wdrb.com
JCPS elementary school holds surprise party for beloved substitute teacher's 80th birthday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big birthday celebration was held at a Jefferson County Public Schools elementary school on Tuesday. Students and staff at Byck Elementary held a massive surprise party for a beloved substitute teacher. Dora McDougle is celebrating a milestone 80th birthday. She's been a longtime substitute at...
JCPS to open 3 schools; Here's how to name them
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is opening three new schools in the 2023-24 school year, and want some help naming them. According to JCPS' website, they will host meetings for community members to learn about the schools and their programming, as well as let the community suggest some names.
Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
JCPS: High school student to be disciplined after gun found in their backpack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) student is facing punishment after a gun was found in their backpack at Butler Traditional High School. In a letter to parents, Principal William Allen said on Monday morning, they received a tip that a student had a gun at school.
Wave 3
Nelson County family seeking help to earn adoption funds
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County couple looks to community help for adoption help. Lauren and Daniel Brussell hope a campaign to raise awareness about adoption provides help for them, and other couples looking to adopt. The Brussells live in Nelson County. Lauren battled stage 3 colon cancer as...
Wave 3
Salvation Army offering free Thanksgiving meals for those in need
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana is making sure no family goes without a Thanksgiving meal this holiday. The organization on Tuesday announced several options allowing residents to pick up or enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. In Harrison County, people will be able to pick up...
wdrb.com
Widower hoping for justice in a new law after a bouncer killed his husband at a Louisville bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly three years after a Louisville man was knocked out and killed at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road in the Highlands, his widower is hoping to change Kentucky law in his honor. Nick Clark and Christopher McKinney were married in October 2019, but only a few...
wdrb.com
4 generations of 1 family have fought fires in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A passion burns within Tim Kron. It's kept him grabbing his helmet, hopping into a big red truck, and riding into harms way in New Albany since 1987. "When we go out the door, we're going to a person's worst day," Tim said. The now...
'I miss him every day': Friends, family remember Louisville man killed in deadly 2020 carjacking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two years after Austin Fitzpatrick's death, friends and family gathered in the spot where he was killed, outside his 3rd Street apartment, to hold a vigil. The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said the 26-year-old was unpacking his gear when he was shot multiple times and had his car stolen.
City of Louisville settles lawsuit with Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, for $2M
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11 News has learned the City of Louisville has settled a lawsuit with the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, Kenneth Walker. The amount in the settlement totals $2 million, according to a source not involved in the case but familiar with the settlement details. It was negotiated...
Report: Hundreds of thousands of Louisville residents are exposed to roadway pollution
Almost half of all Louisvillians live less than a quarter mile from major roadway or interstate, potentially putting them at increased risk for heart disease, asthma and other health issues, according to a report released by the Urban Institute on Tuesday. Researchers at the nonpartisan think tank found that about 100,000 residents, 13% of the […]
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies 1-year-old allegedly murdered by Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A toddler who police say was murdered by 29-year-old Derrick Taylor has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Christen Lovett died at Norton Children's Hospital from blunt force injuries. Taylor was arrested on Monday night and charged with the murder. Police said Taylor...
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhood
How a cow can go missing for three weeks from the scene of an accident is a mystery. **Information in this article was sourced from accredited news reports, which are cited within the story**
wdrb.com
Louisville homeowner donating Christmas tree for city's 'Light Up Louisville' event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city is getting ready for its annual holiday kick-off known as Light Up Louisville. The free event brings Louisvillians downtown to celebrate the season together. The centerpiece of the event is the large Christmas tree that is decorated and placed in Jefferson Square Park. This...
Kentucky experiencing shortage of 'large animal' veterinarians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is facing a shortage of large animal veterinarians and state officials held a stakeholders’ dialogue to address the problem. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said there are two big challenges in becoming livestock vets – one, it’s not quite profitable as being a more traditional vet and second, is the lifestyle. He said it's dangerous working with large animals, oftentimes in the hot sun or cold.
wdrb.com
Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg names 58-member transition team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced the names of the individuals who will make up his transition team on Wednesday. The team is made up of 58 members who are divided up into four committees, identified as Public Safety, Public Health and Public Services, Economic Development and Housing and City Budget and Operations.
WLKY.com
Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
WLKY.com
Witness to deadly crash in Old Louisville proposes safety changes amid speeding concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Nov. 10 crash at the intersection of Second and Hill streets is mere steps from Logan Gatti’s Old Louisville home and is one he'll never forget. “This one sounded worse than any other one that I had actually heard, and when I came out, I saw a tremendous amount of damage,” he said.
Wave 3
Teen treated for gunshot wound, LMPD working to determine shooting location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were called to Norton Children’s Hospital this morning after a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound was being treated there. Police arrived at about 7:30 a.m. and said the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. LMPD is working to determine where...
'Just held her hand': Women comfort pregnant mother after Hardin County crash
WEST POINT, Ky. — A late afternoon crash in West Point, Kentucky took the lives of two children and left their pregnant mother in the hospital. Kanzady Pennoyer saw the blue minivan weave in and out of traffic on US-31 Sunday. Then, she described debris flying from what she thought was a tornado.
