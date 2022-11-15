ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magoffin County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Threat reported at Magoffin County High School

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Magoffin County High School said a student made a “threatening statement” Wednesday evening. Officials said they immediately called Kentucky State Police to investigate. The student will not be allowed on school property until the investigation is complete. “Magoffin County Schools is...
fox56news.com

School bus safety questioned following Magoffin Co. crash

Monday's Magoffin County school bus crash has state officials brainstorming how to improve bus safety. School bus safety questioned following Magoffin Co. …. Monday's Magoffin County school bus crash has state officials brainstorming how to improve bus safety. Nov. 15: Population up, traveling, and a comic. Here are five things...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Fatal accident on KY 522 kills 1

Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of one individual. According to a news release, KSP Post 10, Harlan, received a report of a possible single-vehicle collision with injury on KY 522 near Putney at approximately 1:47 p.m. last Tuesday. Troopers responded to the scene. Upon arrival, the troopers located a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Putney Fire Department and Harlan County Rescue Squad also responded to the scene. The initial investigation indicates the operator of a 2008 Ford Edge failed to negotiate a curve while traveling westbound on Ky Hwy 522. The vehicle crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane of travel and exited the eastbound shoulder. The vehicle went over an embankment which caused the vehicle to overturn. Troopers located a single occupant inside. The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for positive identification. Once identification is made, KSP will release that information. Harlan County Corner Phillip Bianchi responded to the scene and pronounced the individual deceased.
PUTNEY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky State Police warn of phone scam

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky State Police say that they’ve received complaints from citizens regarding a phone scam in the Ashland area. KSP says that people have been receiving calls from a person claiming to be a trooper with KSP and saying that they have civil litigation against them. They say that the caller then demands immediate […]
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

Search for escaped inmate

GREENUP COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Law enforcement is searching for an inmate accused of walking away from a work program site. According to the Greenup County Jailer, inmate Jeffrey Adams was last seen just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near a car dealership on Greenup Avenue headed towards Catlettsburg. Anyone...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Magoffin Co., Ky school bus crash

TEAM COVERAGE | Driver, students injured in eastern Ky. school bus crash. TEAM COVERAGE | Driver, students injured in eastern Ky. school bus crash. The sheriff says the crash happened on Route 40 near Mine Fork Road. He says the school bus went over a steep embankment and landed on its side.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Hazard Police Department investigating crash on KY Highway 15

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, two cars collided on KY Highway 15 in front of the Double Kwik gas station in Hazard. Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of the crash at 11:16 a.m. Officers with the Hazard Police Department said a black Chevrolet Sonic was merging...
HAZARD, KY
WKYT 27

Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday morning. Officials held a press conference early Monday afternoon to give an update on the situation:. The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville. First...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, KY, grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 9 and returned 28 felony indictments, five felony informations and three misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky man arrested for trafficking drugs near school

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation in Floyd County. According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Casey Collins, 38, of Betsy Lane was arrested on four counts of illegal drug trafficking, including trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school. Deputies say they found “a large amount” […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy