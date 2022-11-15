Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Body found in search for missing 28-year-old father in town for his baby's liver transplant
While the medical examiner's office has not identified the body as that of the missing father, Texas EquuSearch said they are confident their search for him has concluded.
Born at 25 weeks, weighing 1 pound, Houston girl set to celebrate her quinceañera
HOUSTON — It was the royal treatment for Genesis Tamez’s 15th birthday. Her family calls this milestone a miracle. To celebrate, she had everything from a limo, hair, makeup, and yes, even a custom dress. The Make-A-Wish Foundation made sure her family had everything they needed for her quinceañera.
'God knew my journey' | Mayor Turner gives details of his cancer diagnosis
HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is talking for the first time in detail about his battle with cancer. Turner, 68, said he lost 17 pounds while going through treatment. He talked about the cancer battle and how his faith helped him along the way. “The very moment you...
Texas man dancing on top of 18-wheeler dies after slamming into bridge
He was 25 years old, police say.
Texas man dies after jumping on moving 18-wheeler and dancing
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man fell to his death after jumping on a moving 18-wheeler and dancing on top of it, police said. The Houston Police Department said that a red Kenworth tractor-trailer truck was travelling south when a 25-year-old man jumped, or climbed, on top of the trailer […]
Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair
A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
KHOU
Missing: Young dad in Houston for baby's surgery last seen Friday in Medical Center area
Ridge Cole, 28, was last seen near Brays Bayou in the Texas Medical Center. "This is the most unreal thing," Shannon Foster, Cole's aunt, told us.
KWTX
Man sentenced for killing Texas girlfriend pregnant with twins
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, a Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after learning she was pregnant with twins, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following his capital murder conviction, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. “This poor woman opened the door...
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes Custody
HOUSTON — In February 2009, Tiara McWilliams had to leave her home in Houston, Texas. According to McWilliams, she was running away from the constant abuse she was suffering at the hands of her child’s father. McWilliams didn’t travel alone. She took her newborn Ameera with her.
Family of boy diagnosed with autism who died after hit-and-run struggle with unanswered questions
The Harris County sheriff originally said the 13-year-old would survive the Labor Day crash only to pass away nearly two months later. During that time, no one was arrested.
UPDATE: Body found in search for dad reported missing since Friday in the Medical Center
HOUSTON — BREAKING UPDATE: Tim Miller with Texas EquuSearch said a body has been found in the search for a father reported missing since Friday from the Medical Center. The body was found at MLK and Brays Bayou. It has not been confirmed that this is the body of Ridge Cole, 28.
HISD student arrested after ongoing conflict between Hispanic & Afghan classmates at Wisdom HS
An Afghan student was brutally attacked nearly two miles from Wisdom High School. HISD cops believe this was a hate crime after an ongoing "conflict" with Hispanic classmates.
'A child's going to get hurt' | Parents fighting Houston ISD plan to relocate profoundly disabled students to different schools
HOUSTON, Texas — Many parents are outraged at Houston ISD’s plan to relocate severely disabled students from a shared school to various other campuses. “I’m coming and hell’s coming with me,” said parent Julie Beeson. She said she's preparing for battle over the education of...
HCSO: Parents of 7-year-old Spring boy found dead in washing machine arrested
SPRING, Texas — The adoptive parents of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a washing machine in their Spring home have been arrested, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Jermaine Thomas, 42, and Tiffany Thomas, 35, were arrested after the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences...
Text messages between adoptive parents reveal new details in death of 7-year-old Spring boy, court documents show
HOUSTON — Court documents revealed new details after the adoptive parents of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a washing machine in their Spring home were arrested. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced the arrest on Tuesday afternoon. Jemaine Thomas, 42, and Tiffany Thomas, 35, were arrested...
KPRC 2 anchors Christine Noël and Lauren Freeman announce their departures
Lauren Freeman is retiring while Christine Noël might be headed back to Colorado.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Robert Soliz acquitted of murder in fatal shooting of off-duty Houston PD Sgt. Sean Rios
A man who fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer during an apparent incident of road rage was acquitted of murder this week by a Harris County jury. Robert Soliz, 26, was found not guilty in the Nov. 9, 2020 shooting death of Sean Rios, a 47-year-old sergeant for the Houston Police Department who at the time was on his way to a shift at Bush Intercontinental Airport but not in uniform and not in a patrol vehicle.
fox26houston.com
Food Store Bank Bandit: FBI needs help finding man accused of robbing bank inside grocery stores
HOUSTON - A manhunt is underway for a robber dubbed by the FBI as the "Food Store Bank Bandit" accused of stealing from two grocery stores in the Houston-area at gunpoint. According to a press release by Crime Stoppers, the so-called "Food Store Bank Bandit" first walked into the Food Town on N. Sam Houston Parkway W, on Tuesday, November 1. Investigators said the bandit approached the counter of a First Convenience Bank inside the grocery store, handed the bank teller a note demanding money.
Report shows high rates of subsidence in Katy, city continues to sink two centimeters every year
The results show the Katy area has some of the most significant land displacement of all surrounding suburbs, sinking roughly 2 centimeters per year. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) A University of Houston geological study released in August tracked land deformation in Houston’s growing suburbs from 2016-21. The results show the...
Click2Houston.com
Give a shelter dog the best day ever by participating at Houston Humane Society’s ‘Doggy Day Out’
HOUSTON – Shelter life for dogs at the Houston Humane Society can be difficult for them -- but not anymore!. With thanks to a new program called “Doggy Day Out” by the Houston Humane Society, volunteers can participate by taking a dog out for activities such as a walk in the park, shopping, and more -- only for a few hours a day.
Comments / 0