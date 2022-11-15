Read full article on original website
Business Insider
What credit score do you need to buy a car?
What are the different credit score tiers you can fall into?.
The 10 best high-yield savings accounts for November 2022
The Fortune Recommends top 10 picks for the best high-yield savings accounts offers customers the chance to earn well over 2% APY.
Grazia
Banks Are Denying Families Mortgages Because Of Their Childcare Costs
Childcare costs are leaving families unable to buy homes – or even renegotiate existing deals – as banks unfairly weight the cost of nurseries when making their mortgage calculations. Some desperate families are resorting to methods such as giving family members cash payments in order to claim they...
Business Insider
A mom of 3 paid off her mortgage 17 years early and saved $100,000 by following 6 strategies
Liz Gendreau was motivated to pay...
10 Million More People Could Qualify for Mortgages Thanks to New Credit Score Rule
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. An estimated 10.7 million additional people could qualify for mortgages thanks to upcoming changes to lender credit scoring models. Black households in particular are expected to benefit. On Monday, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced...
Business Insider
My wife and I paid off $20,000 of student loans and car debt in 18 months thanks to a few smart tactics
My wife and I had about...
7 Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit
Best for Co-BorrowersBest for Shorter Credit HistoriesBest for Flexibility with Repayment TermsBest for the Armed ForcesBest for Same-Day Funding. LendingPointLending ClubUpgradeOneMain FinancialNavy Federal Credit UnionRocket Loans. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Minimum Credit Score. No requirement. No requirement. Loan Amounts. $2,000 to $36,500. $1,000 to $40,000. $1,000 to $50,000. $1,500...
ValueWalk
Why It’s Time To Check On Your Savings Account
Only several years ago, the interest rate you could expect on your average savings account rested around 0.70%. However, the Federal Reserve’s recent increases to interest rates have caused the APY on savings accounts to jump significantly. There are many savings accounts on the market now that boast an...
moneyweek.com
The best one-year fixed savings accounts – November 2022
If you’re looking for the best savings account and only want to store your cash savings away for the short term, then a one-year fixed-rate account can now earn you almost 5%. Not bad for a year’s return. These accounts, also known as fixed-rate bonds, offer better rates...
7 Best Car Loan Rates of 2023
Best for Private PartiesBest for PersonalizationBest for Easy Online QuotesBest OverallBest for Used Cars. LightStreamBank of AmericaCapital OneCarsDirectPenFedConsumers Credit Union. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Term. 24-84 months. 48 - 72 months. 36 - 72 months. Varies by lender. 36 - 82 months. 36 - 84 months. Minimum Loan Amount.
Business Insider
An FHA loan is backed by the government, and it's easier to get than a conventional mortgage
What is an FHA loan?. An...
NASDAQ
Best Credit Unions of 2022-2023
Everyone wants the best home for their money. As many banks continue to add fees and offer poor interest rates in exchange for borrowing your money, credit unions offer an appealing alternative. Credit unions are nonprofit organizations owned by their account holders. That ownership often translates to higher interest on checking and savings accounts, and lower fees on loan products.
How to Get Cash From an ATM With a Credit Card
For most credit card users, being able to withdraw cash from an ATM seems like a revelation. After all, who wouldn’t want to take advantage of being able to borrow cash from their credit card now and again when money gets low in your bank account?. But getting cash...
Today’s Personal Loan Rates: November 14, 2022—Rates Move Down
Rates on personal loans declined last week, giving qualified borrowers a chance to pick up a reasonable interest rate and finance a project, purchase or even unexpected bills. From November 7 to November 12, the average fixed interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 12.45% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. That’s down 0.36% from the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose last week from 15.82% to 15.97%.
CNET
Credit Card Churning Explained
Credit card churning is a high-risk, high-reward strategy of opening a new credit account to earn its welcome bonus and then closing the card to move on to the next. Credit card issuers use welcome bonuses to attract new cardholders and reward them for spending a certain amount with their new card. They are typically a one-time bonus, but can offer a ton of value.
CNBC
Interest rates on retail credit cards are 'crazy high,' with some topping 30%. 4 things to consider before opening one
As the Federal Reserve kicks up interest rates, what retailers may charge you for a store credit card is reaching new highs. Here's what to think about before opening a new line of credit while shopping this holiday season. That offer for a store credit card may sound tempting as...
Business Insider
Cardinal Financial review: A mortgage lender with options for tiny homes and other unique housing
Minimum Credit Score. 620. Minimum Down...
6 ways to build credit without using a credit card
Report rent and utility payments to the bureaus is another way to build credit. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Creditworthiness is something every financial institution considers before lending money to someone. A credit report that shows responsible credit usage can make borrowing money to buy a...
Business Insider
A USDA loan is a mortgage for homes in rural or suburban counties, and you don't need any money for a down payment
A USDA Loan is for low-to-moderate...
CAR AND DRIVER
Car Loans for Students: Everything You Need to Know
You often have many financial responsibilities to handle when you're a student. Many students pay for their expenses, including tuition, books, housing, food, and other basic living expenses. But having a way to get around is also a must, especially if you don't live close enough to your school's campus to walk or rely on public transportation.
