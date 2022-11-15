Read full article on original website
Executive Decision: These issues, questions and people may define Allegheny County’s next big election
The air you breathe. The way the government treats incarcerated people. How taxes are assessed. The very borders and links that bind – and divide – the county. The next Allegheny County executive will have an array of weighty issues on their plate when they take office just over one year from now. Next year, voters will choose a new course for county government for the first time in 12 years; County Executive Rich Fitzgerald is term-limited, clearing the way for the first wide-open contest for the office since 2011.
Branch cuts slow for second straight month, but Pennsylvania and PNC still active
PITTSBURGH — U.S. banks pruned 159 branches and opened 73 in September, resulting in 86 net closures, according to recently released S&P Global Market Intelligence data. That marks two consecutive months with final cuts under 90, notably lower than the trailing-12-month average of 207 net closures. Pennsylvania ranked fifth...
Shell opens major polyethylene manufacturing complex in Pennsylvania
Shell Chemical Appalachia, a subsidiary of Shell plc, opened the first major polyethylene manufacturing complex in the northeastern United States this week in Monaca, Pa. The facility, called Shell Polymers Monaca (SPM), commenced operations on Tuesday at its location in Monaca, adjacent to the Ohio River in Beaver County. Construction of the facility first began […] The post Shell opens major polyethylene manufacturing complex in Pennsylvania appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Electric supply costs in Pennsylvania increasing up to 34% on Dec. 1
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is warning customers to prepare for rising energy costs this winter. Electric and gas bills are made up of two parts: the delivery or distribution charge and the generation or supply charge. For those who don't shop, the generation or supply charge is determined by the energy supplier's "price to compare," which makes up about 40% to 60% of utility bills. All Pennsylvania-regulated electric utilities are adjusting their price to compare on Dec. 1 for residential non-shopping customers, the state Public Utility Commission says. In the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne Light customers will see an estimated 20.2%...
Voter turnout surged in most of Allegheny County, but sagged where it was already weak
Democrats swept to unexpected victories across the country last week, defying historical trends for midterm elections, including in Pennsylvania. Josh Shapiro won the governorship in a blowout and John Fetterman, recovering from a stroke and facing a flood of negative advertising against him, eked out a win for the U.S. Senate.
Shapiro says he won't forget Pittsburgh region after win
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Governor-elect Josh Shapiro says the Pittsburgh region was an important part of his victory last Tuesday.In his landslide win for governor, Shapiro carried Allegheny County by 40 points, double what President Biden did two years ago. He also carried Beaver County and nearly won Washington and Westmoreland counties. "I've been in western Pennsylvania multiple times every week," Shapiro said in an exclusive interview with KDKA-TV. "I'm a proud Pitt dad so I get out there to see my kid a lot. And it's just a place that has adopted me and supported me, and a place I have...
Some MAWC water customers warned of potential health risks, but no corrective measures required
Notifications were sent out Wednesday to more than 50,000 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers who live south of Route 30 about a potential hazard caused by a high level of a chemical used to clean drinking water. Officials said tests at the Indian Creek Water Treatment Plant near Connellsville...
A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years
Gabriel Fontana has been hammering, stitching, and buffing shoes for nearly 75 years. He was 35 and a recent Italian emigrant when he took over his brother-in-law’s Forbes Avenue shoe repair store in the 1970s. Back then, times were good for the trade he’d honed since boyhood. “It...
What would I tell a Black woman about moving to Pittsburgh?
Editor’s note: This marks the last column from contributor Tereneh Idia, who has been an invaluable voice at the Pittsburgh City Paper over the past few years. We here at the paper wish her all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for all of her hard work and insight.
Multiple accidents leading to slowdowns across the Pittsburgh area
Multiple incidents were reported across the Pittsburgh area Thursday, leading to traffic backups on several major roadways. On I-70, a tractor-trailer fire between the Eighty Four and Dunningsville interchanges has closed the eastbound lanes. Route 30 inbound in Hempfield Township is closed between South Main Street and West Pittsburgh Street...
Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant hit with 5th lawsuit
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County is once again facing a lawsuit after a woman claims she was hurt on the Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant.The attraction's garnered four other lawsuits after riders claimed they were injured using the 100-foot duel slides, which have been redesigned twice. The twin stainless steel chutes cost $1.1 million to build in 2020. At 100 feet each, they proved to be quite an attraction for riders and lawsuits.Four previous lawsuits against the county claim that happened to riders from 2020 to 2021 and resulted in serious injuries. For the third year in a row,...
5th lawsuit claims Mammoth Park's Giant Slide is unsafe
A fifth lawsuit claims the rebuilt Giant Slide in Mt. Pleasant Township’s Mammoth Park is unsafe. The attraction at the 408-acre park owned by Westmoreland County includes two 100-foot steel racing slides along with a smaller 50-foot slide for children. The current $1.1 million configuration, which opened in July 2020 and closed a month later for safety improvements and additional signage before reopening in June 2021, replaced a single 96-foot slide that had been at the park since 1973.
Route 119 project in Youngwood is damaging cars and causing headaches, residents say
YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — A long-running road project on Route 119 in Youngwood has motorists, residents and merchants wondering when is it finally going to be over.Route 119 runs right through the heart of Youngwood in Westmoreland County. These days, those who know the route well describe it as follows."It's a pain in the butt," Mark Polowichak said."It's absolutely horrible," Chris Jones said.Since 2020, the project to put in new sewer and water lines, plus sidewalks and road improvements, has made driving in and out of Youngwood difficult."People I know want to come to visit me but can't...
Kennywood said its new ‘out-of-this-world’ ride will be first of its kind in the nation
Kennywood amusement park in western Pa. has announced plans for a new ride that will be the centerpiece of the new Area 412 next year. Spinvasion at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, Allegheny County, will open in the spring of 2023. Kennywood said it will be the first of its kind in the United States.
This 30-acre estate in Sewickley Heights is for sale for $7.9M
PITTSBURGH — A property sprawling over 30 acres of land in Sewickley Heights is currently on the market for $7.9 million. The property, known as Faraway Farm, is an equestrian estate located at 202-204 Scaife Road. It includes a 20-room Georgian-style manor home. The property is listed with Nicole Kriebel of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, The Preferred Realty.
Allegheny County opens winter shelter for homeless in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The winter shelter for those experiencing homelessness will open at 7 p.m. today, the Allegheny County Department of Human Services announced. The seasonal, low-barrier shelter will open temporarily to provide cold weather shelter while Second Avenue Commons goes through final inspections for its occupancy permits, according to a news release.
Cumberland Officials Mulling Body Camera System
(TNS) - City officials are considering the purchase of a body camera system for police officers, which must be in service by Jan. 1, 2025. Chief Chuck Ternent and Captain James Burt of the Cumberland Police Department gave a presentation Tuesday to the City Council on a body camera system manufactured by Utility Associates, Inc. which they feel best meets their needs.
Pittsburgh preparing for Light Up Night amid safety concerns
PITTSBURGH — The lights are up and ready to be lit for the annual Pittsburgh tradition of Light Up Night. “It used to be a tradition, we’d always come down when our kids were little and we were thinking about coming back again for this weekend,” said Greg Magnus.
Mt. Lebanon school board holds moment of silence for alumna killed in Mercer County crash
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday, the Mt. Lebanon school board held a moment of silence for 19-year-old Danielle Duncan. The 2022 alumna was killed, and another teenager was seriously injured in a car accident on Interstate 79 in Mercer County. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh teen killed, another seriously...
4 injured after police chase through Allegheny County leads to fiery crash
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Four people are injured after a police chase through Allegheny County led to a fiery Crash. The chase began in McKeesport and ended in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats neighborhood. Police, EMS and fire units responded to the 3300 block of East Carson Street at...
