Takeaways and observations from Eagles 32-21 loss to Commanders

Disappointingly, the Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat this season on Monday night at the hands of the Washington Commanders.

Washington pulled off an 11-point win in Philadelphia, moving to 5-5 on the season behind a strong rushing performance from rookie running back Brian Robinson.

The 8-1 Eagles turned the ball over a season-high four times and allowed Terry McLaurin to post a monster performance in front of a national television audience.

Here are the takeaways and observations from Monday’s win.

Avonte Maddox was missed

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With Avonte Maddox on injured reserve, Philadelphia was forced to adjust coverages and schemes, including playing C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the slot at times.

The results were mixed, as the Commanders could exploit the mismatches.

Eagles unable to pressure Taylor Heinicke

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Heinicke was 17-29 passing for 211 yards and one interception, and although the Eagles sacked the Commanders’ quarterback three times on the night, they could not deliver pressure when it mattered the most.

Eagles must improve their tackling

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Even with Jordan Davis returning to the lineup in two weeks, Philadelphia will have to improve their tackling as a unit or risk an early postseason loss.

Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. logged 26 attempts on the ground, rushing for 87 yards and a touchdown, with 62 yards coming after contact.

A.J. Brown dealing with an ankle injury

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Brown suffered an ankle injury on the Eagles’ first drive and was a nonfactor on the night, logging one catch for seven yards on four targets.

Terry McLaurin topped Slay

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slay didn’t have his best night, which was a significant reason for the Eagles’ inability to get off the field.