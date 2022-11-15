Read full article on original website
Restaurants Seek Single Platform to Manage Digital Experience
Think back to 2020 and 2021, when restaurant delivery was suddenly the pantry, kitchen and server to millions of Americans locked down at home. Operators fast-tracked solutions like the decision to open a digital front door that enabled diners to order online in brand-new ways. However, that heroic effort on...
crowdfundinsider.com
TrueNorth, Veriff to Power Identity Verification for Digital Transformations in Financial Services
Veriff, a global identity verification provider, announced a partnership with global financial services software development company TrueNorth. This partnership will “provide TrueNorth’s clients with seamless access to Veriff’s growing suite of identity verification (IDV) solutions for safer and enhanced digital transformation initiatives.”. TrueNorth reportedly “offers proven architectural...
XIFIN Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification for New XIFIN RPM
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Today XIFIN launches XIFIN RPM 15, the latest version of its industry-leading revenue cycle management platform that has earned certified status for information security by HITRUST. With the latest RCM investments, XIFIN aims to address four key market challenges: enhanced risk mitigation, payor accountability for price transparency, enhanced automation to offset staffing shortages and diagnostic specific industry benchmarks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005653/en/ RPM 15 is the latest version of Xifin’s industry-leading revenue cycle management platform that has earned certified status for information security by HITRUST (Graphic: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves integrates with GoodShip’s freight analytics and procurement platform
Today, FreightWaves announced a SONAR data integration with GoodShip, a digital freight procurement and analytics platform that allows shippers and carriers to measure and optimize contract freight networks more easily and accurately than ever before. GoodShip, founded by Convoy veterans Ryan Soskin and David Tsai, raised a $2.4 million pre-seed round earlier this year.
Helbiz is Now on Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ), a leader in global micro-mobility, has joined the Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform to be able to communicate directly with the audience of retail investors on the app. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005975/en/ To follow Helbiz, current users can follow this link: webull.com/quote/nasdaq-hlbz. Users looking to sign up for Webull can start here: webull.com/introduce. (Graphic: Business Wire)
San Francisco launches payment plan program for small businesses behind on licensing fees
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– San Francisco small businesses that have fallen behind on their licensing fees during the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for a payment plan that will allow them to stay open with a valid license. The payment plan program is expected to apply mostly to small restaurants and other food-related businesses. An […]
OnProcess announces Agora DSI™ – a software management tool that provides deep new levels of actionable insight across the service supply chain
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- OnProcess, a global pioneer powering the world’s circular service supply chains, announced today the early-access release of its new analytics and intelligent orchestration tool - Agora DSI™. Agora DSI (short for Dynamic Service Insight) provides a unique and connected view across the lifecycle of a service part. It helps businesses gain valuable insight across the planning, delivery and recovery stages of the service supply chain, highlighting potential issues to be resolved before they become critical. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005121/en/ Agora DSI seamlessly integrates with existing data infrastructure, captures valuable information, and provides valuable insights, all in a single, easy-to-use application. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
AHEAD and Harness Launch Enterprise Cloud Acceleration Partnership
Resulting in time to value, reduction of cloud-spend waste, and improved cloud performance for managed services clients. AHEAD, a national leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions, announced a joint acceleration and optimization program with Harness, the Modern Software Delivery Platform™ company. The partnership accelerates enterprise cloud and DevOps optimization for digital businesses by synchronizing the financial, operational and application development aspects of cloud consumption through an orchestrated managed services framework provided by AHEAD.
OneSpan Appoints M. Samy Ibrahim As Chief Revenue Officer to Fuel Next Stage of Growth
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- OneSpan™ (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced the promotion of M. Samy Ibrahim to Chief Revenue Officer. Ibrahim will oversee OneSpan’s global revenue organization and will be responsible for driving strategic alignment between all revenue-related functions as OneSpan accelerates its momentum heading into 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005113/en/ M. Samy Ibrahim, OneSpan’s Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Eptura’s Workplace Scheduling Software Wins Two APPEALIE Awards for Return to Office Solutions
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Eptura, the leading worktech software solution, announced today that Condeco, its workplace scheduling product, has been recognized with two 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Awards in the Collaboration + Productivity and HR + Learning categories. APPEALIE Award winners are selected based on a variety of criteria, including recent product improvements, Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX, customer feedback, third-party analyst research, amongst other factors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005234/en/ Condeco receives two APPEALIE SaaS Awards. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Cart.com Integrates FedEx Supply Chain Tech to Innovate Its Merchants
Merchants using Cart.com’s eCommerce tools will now be able to track the entire online retail process with its integration with FedEx Dataworks, a supply chain and data management platform. The partnership was announced in a Wednesday (Nov. 16) press release and will give Cart.com merchants access to a wider...
salestechstar.com
Appian Recognises International Partner Award Winners at Appian Europe
Appian congratulates its 2022 International Partner Award winners at the Appian Europe conference in London. Now in its fifth year, this annual award recognises leading Appian partners across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for their excellence and success in implementing impactful solutions on the Appian Low-Code Platform for our clients.
Loops.ai Launches With $14 Million Seed, Led by Scale Venture Partners, to Empower Companies to Crush Their KPIs
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. Scale Venture Partners led the round, with participation from Cardumen Capital and several prominent product and growth leaders, including Brian Balfour (Founder/CEO of Reforge, former VP of Growth at Hubspot), Lenny Rachitsky (owner of Lennysnewsletter and former product lead at Airbnb), Casey Winters (Former CPO of Eventbrite and Growth Lead at Pinterest), Darius Contractor (Former Chief Product and Engineering Officer of Vnder and VP of Growth at Airtable) and Ben Shanken (VP of Product at Discord). The company will use the funds to continue refining its proprietary insights engine and scaling its team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006159/en/ Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More
This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
Weave Ranks on Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List
LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005315/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Guideway Care Ranked Number 47th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Guideway Care today announced it ranked 47 th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28 th year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005595/en/ Guideway Care’s chief executive officer, Craig Parker, credits its tech-enabled, human interaction care guidance model, and Guideway team members’ dedication to improving patient lives through a health equity approach, with the company’s 3,518% revenue growth. He said, “It is an honor to be selected by Deloitte for this prestigious award among a distinguished group of finalists.”
freightwaves.com
FedEx, Cart.com form strategic alliance to tackle e-commerce
Breaking into the marketplace space and competing with the likes of Amazon, Shopify and eBay is difficult. Teaming up with a powerhouse carrier can make it easier. That’s exactly the route Austin, Texas-based Cart.com is going. The e-commerce platform on Wednesday announced a strategic alliance with FedEx (NYSE: FDX) Dataworks, the carrier’s data science and machine learning arm, to enhance the online shopping experience for merchants and consumers alike.
salestechstar.com
PTC to Acquire Leading SaaS Field Service Management Provider ServiceMax
Acquisition expected to strengthen service capabilities of PTC’s closed-loop PLM portfolio. PTC’s manufacturing customers rely on field service management for product performance, customer satisfaction, and profitability expansion. Strong synergies between PTC and ServiceMax’s manufacturing customers and product portfolios. Transaction expected to be accretive to PTC’s SaaS ARR...
CP Capital US Appoints Kristi Nootens as Co-Head
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- CP Capital, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, today announced the appointment of Kristi Nootens as Co-Head. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005273/en/ CP Capital Co-Head Kristi Nootens (Photo: Business Wire)
