Jet2 and Jet2holidays’ chief executive has warned that flight prices are going to “continue to rise”.Speaking at the travel business’s annual conference in Faro, Portugal, Steve Heapy blamed environmental taxation imposed by the government for increasing costs, calling it “the biggest risk facing our industry today”.“As politicians get closer to their sustainability target dates and see they’re nowhere near reaching them, they will get more desperate and they will use the one tool they have in their arsenal to reduce greenhouse gases: taxation,” he said, reports Travel Weekly.“It will put holiday prices up and tax people out of the ability...

1 DAY AGO