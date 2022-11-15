Read full article on original website
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Split66 rocks our Band in a Box before their January 2023 show at Blueberry Hill
ST. LOUIS – Split66 rocks our Band in a Box before their January 2023 show at Blueberry Hill. The band’s music addresses mental health issues in their song “Anhedonia”, defined by the American Psychological Association as “the inability to enjoy experiences or activities that normally would be pleasurable.”
St. Louis community pays respects to the late Martin Mathews, co-founder of Mathews Dickey Boys and Girls Club
The St. Louis community said goodbye to Martin Mathews, co-founder of the Mathews Dickey Boys & Girls Club, at his homegoing service on Wednesday.
Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event
EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
Old Newsboys Day taking place in St. Louis
Thursday, November 17 is Old Newsboys Day in St. Louis.
Underneath: Children of the Sun will screen at Westport Playhouse this weekend
ST. LOUIS – Underneath: Children of the Sun will screen at Westport Playhouse Friday and Saturday. Filmmaker David Kirkman is also an artist in resident at Washington University. The film is part of his research project into Afrofturism, the blending of stories about the African diaspora and science fiction.
St. Louis Civic leader Dr. Martin Mathews will be laid to rest Thursday morning
Dr. Martin Mathews, a late civic leader in St. Louis, will be laid to rest on Thursday.
Owners of Carter Commons share their story of thriving during the pandemic
ST. LOUIS – Kay’s Kitchen recently opened in the new Carter Commons Food Hall in Pagedale. The owners shared their story of thriving during the pandemic to opening a physical location in an underserved area waiting for locally-owned eateries. Kay’s Kitchen. Carter Commons Food Hall. Suite 120b.
Annual Great American Smokeout takes place Thursday, Nov. 17
Thursday is the perfect opportunity for smokers to try to kick the habit - it's the annual Great American Smokeout.
What Are You Doing About It? Thanksgiving Giveaway, Dogs for our Brave Trivia Night, 5th Annual Thankslifting Workout
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Keep Pushing Inc. and Be The Change organizations will work together to give away essentials before the Thanksgiving 2022 holiday. Thanksgiving Giveaway. Saturday, November 19. 10:00 a.m. – Noon. 2300 McLaran...
This St. Louis area pastry shop named ‘best’ in the state, Yelp says
Yelp recently released its updated “Best pastries in every state and province” list, praising Kirkwood's Nathaniel Reid Bakery as the eatery with the best pastries in the Show-Me State.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers host open house on Jana Elementary School Thurs. night
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will answer questions about possible radioactive contamination at Jana Elementary School, Thursday night.
Executive Sleep Out Fundraiser taking place tonight
Dozens of business and government leaders are getting a small taste of what it's like to be homeless in an effort to help those who are.
Lafayette Square redevelopment features old facades; contemporary layouts, conveniences
Lafayette Square’s beauty and history make it one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city of St. Louis.
A ‘Miracle’ Delivery: 10-year-old helps deliver baby sister
Delivering a baby is not for everyone, but do not tell that to 10-year-old Miracle Moore.
Rawlings to move headquarters to Westport Plaza in 2023
A major development project is set to transform Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights.
‘Yellowstone’ actor Chance Gilliland talks about going from stand-in to star
ST. LOUIS – Growing up about an hour south of St. Louis, Chance Gilliland never expected to be a cowboy or an actor. Eventually the Bonne Terre native found himself having success in both roles. Gilliland joined FOX 2 Wednesday morning to speak about his sudden transition from a...
Salads 2 Your Door meets its namesake with prepared salads for delivery
ST. LOUIS – Salads 2 Your Door meets its namesake with prepared salads for delivery. Owner Chana’la Rubenfeld showed off the various items on the menu to make healthy eating easy. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3V28tTm.
7 people burglarize stores Wednesday morning
A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. Visitation scheduled Wedensday morning for late Dr. …
3rd investigation finds no contamination at Jana Elementary School
Another round of testing has found no harmful radioactive contamination at a Missouri elementary school, leaving school board members to wonder if there really is any risk at the now-shuttered school. Jana Elementary School in Florissant closed last month after testing by a private company found contamination.
Julian’s Recipe offers Thanksgiving treats won’t leave your kitchen destroyed for the holiday
ST. LOUIS – Julian’s Recipe offers Thanksgiving treats that will not leave your kitchen destroyed for the holiday. The company makes breads and waffles. Chef Elizabeth Grames from A Perfect Fit personal chefs gave us a taste test. Learn more at https://www.aperfectfitstl.com/ and https://www.juliansrecipe.com/.
