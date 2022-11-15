ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

ValleyCentral

Texas man dies after jumping on moving 18-wheeler and dancing

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man fell to his death after jumping on a moving 18-wheeler and dancing on top of it, police said. The Houston Police Department said that a red Kenworth tractor-trailer truck was travelling south when a 25-year-old man jumped, or climbed, on top of the trailer […]
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair

A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Man sentenced for killing Texas girlfriend pregnant with twins

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, a Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after learning she was pregnant with twins, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following his capital murder conviction, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. “This poor woman opened the door...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Robert Soliz acquitted of murder in fatal shooting of off-duty Houston PD Sgt. Sean Rios

A man who fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer during an apparent incident of road rage was acquitted of murder this week by a Harris County jury. Robert Soliz, 26, was found not guilty in the Nov. 9, 2020 shooting death of Sean Rios, a 47-year-old sergeant for the Houston Police Department who at the time was on his way to a shift at Bush Intercontinental Airport but not in uniform and not in a patrol vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Food Store Bank Bandit: FBI needs help finding man accused of robbing bank inside grocery stores

HOUSTON - A manhunt is underway for a robber dubbed by the FBI as the "Food Store Bank Bandit" accused of stealing from two grocery stores in the Houston-area at gunpoint. According to a press release by Crime Stoppers, the so-called "Food Store Bank Bandit" first walked into the Food Town on N. Sam Houston Parkway W, on Tuesday, November 1. Investigators said the bandit approached the counter of a First Convenience Bank inside the grocery store, handed the bank teller a note demanding money.
HOUSTON, TX

