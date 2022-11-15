Read full article on original website
MAGOFFIN COUNTY BUS ACCIDENT CALLED ‘BRUTAL’ BY STATE POLICE
NOVEMBER 15 – written by WADE QUEEN. SCHOOL BUS CRASH NEAR SALYERSVILLE, KY., IN MAGOFFIN COUNTY, DURING MONDAY MORNING NOVEMBER 14. Photos various sources. The Kentucky State Police is continuing their investigations into a brutal school bus crash that took place in Magoffin County during the middle of Monday morning, that although as horrendous as the wreck carnage was, fortunately there were no fatalities; but maybe for the moment though, as there were several critical and serious injured in the single vehicle accident.
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14 WARN PUBLIC OF LOCAL PHONE SCAM
ASHLAND, Ky. (November 14, 2022) – Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 14, in Ashland has been contacted by concerned citizens regarding a phone scam in our area. Citizens have received calls from someone stating they are a trooper with KSP and there is civil litigation against them. The caller then demands an immediate payment over the phone to avoid being arrested.
‘Shop with a Cop’ and ‘Christmas with Santa’ applications can now be picked up at Lawrence, Ky. Sheriff’s Office
Shop with a Cop and Christmas with Santa applications can now be picked up at the Sheriff’s Office. Applications will have to be turned in by December 1st. If you would like to donate there are toy drop off locations at Kim & Jay Childers liquidation, Kimber’s Country Market and Fallsburg Country Store.
Louisa Police and Fire Departments will be accepting TOY DRIVE donations on Black Friday
Louisa Police and Fire Departments will be accepting donations on November 25,2022 ( Black Friday) from 8am till 12:30pm at the Louisa Walmart.
Grandsons of Wayne County resident honor late grandfather with new scholarship
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Three Marshall University medical alumni have established a new endowed scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in honor of their late grandfather. Cousins Samuel D. Wellman Jr., M.D., class of 1983 and a neonatologist in Hickory, North Carolina; Marc A. Workman,...
TIPS TO FIND A GENUINE AND CREDIBLE NEWS WEBSITE IN LOUISA, KY
Tips to Find a Genuine and Credible News Website in Louisa, KY. We live in an information and technology age where everything is available with just a click. Whether it is to find the latest update on a product or know what is happening worldwide, all are available on the internet.
‘Thank you’ from Judge/Exec. Phillip Carter
It has been a whirlwind since the election last Tuesday. I want to start today by saying Thank You for all the support I have received from this County during both the last four years and this Election. It has been an honor to work and lead Lawrence County. I and my administration look forward to working four more to do the most we can for such a wonderful community and county.
LOUISA CITY COUNCIL VOTES ON PROJECT FOR NEW MEADOWBROOK SIDEWALK
LOUISA CITY COUNCIL VOTES ON LOUISA WALKWAY PROJECT FOR NEW SIDEWALK…. On Tuesday November 15, 2022 the Louisa City Council had a Special Meeting at Louisa City Hall, 215 N. Main Cross Street, Louisa, Kentucky at 7PM. Louisa Mayor Harold E. Slone was in attendance along with Louisa City Council members Joey McClanahan, Lisa Schaeffer and Tom Parsons. Ashley Caudill joined via zoom and Gary Robertson and Matt Brown were absent.
STATE CHAMPIONS! LC MIDDLE SCHOOL BULLDOGS DEFEAT PADUCAH 40-0
State Champions! LC Middle School Bulldogs Defeat Paducah 40-0 November 12th, 2022, Georgetown, KY — The first snowflakes of 2022 flew, and temperatures dropped significantly as the boys traveled to Georgetown, KY. Despite the weather, a large contingent of Lawrence County faithful showed out, as the LC Middle School Dawgs put on a show for the history books. Coming into the game the Paducah Tornado team was undefeated and had a 40-point margin of victory throughout their path to the championship. What they met on Saturday was something very different. The Tornado had met their match.
THREE TEAMS FROM LAWRENCE CO. YOUTH LEAGUE FOOTBALL PLAY IN TURF BOWL AT MARSHALL
Huntington, W. Va. — The Lawrence Co. youth football league had a tremendous year with three teams playing in the Turf Bowl at Joan C. Edwards field on the campus of Marshall University Saturday.
