Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Stuck at a red light when an emergency vehicle needs to get by? Let these tips guide you
Question: If one is stopped at a traffic light on a street with a middle divider, what are you supposed to do when an emergency vehicle, sirens blaring, approaches from behind? To clear the way, you would have to run the red light. Answer: The law, of course, is clear...
Woman Staying Rent-Free at Boyfriend's House Dragged: 'Almost Moved In'
"We have asked him to please tell her to go home when he's not around because she is a stranger to us," the frustrated poster wrote.
We bought dream £330,000 five-bedroom home – only to find mysterious strangers had moved in and are REFUSING to leave
A COUPLE has been left in shock when they discovered a group of mysterious strangers had moved into their new home. The pair were looking forward to moving into the five-bedroom property they had just bought for £330,000 but it appears the new tenants refuse to leave. The couple,...
Eight-foot crocodile enters home late at night to search for food
A crocodile went inside a house in a village in Etawah in India’s Uttar Pradesh state in search of prey, shocking the family that was fast asleep.Around 10.30pm on 29 October, the local media reported that the family of Harnam Singh in Jaitia village in Etawah was woken up by the bleating of their goats and when they tried to see why they found the eight-foot-long crocodile near the goats. But the crocodile soon entered one of the rooms, and that’s when all hell broke loose.The family later called the police who told them to lock the reptile inside...
Person gets dozens of cars towed for blocking their driveway
Black Tow Truck Dealing With A CarJonathan Cooper/Unsplash. Would you be mad if you were parked on a street and your car got towed for being just a tiny bit in the way? A poster on Reddit has admitted to getting enough cars towed to where they get Christmas cards from the towing companies for giving them so much business.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Parents warned cars could be seized if you take learner drivers out for a lesson
Parents and guardians have been warned to check they have the correct insurance in place to teach youngsters to drive – or their vehicle could be seized. While most teen learners book lessons with a qualified instructor, outings with family and friends are a great way to boost learning and clock up some extra hours of practice.
Narcity
BC Woman Says Someone Tried To Rent Her An Apartment & It Turned Out To Be An Airbnb Scam
Apartment hunters beware, someone in Vancouver is allegedly trying to get unsuspecting renters to fork over cash deposits for Airbnb listings they don't own. Narcity spoke with a woman in her late 20s from B.C. – who asked to remain anonymous due to safety concerns — about her experience. She was looking to secure an apartment in the city and said she had spotted a one-bedroom apartment at 933 Seymour Street in Vancouver and arranged to view it on November 8.
I was one of those Airbnb hosts who made guests do chores before checking out — then I realized it was a ridiculous ask. Here's where I landed on who cleans what.
"One thing we've learned over time is that hospitality should always come first," says Melissa Forrest, who only charges a small cleaning fee now.
Woman left stranded at work after the 'storm of the century' accepts ride home in a hearse
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother worked at the local public library. It was her day off when the blizzard of '78 struck. So she was safe at home with my father, my older brother, and me. Several of her coworkers weren't as lucky.
New England has 7 of the prettiest American towns to visit during winter, according to Country Living
Two of them are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for a scenic winter escape will find plenty of Instagrammable destinations across New England, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of 40 of the prettiest American towns to visit during the winter and included seven New England destinations: Sandwich; Nantucket; Bar Harbor, Maine; Portsmouth and Littleton, both in N.H.; Mystic, Conn.; and Woodstock, Vermont.
10 Weird Vehicles You Might Be Shocked to See on I-95 in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I was driving down I-95 South last week, and all of the sudden to my right, I see something I have never seen before on the highway. It looked familiar, and yes, I had seen it before, but not actually driving. Oh, and it looked like my boots.
What it was like to live in a walking city circa 1950
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother and I grew up in the same neighborhood, twenty-eight years and one block apart. For her, it was the perfect walking city. She could reach nearly everything she needed on foot. Even groceries were less than a ten-minute walk away, and she didn't have to carry them back with her. The clerk from the grocery store would deliver them later in the afternoon, and yes, he was on foot, towing a little red wagon loaded with groceries.
Families forced to live in tents after Ian brace for Tropical Storm Nicole
Hurricane Ian forced so many families out of their homes and into tents. Some are in a bind as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches southwest Florida.
vinlove.net
Turn chopsticks, and cardboard… into a miniature house on stilts, sell one, and earn hundreds of dollars
Taking advantage of cardboard, chopsticks, ice cream sticks… Mr. Nguyen Van Cuong (39 years old, living in Luong Phi commune, Tri Ton district, An Giang) built a house on stilts in the Southern style, each model he sells. earn hundreds of dollars. As a canteen operator in Tri Ton...
Georgia rolls out all-terrain wheelchairs at state parks
Story at a glance South Dakota, Colorado, Michigan and Minnesota all offer the chairs to those with physical limitations. Advocates and individuals with disabilities lauded the chairs’ launch in Georgia. The chairs can tackle difficult terrain such as swamps and fallen trees. Georgia is the latest state to introduce all-terrain wheelchairs at its public parks. …
tinyhousetalk.com
Their Legally-Built Island Treehouse
Max and Tatiana had the dream to build a tree house on their property on Whidbey Island off the coast of Washington, and decided to get permits and permission for everything to save future headaches. Two flights of stairs take you up to the deck off the front door. There’s...
You Can Stay In A California Airbnb That's A Treehouse Shaped Like A Pinecone
This floating treehouse was originally commissioned by the scent-sational company Glade for an ad campaign, according to O2 Treehouse. Now it's available for anyone to stay in. Crafted with wood, steel, and plexiglass, Airbnb totes that you and a friend can rent this massive nature-inspired pine cone capsule if you're in, around, or driving through the redwood forests of Santa Cruz, California. The heavy-duty five-and-a-half-ton cabin is quite sizable, at 22 feet tall and 14 feet wide. It's probably the biggest seed pod you'll ever see.
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0