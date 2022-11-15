Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Northmarq Brokers $18.1M Sale of Whole Foods Market-Occupied Property in Chicago
CHICAGO — Northmarq has brokered the sale of a retail property occupied by Whole Foods Market in Chicago for $18.1 million. The 41,148-square-foot store is situated on the first floor of a condominium development at 6020 N. Cicero Ave. within the Sauganash neighborhood. The property was built in 2017. Isaiah Harf of Northmarq represented the seller, a private investor based in Maryland. The buyer was a California-based family trust.
Brown Commercial Group Negotiates Two New Industrial Leases in Hodgkins, Illinois
HODGKINS, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has negotiated two new leases totaling 131,605 square feet at 7335 Santa Fe Drive in Hodgkins, a southwest suburb of Chicago. Pioneer Service Inc. leased 61,355 square feet and M&M Quality Grinding Inc. leased 70,250 square feet. The distribution building is being renovated into a fully operational manufacturing facility with individual spaces for the two businesses. Completion is slated for mid-2023. Mike Antonelli of Brown Commercial Group represented the tenants. Adam Stokes of NAI Hiffman represented the landlord, UBS Realty Investors. Pioneer Service manufactures precision machining parts, while M&M produces metal bar stock.
Structured Development, Evergreen Real Estate Group Open 48-Unit Mixed-Income Apartment Complex in Chicago
CHICAGO — Structured Development and Evergreen Real Estate Group have opened Schiller Place Apartments on Chicago’s Near North Side. The mixed-income apartment complex consists of 48 units across three buildings. Located immediately south of Structured’s NEWCITY development on land that was formerly home to the Isham YMCA, Schiller Place is fully leased.
Interra Realty Arranges $10.3M Sale of Apartment Building in Evanston, Illinois
EVANSTON, ILL. — Interra Realty has arranged the sale of a 43-unit apartment building in Evanston for $10.3 million. Originally constructed in 1918, the property at 612 Sheridan Road was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. There are 21 one-bedroom units, 13 two-bedroom units and nine three-bedroom units. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the buyer, a local real estate investor. Patrick Kennelly and Paul Waterloo of Interra represented the seller, a private family group that had owned the property for more than 80 years.
Tenants Turn to Third-Party Logistics in Milwaukee Market
The demand for commercial industrial real estate was exceedingly strong in the Milwaukee market leading up to the onset of COVID-19. The economy and labor markets were also strong and incentives for onshoring spurred on this growth. Post-pandemic commercial industrial product continues its upward trend. The catalyst for this, however,...
