the chips. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has been out...
Android Police

Motorola has a new wearable in the pipeline, but you may not like it

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Motorola was among the first companies to jump on the Android Wear platform with the iconic Moto 360 in 2014. Two years later, though, the company gave up on wearables entirely. The Moto 360 made a comeback in 2019, but the Lenovo-owned Moto did not manufacture it. Instead, the company licensed the brand to eBuyNow, which released the smartwatch with the same iconic design. In 2021, the licensee added another product to its wearable portfolio: the Moto Watch 100, a glorified fitness tracker. Now, the company is seemingly preparing to launch a new wearable dubbed the Moto Watch 70.
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
TechRadar

Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more

Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
ZDNet

Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
laptopmag.com

Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109

Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Phone Arena

Motorola reveals slew of early Black Friday 2022 deals

While the official Black Friday event is still more than a week away, Motorola seems to be eager to start the party early! A slew of offers can be found over on their website's storefront, from their Razr foldables to their entry-level Moto G series. Two generations of Razr foldables...
Android Police

Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
Android Authority

New details emerge about Motorola's next flagship

The filing reveals 125W fast charging and a dual-SIM variant. A filing for the Motorola Edge 40 Pro was found on the FCC certification website. The filing reveals that the handset will support 125W fast charging. There will be a single SIM and dual-SIM variant. The next iteration of Motorola‘s...
ZDNet

Black Friday phone deals: The best early sales on iPhone and Android phones

I wouldn't blame you if you've held off on upgrading your smartphone all these months. For one, it's always helpful to get a scope of what every manufacturer has to offer with their latest handsets. And secondly, discounts and sales are more significant than ever with the current state of the economy.
Android Headlines

Lenovo's next premium tablet was spotted on the Google Play console

Lenovo’s most powerful tablet to date, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, has been out for a little bit now, and it’s definitely one to consider. However, it seems that the company is looking forward to its next premium tablet. According to Android Central, the Lenovo Tab Extreme was just spotted on the Google Play console. This may be the company’s next premium tablet.
Digital Trends

Walmart has a MacBook Air for $194 in its Black Friday sale

The Walmart Black Friday sale has started early giving shoppers a chance to beat the rush and get the products they want the most now, rather than having to wait until Black Friday itself hits. That means there’s a world of great discounts out there. Such deals include being able to buy a MacBook Air for only $194, saving you $25 off the usual price of $219. Sounds too good to be true? It kind of is. That’s because the deal is on a fairly old MacBook Air and a refurbished model at that. It’s a good option for anyone dipping their toe into the world of MacOS and that is on an extremely tight budget, but with many deals on Windows laptops for under $200 as well as Chromebook deals, too, you may be better off here. Read on and we’ll tell you all about the pros and cons of the MacBook Air. It could well be the bargain for you.
