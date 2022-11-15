ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Jacoby Brissett discusses weird Deshaun Watson situation

With newly-acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended for the first 11 games of the Cleveland Browns‘ 2022-23 NFL season, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett has served as the team’s starting quarterback. But now with Watson allowed to practice ahead of his return to the field, it’s set up a little bit of a challenge during practice as Read more... The post Jacoby Brissett discusses weird Deshaun Watson situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Photos Of Deshaun Watson's New House Are Going Viral

Deshaun Watson returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since receiving an 11-game suspension amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Before playing his first game with the Cleveland Browns, the quarterback reportedly purchased a $5.4 million house in Hunting Valley, Ohio. Via Front Office Sports, the five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom mansion...
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s return to Browns practice upstaged by severe outlook for Week 11 showdown vs. Bills

Deshaun Watson is inching closer to a return to game action in the NFL. On Wednesday, he was finally able to practice with the Cleveland Browns, with his 11-game suspension nearing its end. But what was talked about more than Watson’s return to practice in the Browns locker rooms was the looming heavy snowfall in Cleveland’s road game on Sunday against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, per James Palmer of the NFL Network.
Cleveland.com

Browns blown out by Miami postgame: The problems Deshaun Watson won’t fix -- Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On this postgame episode of the Orange and Brown Talk podcast, Mary Kay Cabot, Dan Labbe and Ashley Bastock are in Miami to report on the Browns’ 39-17 loss to the Dolphins, and Doug Lesmerises and Irie Harris join them to go over everything that went wrong in this blowout loss that dropped the Browns to 3-6. The Browns can’t stop the run, and will that problem continue? How much did Mike McDaniel outcoach Kevin Stefanski? How much longer can defensive coordinator Joe Woods go on with the defense playing like this? Did Andrew Berry build a roster with fundamental problems? Do the Browns have any chance to get better before playing Buffalo and Tampa Bay the next two weeks? And how much should the return of Deshaun Watson in three weeks make things better?
Portsmouth Times

Jimmy Chase Sr. and Dan Hoard Join Matt’s Take, Bye Week Summary

The bye week was much needed this week for the Bengals roster, as this team needs some time off, time to get healthy, and time to prepare for the second part of the season. The bye week also has given me time to discuss football with the father of our star-studded wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase. Jimmy Chase Sr. kindly joined Matt’s Take this week and who else would be better to discuss football with than the father of the best receiver in the world?
TexansDaily

Source Reveals Deshaun Watson 'Locked In' Mindset In Move to Browns Practice

HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson will play and start against the Houston Texans for the Cleveland Browns in his return to NRG Stadium. In the meantime, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is "locked in and ready to go," according to a source close to the situation. Watson has been diligently training during his 11-game NFL suspension. He returns to practice this week and is preparing for his first game back on Dec. 4 against the Texans, who traded him to the Browns this offseason.
