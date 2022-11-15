ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pghcitypaper.com

Executive Decision: These issues, questions and people may define Allegheny County’s next big election

The air you breathe. The way the government treats incarcerated people. How taxes are assessed. The very borders and links that bind – and divide – the county. The next Allegheny County executive will have an array of weighty issues on their plate when they take office just over one year from now. Next year, voters will choose a new course for county government for the first time in 12 years; County Executive Rich Fitzgerald is term-limited, clearing the way for the first wide-open contest for the office since 2011.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Shell opens major polyethylene manufacturing complex in Pennsylvania

Shell Chemical Appalachia, a subsidiary of Shell plc, opened the first major polyethylene manufacturing complex in the northeastern United States this week in Monaca, Pa. The facility, called Shell Polymers Monaca (SPM), commenced operations on Tuesday at its location in Monaca, adjacent to the Ohio River in Beaver County. Construction of the facility first began […] The post Shell opens major polyethylene manufacturing complex in Pennsylvania appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
MONACA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Electric supply costs in Pennsylvania increasing up to 34% on Dec. 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is warning customers to prepare for rising energy costs this winter. Electric and gas bills are made up of two parts: the delivery or distribution charge and the generation or supply charge. For those who don't shop, the generation or supply charge is determined by the energy supplier's "price to compare," which makes up about 40% to 60% of utility bills. All Pennsylvania-regulated electric utilities are adjusting their price to compare on Dec. 1 for residential non-shopping customers, the state Public Utility Commission says. In the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne Light customers will see an estimated 20.2%...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Shapiro says he won't forget Pittsburgh region after win

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Governor-elect Josh Shapiro says the Pittsburgh region was an important part of his victory last Tuesday.In his landslide win for governor, Shapiro carried Allegheny County by 40 points, double what President Biden did two years ago. He also carried Beaver County and nearly won Washington and Westmoreland counties.  "I've been in western Pennsylvania multiple times every week," Shapiro said in an exclusive interview with KDKA-TV. "I'm a proud Pitt dad so I get out there to see my kid a lot.  And it's just a place that has adopted me and supported me, and a place I have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years

Gabriel Fontana has been hammering, stitching, and buffing shoes for nearly 75 years. He was 35 and a recent Italian emigrant when he took over his brother-in-law’s Forbes Avenue shoe repair store in the 1970s. Back then, times were good for the trade he’d honed since boyhood. “It...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

What would I tell a Black woman about moving to Pittsburgh?

Editor’s note: This marks the last column from contributor Tereneh Idia, who has been an invaluable voice at the Pittsburgh City Paper over the past few years. We here at the paper wish her all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for all of her hard work and insight.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Multiple accidents leading to slowdowns across the Pittsburgh area

Multiple incidents were reported across the Pittsburgh area Thursday, leading to traffic backups on several major roadways. On I-70, a tractor-trailer fire between the Eighty Four and Dunningsville interchanges has closed the eastbound lanes. Route 30 inbound in Hempfield Township is closed between South Main Street and West Pittsburgh Street...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant hit with 5th lawsuit

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County is once again facing a lawsuit after a woman claims she was hurt on the Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant.The attraction's garnered four other lawsuits after riders claimed they were injured using the 100-foot duel slides, which have been redesigned twice. The twin stainless steel chutes cost $1.1 million to build in 2020. At 100 feet each, they proved to be quite an attraction for riders and lawsuits.Four previous lawsuits against the county claim that happened to riders from 2020 to 2021 and resulted in serious injuries. For the third year in a row,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
Tribune-Review

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Route 119 project in Youngwood is damaging cars and causing headaches, residents say

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — A long-running road project on Route 119 in Youngwood has motorists, residents and merchants wondering when is it finally going to be over.Route 119 runs right through the heart of Youngwood in Westmoreland County. These days, those who know the route well describe it as follows."It's a pain in the butt," Mark Polowichak said."It's absolutely horrible," Chris Jones said.Since 2020, the project to put in new sewer and water lines, plus sidewalks and road improvements, has made driving in and out of Youngwood difficult."People I know want to come to visit me but can't...
YOUNGWOOD, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

This 30-acre estate in Sewickley Heights is for sale for $7.9M

PITTSBURGH — A property sprawling over 30 acres of land in Sewickley Heights is currently on the market for $7.9 million. The property, known as Faraway Farm, is an equestrian estate located at 202-204 Scaife Road. It includes a 20-room Georgian-style manor home. The property is listed with Nicole Kriebel of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, The Preferred Realty.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny County opens winter shelter for homeless in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The winter shelter for those experiencing homelessness will open at 7 p.m. today, the Allegheny County Department of Human Services announced. The seasonal, low-barrier shelter will open temporarily to provide cold weather shelter while Second Avenue Commons goes through final inspections for its occupancy permits, according to a news release.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Government Technology

Cumberland Officials Mulling Body Camera System

(TNS) - City officials are considering the purchase of a body camera system for police officers, which must be in service by Jan. 1, 2025. Chief Chuck Ternent and Captain James Burt of the Cumberland Police Department gave a presentation Tuesday to the City Council on a body camera system manufactured by Utility Associates, Inc. which they feel best meets their needs.
CUMBERLAND, MD

