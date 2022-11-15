ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did you play the Maryland Lottery's Multi-Match? You might've won $765,000

By Staff reports
The Herald-Mail
 2 days ago
Someone who bought a Multi-Match lottery ticket for the Nov. 14 drawing at a Hagerstown-area bar is now $765,000 richer, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery.

The winning ticket, with the numbers 1, 7, 11, 20, 21 and 26, was sold at Break Away II Sports Lounge on Pennsylvania Avenue north of Hagerstown, according to the release.

The winner, who is the fifth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the $765,000 annuity paid over 25 years, or an estimated $515,000 cash option (both figures are before taxes), according to the release.

Lottery officials encouraged the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe location, according to the release. The player has 182 days after the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

Break Away II will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Multi-Match, which started in 2006, is Maryland’s in-state jackpot game, with tickets sold only in Maryland. The Multi-Match jackpot was last hit at $580,000 on Oct. 3. The top four Multi-Match jackpot wins to date were $4.8 million on Sept. 19, 2009; $4.45 million on March 18, 2010; $3.8 million on Dec. 16, 2010, and $3.6 million on June 8, 2015.

Comings & goings:Health bar, candle shop mark openings; fishing charter launches website

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available at https://www.mdlottery.com/winners/how-to-claim/. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery's Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins).

Winners can also drop off a winning ticket along with a completed claim form and copies of their photo ID and proof of Social Security/Tax ID number in the Lottery drop box in the Montgomery Park Business Center lobby.

