California State

Rising: November 15, 2022

By Bstahovic
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Kari Lake yet to concede, Katie Hobbs projected to win in AZ. Still counting votes in Maricopa County

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Democrat Katie Hobbs’ projected victory over Republican Kari Lake.

Robby Soave: Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraud exposed. Did FTX crypto con artist buy democratic loyalty?

Robby Soave explains how — and why — the crypto currency exchange FTX tumbled last week, sending shockwaves through the crypto community. #FTX #cryptocurrency #bitcoin

The general counsel for cryptocurrency trading company FTX announced on Saturday that the exchange is investigating unauthorized transactions.

According to lawyer, Ryne Miller, “Among other things, we are in the process of removing trading and withdrawal functionality and moving as many digital assets as can be identified to a new cold wallet custodian.”

The CEO, who previously led failed energy company Enron through bankruptcy, added that FTX launched an “active fact review and mitigation exercise” directly after the unauthorized exchanges were identified. The company is also in contact with law enforcement and various regulators.

Biden denies Cold War with China, backs away from the brink on Taiwan in meeting with Xi

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave give their thoughts on President Joe Biden’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his statement that “there does not need to be a cold war.”

U.S. President Joe Biden, right, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia. President Biden and other leaders of the Group of 20 leading economies will meet in Bali, a tropical island in Indonesia, this week. The gathering is the first G-20 summit since before the pandemic to include face-to-face talks between the leaders. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Civil War? GOP plays blame game on midterms disappointment, Biggs to challenge McCarthy for speaker

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave break down the infighting brewing within the GOP that ensued following the 2022 midterm elections, and is heating up ahead of today’s Republican leadership election in the House.

NY Dem disaster? Republicans flip 4 House seats after Dems attacked the left: Jabari Brisport

New York State Sen. Jabari Brisport (D) weighs in on the state of the House of Representatives following last week’s midterms.

Rep. Khanna On Rising: Nancy Pelosi sympathetic to left, Ukraine letter is ‘much ado about nothing’

California congressman and deputy whip of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) discusses the CPC’s 12 new members.

Biden’s student loan payment freeze may be extended after debt cancelation paused: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to reports that White House officials are considering extending the pause on student debt payments beyond Jan.1, 2023, as courts block President Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in debt per borrower.

Tulsi Gabbard: Democracy is dead as long as Big Tech & Democrats continue to collude

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Tulsi Gabbard talking about Big Tech control.

Pfizer, Moderna to conduct vaccine-related myocarditis trials: Brie & Robby Discuss

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to reporting that Moderna and Pfizer will be conducting trials to determine whether there are long-term myocarditis risks linked to the covid vaccine.

In April 2021, increased cases of myocarditis and pericarditis were reported in the United States after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna). Data from multiple studies show a rare risk for myocarditis and/or pericarditis following receipt of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. These rare cases of myocarditis or pericarditis have occurred most frequently in adolescent and young adult males, ages 16 years and older, within 7 days after receiving the second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna). There has not been a similar reporting pattern observed after receipt of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Johnson & Johnson).

The CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 6 months of age and older. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and CDC have determined that the benefits (such as prevention of COVID-19 cases and its severe outcomes) outweigh the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis after receipt of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

