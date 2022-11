CHICAGO — Northmarq has brokered the sale of a retail property occupied by Whole Foods Market in Chicago for $18.1 million. The 41,148-square-foot store is situated on the first floor of a condominium development at 6020 N. Cicero Ave. within the Sauganash neighborhood. The property was built in 2017. Isaiah Harf of Northmarq represented the seller, a private investor based in Maryland. The buyer was a California-based family trust.

