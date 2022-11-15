CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On this postgame episode of the Orange and Brown Talk podcast, Mary Kay Cabot, Dan Labbe and Ashley Bastock are in Miami to report on the Browns’ 39-17 loss to the Dolphins, and Doug Lesmerises and Irie Harris join them to go over everything that went wrong in this blowout loss that dropped the Browns to 3-6. The Browns can’t stop the run, and will that problem continue? How much did Mike McDaniel outcoach Kevin Stefanski? How much longer can defensive coordinator Joe Woods go on with the defense playing like this? Did Andrew Berry build a roster with fundamental problems? Do the Browns have any chance to get better before playing Buffalo and Tampa Bay the next two weeks? And how much should the return of Deshaun Watson in three weeks make things better?

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO