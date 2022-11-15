ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

The Independent

Eight-foot crocodile enters home late at night to search for food

A crocodile went inside a house in a village in Etawah in India’s Uttar Pradesh state in search of prey, shocking the family that was fast asleep.Around 10.30pm on 29 October, the local media reported that the family of Harnam Singh in Jaitia village in Etawah was woken up by the bleating of their goats and when they tried to see why they found the eight-foot-long crocodile near the goats. But the crocodile soon entered one of the rooms, and that’s when all hell broke loose.The family later called the police who told them to lock the reptile inside...
Jason's World

Person gets dozens of cars towed for blocking their driveway

Black Tow Truck Dealing With A CarJonathan Cooper/Unsplash. Would you be mad if you were parked on a street and your car got towed for being just a tiny bit in the way? A poster on Reddit has admitted to getting enough cars towed to where they get Christmas cards from the towing companies for giving them so much business.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Parents warned cars could be seized if you take learner drivers out for a lesson

Parents and guardians have been warned to check they have the correct insurance in place to teach youngsters to drive – or their vehicle could be seized. While most teen learners book lessons with a qualified instructor, outings with family and friends are a great way to boost learning and clock up some extra hours of practice.
Narcity

BC Woman Says Someone Tried To Rent Her An Apartment & It Turned Out To Be An Airbnb Scam

Apartment hunters beware, someone in Vancouver is allegedly trying to get unsuspecting renters to fork over cash deposits for Airbnb listings they don't own. Narcity spoke with a woman in her late 20s from B.C. – who asked to remain anonymous due to safety concerns — about her experience. She was looking to secure an apartment in the city and said she had spotted a one-bedroom apartment at 933 Seymour Street in Vancouver and arranged to view it on November 8.
VANCOUVER, WA
Boston

New England has 7 of the prettiest American towns to visit during winter, according to Country Living

Two of them are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for a scenic winter escape will find plenty of Instagrammable destinations across New England, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of 40 of the prettiest American towns to visit during the winter and included seven New England destinations: Sandwich; Nantucket; Bar Harbor, Maine; Portsmouth and Littleton, both in N.H.; Mystic, Conn.; and Woodstock, Vermont.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

10 Weird Vehicles You Might Be Shocked to See on I-95 in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I was driving down I-95 South last week, and all of the sudden to my right, I see something I have never seen before on the highway. It looked familiar, and yes, I had seen it before, but not actually driving. Oh, and it looked like my boots.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Tracey Folly

What it was like to live in a walking city circa 1950

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother and I grew up in the same neighborhood, twenty-eight years and one block apart. For her, it was the perfect walking city. She could reach nearly everything she needed on foot. Even groceries were less than a ten-minute walk away, and she didn't have to carry them back with her. The clerk from the grocery store would deliver them later in the afternoon, and yes, he was on foot, towing a little red wagon loaded with groceries.
The Hill

Georgia rolls out all-terrain wheelchairs at state parks

Story at a glance South Dakota, Colorado, Michigan and Minnesota all offer the chairs to those with physical limitations. Advocates and individuals with disabilities lauded the chairs’ launch in Georgia. The chairs can tackle difficult terrain such as swamps and fallen trees.  Georgia is the latest state to introduce all-terrain wheelchairs at its public parks. …
GEORGIA STATE
tinyhousetalk.com

Their Legally-Built Island Treehouse

Max and Tatiana had the dream to build a tree house on their property on Whidbey Island off the coast of Washington, and decided to get permits and permission for everything to save future headaches. Two flights of stairs take you up to the deck off the front door. There’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
House Digest

You Can Stay In A California Airbnb That's A Treehouse Shaped Like A Pinecone

This floating treehouse was originally commissioned by the scent-sational company Glade for an ad campaign, according to O2 Treehouse. Now it's available for anyone to stay in. Crafted with wood, steel, and plexiglass, Airbnb totes that you and a friend can rent this massive nature-inspired pine cone capsule if you're in, around, or driving through the redwood forests of Santa Cruz, California. The heavy-duty five-and-a-half-ton cabin is quite sizable, at 22 feet tall and 14 feet wide. It's probably the biggest seed pod you'll ever see.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
