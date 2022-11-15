ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Joel Eisenberg

Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently Closes

The decision to shutter the location was difficult and strategic in nature, says a senior company executive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com and GulfshoreBusiness.com.
NAPLES, FL
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
WGAU

VP Harris to visit, support Philippine island amid sea feud

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris would underscore America's commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that starts Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations.
WASHINGTON STATE

