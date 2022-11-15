Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mendota Reporter
MHS students put their business savvy to the test
OGLESBY – The next generation of business leaders from Geneseo, Kewanee, La Salle, and Mendota went head-to-head in the Drs. David & Agnes Palmer Junior Achievement Titan Competition on Nov. 10 at Illinois Valley Community College. Eight high school teams from Geneseo High School, Kewanee High School, La Salle-Peru Township High School and Mendota High School competed. Each team included four students and one business mentor (an adult community volunteer).
Mendota Reporter
A time of remembrance
MENDOTA – Spencer Kain, a student at Mendota High School, gives the address during the Veterans Day program on Nov. 11 at Veterans Park in Mendota. Despite cold and windy conditions, a large crowd assembled in the park for this special occasion. The purpose of the program is to honor and remember all Veterans, both alive and deceased, for their commitment and contribution to our present way of life, and the benefits of liberty and freedom on both domestic and foreign soil. The presentation of colors was performed by the Mendota VFW Post 4079 Veterans Memorial Squad and Mendota American Legion Post 540.
Class 5A football: Morris prepared to take on Peoria in Saturday semifinal
MORRIS — For the 15th time in school history, the Morris football team will play in a semifinal game, as they visit Peoria on Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff. Morris has won 11 of its previous 14 semifinal games. One of those semifinal losses came to Peoria in 2016, a 43-35 decision that the Lions won en route to the Class 5A state championship.
nprillinois.org
The Workers Rights Amendment passes and a lawmaker is challenging election results |First Listen
A lawmaker from Dupage county is challenging election results. A central Illinois prosecutor calls for tougher laws to combat fentanyl epidemic. A lawyer in central Illinois helping parents who lost their children to state protective services based on false allegations. State Senator, Republican Steve McClure, talks about the Safe-T act...
starvedrock.media
Shelters In Peru And Ottawa On Record Pace
Your help is needed to support Illinois Valley PADS heading into the holidays. According to a letter mailed seeking donations, the shelters in Peru and Ottawa are on pace to set a new record for clients served. Between August 15th and September 30th, the shelters helped 14 families and 39 children. That's compared to 25 families and 56 children who were helped at the shelter during the more than 9 months they were open in 2021.
Rockford area football players earn All-State honors from IHSFCA
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association has released its All-State picks for the 2022 season. Several of our Rockford area players were selected. Here is a complete list of those who were honored. CLASS 1AOL/DL-Henry Engel-Sr. Lena-WinslowRB/DL-Johnny Kobler-Sr. ForrestonRB/LB-Gunar Lobdell-Sr. Lena-Winslow(Honorable Mention)OL/DL-Casey DeVries-Sr. ForrestonRB/DL-Gage Dunker-Jr. Lena-Winslow CLASS 2ANo local athletes selected CLASS […]
There’s Bizarre Snow-Related Law In Illinois You Might Not Even Know
Illinois is getting its first taste of real snow for the fresh 2022 winter season. Even with a little bit of the spitting of snow, it is inevitable, we will get dumped on at some point. And, just like some drivers forget how to drive in certain weather (rain, fog, and snow), a few reminders may serve you well.
Mendota Reporter
OSF welcomes new care provider
MENDOTA – OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new family medicine physician to its staff to better serve the community of Mendota and surrounding areas. The addition of Marcela “Marci” Lemus, APRN, will ensure increased access for patients in need of a primary care provider at the OSF Medical Group – Primary Care at 1405 E. 12th St., Ste. 600, Mendota.
Mendota Reporter
Little 10 chooses volleyball all-conference team members
EARLVILLE – The Little Ten Conference volleyball coaches have selected players to the all-conference team for the 2022 season. Newark—Conference Co-Champs, Conference Tournament champs, IHSA Class 1A Regional Champs: **Lauren Ulrich (Jr…S/OH)--399 assists, 194 kills, 209 digs, 91% serving w/ 59 aces; Repeat Unanimous Selection; **Taylor Kruser (Sr…L)--407 digs, 92% serving w/ 27 aces; Repeat Selection; **Kiara Wesseh (Jr…OH)--256 kills, 29 blocks, 298 digs, 93% serving w/ 33 aces; Aubrey Benesh (Sr…DS)--212 digs, 90% serving w/ 36 aces.
With Illinois House race still too close to call, GOP candidate sues DuPage clerk over ballot counting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been a week since the election, but there is still a race in Illinois that are too close to call.The race is for the 45th District Illinois State House seat in the western suburbs. Mail-in ballots are still being counted, and on Tuesday, a judge ruled the office of DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek has to change the way they count mail-in ballots after one of the candidates filed a lawsuit.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Republican incumbent, Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) accused the clerk of not following the law - and being...
MyStateline.com
Wrong-way driver's alcohol level was double legal limit in crash that killed Illinois family
Police say a woman had a blood alcohol level double the legal limit when she crashed head-on into another car on I-90 in July, killing six members of the same family. Wrong-way driver’s alcohol level was double legal …. Police say a woman had a blood alcohol level double...
Washington Examiner
Missing ballots found in New Jersey county
The missing ballots from four voting districts in New Jersey were found on Thursday at the Mercer County Board of Elections, where they had been sitting since Election Day. Ballots were found from three districts in Princeton and one in Robbinsville, which officials earlier said were lost after being shuttled from the voting place to the election board. Paper ballots had to be used after a software glitch rendered the Dominion electronic voting machines unusable.
959theriver.com
Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!
I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
Mendota Reporter
Paw Paw Board hears waste disposal proposals
PAW PAW – Two waste-disposal companies presented their estimates for a new contract to commence April 1 during the Nov. 9 meeting of the Paw Paw Village Board. The information was taken for discussion. Jeff Politsch, publisher of the Chicago Road Shopper, will be retiring. The Chicago Road Shopper...
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Restaurants Just Closed Part of Their Business for a Year
Don't worry, the curds aren't going anywhere... but there is one major change happening at one of your favorite restaurants in downtown Rockford. I've said it before and I'll say it again, Rockford and the surrounding towns are full of delicious food!. It really is a huge difference than some...
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in Illinois
A popular discount retail store recently opened another store location in Illinois just in time for the busy holiday season. Read on to learn more. On November 13, 2022, the popular discount store Marshalls opened its newest Illinois store location in Freeport.
starvedrock.media
Obee's Sub Shoppe Going Out Of Business
Calling it a very difficult decision, folks with Obee's Sub Shoppe will close its doors for the last time December 23rd. A Facebook post on Obee's page says “the last few years have been very trying on myself, my family and my staff.” The message goes on to say rampant food prices, high energy costs have led to the decision to close.
WSPY NEWS
First Snow Today? Blame Village of Montgomery!
If snow greets you today, then blame the Village of Montgomery Board meeting Monday night. That’s because the board unanimously passed a resolution to use motor fuel tax funds to purchase more salt for its roads at a $21 per ton increase over last winter at $57 per ton.
starvedrock.media
Peru Police Chief Announces Retirement Plans
A little more than a year after being appointed, Peru Police Chief Robert Pyszka has announced plans to retire. Pyszka says November 26th will be his last day. Despite only being chief of police in Peru since late last August, Pyszka has put in 32 years in law enforcement. He says the decision to retire “is probably the hardest thing I have had to do in my career”.
5 Dazzling Holiday Light Shows in Illinois You Shouldn’t Miss
When is time to pack into the car to go on a Christmas light display tour in northern Illinois with some hot chocolate, these are some great stops to make. There is no shortage of great places to take in all the illuminated colors of the holiday season. Once you've made it through all your favorite neighborhoods to see all the beautifully lit homes, it's on to something even bigger.
Comments / 0