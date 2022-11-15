Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CTOut and About Westchester NYConnecticut State
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Related
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Social Services Kicks Off 2022 Family Holiday Giving Program
Fairfield, CT - Fairfield Social Services has kicked off its 2022 Family Holiday Giving Program to help Fairfield families in need during the Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas Holiday season. Last year 150 families received gift cards, generously donated by their neighbors, including individuals, businesses, faith-based and community organizations. Every year...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: The Bloom Room
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The Bloom...
hamlethub.com
Danbury Girl Scout wins national Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back essay contest!
Girl Scouts of Connecticut (GSOFCT) proudly announce that four local Girl Scouts are winners of the national “Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back” essay contest. Among the winners is Danbury resident Lila Schlissel, an Ambassador in troop 50105. Girl Scouts of the USA sponsored the competition during...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Grinch spreads holiday joy and honors legacy of Logan Hale
It’s that time of year again. I’m getting the Grinch Mobile all spruced up to go out visiting all the little whos in Ridgefield. Registration for the 2022 Grinchmas season is OPEN!. "I am back this year with the help of my friends at the Grinchfield Father's Club...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Youth Cheerleaders Head to Regionals, Give them a CHEER and Head to Prime Burger Tomorrow to Support their Upcomiing Competition!
Thirteen Ridgefield middle school students, part of the Ridgefield Youth and Cheer team, are thrilled to be heading to the 2022 New England Ayc Regional Cheerleading Competition this weekend!. Hosted by Blackstone Valley Youth Football & Cheerleading, the New England Region Cheerleading Competition for American Youth Cheer will take place...
hamlethub.com
Making friends and finding community in another Ridgefield nearly 3,000 miles from home
2,958.3 miles west of Ridgefield, Connecticut is a close-knit community rich in history, town pride and steeped in holiday traditions. They have a downtown hardware store, a walkable town center, coffee shops, and engaged local officials. Welcome to Ridgefield. Washington. Curiosity prompted Ridgefield resident Jack Bouffard to embark on a...
hamlethub.com
St. Mary School Milford Hold Christmas Tree & Wreath Sale
St. Mary School in Milford is once again getting ready for its annual Christmas tree sale - an annual tradition for over 20 years!. Starting November 25th at noon, freshly cut Christmas trees, wreaths and cemetery pieces will be available to purchase at St. Mary School, 72 Gulf Street, Milford. Hours are Mon-Fri 5:00pm – 9:00pm and Sat. & Sun. 9:00am – 9:00pm.
hamlethub.com
New Canaan and Darien challenge is ON to find out which town is more generous!
New Canaan Challenges Friendly Rival Darien to Annual “Most Generous Town” Competition. The week before Thanksgiving, New Canaan and Darien will hold its annual challenge to see which is the “Most Generous Town” by raising the most funds for either New Canaan Community Foundation or The Community Fund of Darien. This year, the competition begins Thursday, November 17th and ends on Thanksgiving Day, November 24th at 11:59 pm.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Jewels for Hope
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jewels for...
hamlethub.com
Abilis’ Project SEARCH Internship Programs Holds Info Session on November 17 for Programs in Greenwich & Darien
Abilis, the nonprofit organization that provides services and support to more than 800 individuals with special needs and their families, is hosting a Project SEARCH Information Night on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., for families with young adults with disabilities to learn about the Project SEARCH employment internship program.
hamlethub.com
RVNAhealth receives generous donation from Ridgefield Diwali Committee!
RVNAhealth is honored to receive a generous donation from the Ridgefield Diwali Committee! Diwali, the autumnal Festival of Lights, is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism and typically lasts five days. Part of this celebration is the tradition of gift-giving. This group of women (Sangeetha Basker, Bharvavi Ramausthy,...
hamlethub.com
The Prospector names recipient of 2022 Val Visionary Award!
The Prospector Theater announced today that the Showah family of Ridgefield are the recipients of the 2022 Val Visionary Award! Named for Prospector Founder and Visionary Valerie Jensen. This award comes on the 8th anniversary of the Prospector. Mike Santini, Prospector Executive Director says, "This award recognizes those whose work...
hamlethub.com
New Canaan signs longterm lease with Cinema Lab to Reopen The Playhouse movie theater
First Selectman Kevin Moynihan announced that the Town has entered into a long-term lease with Cinema Lab LLC of New Jersey whereby the Town and Cinema Lab will renovate the New Canaan Playhouse building (The Playhouse) with a plan to reopen the movie theater in the later Fall of 2023.
hamlethub.com
Town of Southbury Employment Opportunity: Director of Senior Services
The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Director of Senior Services to manage the Southbury Senior Center. The position is 35 hours/week and offers a comprehensive benefits package. Salary range is $75,000-$85,000/year. This position is responsible for management of staff, volunteers and department operations ensuring the Town meets the needs of the senior population.
hamlethub.com
TONIGHT! Ridgefield Special Town Meeting for Allocation of $665,539 of ARPA Funds to Ridgefield Arts and Culture Non-Profit Community
Town of Ridgefield Special Town Meeting - ARPA Funds and Scenic Roads. Notice is hereby given that a Special Town Meeting for residents will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:30pm in the Town Hall located in the large conference room located at 400 Main St. Ridgefield, CT 06877 to vote on items pertaining to the following:
hamlethub.com
Cos Cob Resident Margot Delany Participates in Hamilton College Production of Measure for Measure
Margot Delany of Cos Cob was a member of the crew working the fly lines for the Hamilton College Fall Theatre production of William Shakespeare's Measure by Measure. Delany, a first-year student, is a graduate of Greenwich High School. Directed by Hamilton College Professor of Theatre Craig Latrell, Measure for...
hamlethub.com
TWO WAYS– Homage + Landscapes Artist Exhibition at SPAG Artists Studio
TWO WAYS– Homage + Landscapes Artist Exhibition at SPAG Artists Studio. Friday, December 2, 6-9 PM, 25 France Street, Norwalk CT. “Two Ways” are what local artists Sergey Stepanenko and Bruce Horan will be showcasing at their collaborative artist exhibition at SPAG Artists Studio in Norwalk on Friday, December 2, from 6-9 PM.
hamlethub.com
Fake Yonkers Police Scam
IMPORTANT NOTICE FROM THE YPD: The Yonkers Police Department is receiving reports that unknown scammers are calling residents and community members and impersonating Yonkers Police Officers, either threatening arrests in exchange for payment of (non-existent) fines or soliciting monetary donations on behalf of the Department. The originating telephone numbers are spoofed (fake caller ID) making targets believe that the call is originating from the Yonkers Police Department, including telephone numbers assigned to the 4th Precinct (914) 377-7402. The Yonkers Police is investigating; however, these calls often originate outside our jurisdiction and frequently overseas.
hamlethub.com
Darien Police Captain Jeremiah P. Marron Jr. Graduates from FBI National Academy
Chief Donald B. Anderson and the Darien Police Commission are proud to announce Captain Jeremiah P. Marron Jr. as a graduate of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on September 13, 2022. Captain Marron, Jr. is the 16th officer in Darien Police Department history to complete this prestigious program, joining his father, the late Darien Police Department Captain Jeremiah P. Marron, Sr., who attended the National Academy as a member of Session # 141 (1985). Nationally, fewer than one percent of all law enforcement officers are selected to attend the program, which is by nomination only and subject to a stringent vetting process.
Comments / 0