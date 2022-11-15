ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mendota Reporter

MHS students put their business savvy to the test

OGLESBY – The next generation of business leaders from Geneseo, Kewanee, La Salle, and Mendota went head-to-head in the Drs. David & Agnes Palmer Junior Achievement Titan Competition on Nov. 10 at Illinois Valley Community College. Eight high school teams from Geneseo High School, Kewanee High School, La Salle-Peru Township High School and Mendota High School competed. Each team included four students and one business mentor (an adult community volunteer).
MENDOTA, IL
Mendota Reporter

A time of remembrance

MENDOTA – Spencer Kain, a student at Mendota High School, gives the address during the Veterans Day program on Nov. 11 at Veterans Park in Mendota. Despite cold and windy conditions, a large crowd assembled in the park for this special occasion. The purpose of the program is to honor and remember all Veterans, both alive and deceased, for their commitment and contribution to our present way of life, and the benefits of liberty and freedom on both domestic and foreign soil. The presentation of colors was performed by the Mendota VFW Post 4079 Veterans Memorial Squad and Mendota American Legion Post 540.
MENDOTA, IL
starvedrock.media

Shelters In Peru And Ottawa On Record Pace

Your help is needed to support Illinois Valley PADS heading into the holidays. According to a letter mailed seeking donations, the shelters in Peru and Ottawa are on pace to set a new record for clients served. Between August 15th and September 30th, the shelters helped 14 families and 39 children. That's compared to 25 families and 56 children who were helped at the shelter during the more than 9 months they were open in 2021.
PERU, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football players earn All-State honors from IHSFCA

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association has released its All-State picks for the 2022 season. Several of our Rockford area players were selected. Here is a complete list of those who were honored. CLASS 1AOL/DL-Henry Engel-Sr. Lena-WinslowRB/DL-Johnny Kobler-Sr. ForrestonRB/LB-Gunar Lobdell-Sr. Lena-Winslow(Honorable Mention)OL/DL-Casey DeVries-Sr. ForrestonRB/DL-Gage Dunker-Jr. Lena-Winslow CLASS 2ANo local athletes selected CLASS […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Mendota Reporter

OSF welcomes new care provider

MENDOTA – OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new family medicine physician to its staff to better serve the community of Mendota and surrounding areas. The addition of Marcela “Marci” Lemus, APRN, will ensure increased access for patients in need of a primary care provider at the OSF Medical Group – Primary Care at 1405 E. 12th St., Ste. 600, Mendota.
MENDOTA, IL
Mendota Reporter

Little 10 chooses volleyball all-conference team members

EARLVILLE – The Little Ten Conference volleyball coaches have selected players to the all-conference team for the 2022 season. Newark—Conference Co-Champs, Conference Tournament champs, IHSA Class 1A Regional Champs: **Lauren Ulrich (Jr…S/OH)--399 assists, 194 kills, 209 digs, 91% serving w/ 59 aces; Repeat Unanimous Selection; **Taylor Kruser (Sr…L)--407 digs, 92% serving w/ 27 aces; Repeat Selection; **Kiara Wesseh (Jr…OH)--256 kills, 29 blocks, 298 digs, 93% serving w/ 33 aces; Aubrey Benesh (Sr…DS)--212 digs, 90% serving w/ 36 aces.
EARLVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

With Illinois House race still too close to call, GOP candidate sues DuPage clerk over ballot counting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been a week since the election, but there is still a race in Illinois that are too close to call.The race is for the 45th District Illinois State House seat in the western suburbs. Mail-in ballots are still being counted, and on Tuesday, a judge ruled the office of DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek has to change the way they count mail-in ballots after one of the candidates filed a lawsuit.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Republican incumbent, Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) accused the clerk of not following the law - and being...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Washington Examiner

Missing ballots found in New Jersey county

The missing ballots from four voting districts in New Jersey were found on Thursday at the Mercer County Board of Elections, where they had been sitting since Election Day. Ballots were found from three districts in Princeton and one in Robbinsville, which officials earlier said were lost after being shuttled from the voting place to the election board. Paper ballots had to be used after a software glitch rendered the Dominion electronic voting machines unusable.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!

I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Mendota Reporter

Paw Paw Board hears waste disposal proposals

PAW PAW – Two waste-disposal companies presented their estimates for a new contract to commence April 1 during the Nov. 9 meeting of the Paw Paw Village Board. The information was taken for discussion. Jeff Politsch, publisher of the Chicago Road Shopper, will be retiring. The Chicago Road Shopper...
PAW PAW, IL
starvedrock.media

Obee's Sub Shoppe Going Out Of Business

Calling it a very difficult decision, folks with Obee's Sub Shoppe will close its doors for the last time December 23rd. A Facebook post on Obee's page says “the last few years have been very trying on myself, my family and my staff.” The message goes on to say rampant food prices, high energy costs have led to the decision to close.
LASALLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

First Snow Today? Blame Village of Montgomery!

If snow greets you today, then blame the Village of Montgomery Board meeting Monday night. That’s because the board unanimously passed a resolution to use motor fuel tax funds to purchase more salt for its roads at a $21 per ton increase over last winter at $57 per ton.
MONTGOMERY, IL
starvedrock.media

Peru Police Chief Announces Retirement Plans

A little more than a year after being appointed, Peru Police Chief Robert Pyszka has announced plans to retire. Pyszka says November 26th will be his last day. Despite only being chief of police in Peru since late last August, Pyszka has put in 32 years in law enforcement. He says the decision to retire “is probably the hardest thing I have had to do in my career”.
PERU, IL
1520 The Ticket

5 Dazzling Holiday Light Shows in Illinois You Shouldn’t Miss

When is time to pack into the car to go on a Christmas light display tour in northern Illinois with some hot chocolate, these are some great stops to make. There is no shortage of great places to take in all the illuminated colors of the holiday season. Once you've made it through all your favorite neighborhoods to see all the beautifully lit homes, it's on to something even bigger.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy