thelevisalazer.com

MAGOFFIN COUNTY BUS ACCIDENT CALLED ‘BRUTAL’ BY STATE POLICE

NOVEMBER 15 – written by WADE QUEEN. SCHOOL BUS CRASH NEAR SALYERSVILLE, KY., IN MAGOFFIN COUNTY, DURING MONDAY MORNING NOVEMBER 14. Photos various sources. The Kentucky State Police is continuing their investigations into a brutal school bus crash that took place in Magoffin County during the middle of Monday morning, that although as horrendous as the wreck carnage was, fortunately there were no fatalities; but maybe for the moment though, as there were several critical and serious injured in the single vehicle accident.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14 WARN PUBLIC OF LOCAL PHONE SCAM

ASHLAND, Ky. (November 14, 2022) – Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 14, in Ashland has been contacted by concerned citizens regarding a phone scam in our area. Citizens have received calls from someone stating they are a trooper with KSP and there is civil litigation against them. The caller then demands an immediate payment over the phone to avoid being arrested.
ASHLAND, KY
thelevisalazer.com

TIPS TO FIND A GENUINE AND CREDIBLE NEWS WEBSITE IN LOUISA, KY

Tips to Find a Genuine and Credible News Website in Louisa, KY. We live in an information and technology age where everything is available with just a click. Whether it is to find the latest update on a product or know what is happening worldwide, all are available on the internet.
LOUISA, KY
thelevisalazer.com

‘Thank you’ from Judge/Exec. Phillip Carter

It has been a whirlwind since the election last Tuesday. I want to start today by saying Thank You for all the support I have received from this County during both the last four years and this Election. It has been an honor to work and lead Lawrence County. I and my administration look forward to working four more to do the most we can for such a wonderful community and county.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LOUISA CITY COUNCIL VOTES ON PROJECT FOR NEW MEADOWBROOK SIDEWALK

LOUISA CITY COUNCIL VOTES ON LOUISA WALKWAY PROJECT FOR NEW SIDEWALK…. On Tuesday November 15, 2022 the Louisa City Council had a Special Meeting at Louisa City Hall, 215 N. Main Cross Street, Louisa, Kentucky at 7PM. Louisa Mayor Harold E. Slone was in attendance along with Louisa City Council members Joey McClanahan, Lisa Schaeffer and Tom Parsons. Ashley Caudill joined via zoom and Gary Robertson and Matt Brown were absent.
LOUISA, KY
thelevisalazer.com

STATE CHAMPIONS! LC MIDDLE SCHOOL BULLDOGS DEFEAT PADUCAH 40-0

State Champions! LC Middle School Bulldogs Defeat Paducah 40-0 November 12th, 2022, Georgetown, KY — The first snowflakes of 2022 flew, and temperatures dropped significantly as the boys traveled to Georgetown, KY. Despite the weather, a large contingent of Lawrence County faithful showed out, as the LC Middle School Dawgs put on a show for the history books. Coming into the game the Paducah Tornado team was undefeated and had a 40-point margin of victory throughout their path to the championship. What they met on Saturday was something very different. The Tornado had met their match.
PADUCAH, KY

