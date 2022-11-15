Read full article on original website
Related
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
insideevs.com
Gas Car Bans May Impact Mom-And-Pop Gas Shops The Most
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
chulavistatoday.com
AAA predicts 49 million people will hit the road for Thanksgiving
The American Automobile Association predicts more than 49 million people will hit the road for Thanksgiving, becoming the third busiest year recorded. According to the AAA, more than 54.6 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. This year's prediction is a 1.5 % increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes.
Heading out of town this Thanksgiving? You'll be among the 55 million other Americans traveling, too
It's that time of year again. Thanksgiving is here, and soon millions of Americans will be hitting the roads, catching a flight or riding the rails to enjoy time with friends and family as 2022 slowly winds down.
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
Jet2 boss blames rising flight prices on environmental taxes
Jet2 and Jet2holidays’ chief executive has warned that flight prices are going to “continue to rise”.Speaking at the travel business’s annual conference in Faro, Portugal, Steve Heapy blamed environmental taxation imposed by the government for increasing costs, calling it “the biggest risk facing our industry today”.“As politicians get closer to their sustainability target dates and see they’re nowhere near reaching them, they will get more desperate and they will use the one tool they have in their arsenal to reduce greenhouse gases: taxation,” he said, reports Travel Weekly.“It will put holiday prices up and tax people out of the ability...
Here's what to expect from Thanksgiving travel
If you plan to travel for Thanksgiving, make sure your plans are in order. Traffic will not only be up to pre-pandemic levels, but this year is expected to have one of the top busiest Turkey Day travel weeks since 2000.
Comments / 0