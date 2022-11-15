ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

South Dakota reveals new license plate design

By Ariel Pokett
 2 days ago

(KCAU) — South Dakota license plates will be getting a new look starting in 2023, but don’t worry, the iconic presidential monument is here to stay.

According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Revenue, the new plate designs will be issued starting on January 1, 2023. Individuals who renew their registration for standard commercial vehicles after that date will receive the new plates, and those who renew before then will receive the current design.

The new design was coordinated by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, the Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division, and the South Dakota Department of Tourism.

The release stated that lice plates will continue to be made at Pheasantland Industries located in the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

Emblem Plate

Renewals can be completed online , at any DMV Now Kiosk , in person at the applicant’s county treasurer’s office, or by mail through the county. Drivers have 90 days to renew their registrations before they expire.

