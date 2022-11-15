ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/16)

BOOKED: Alexander Anderson on two McPherson County District Court warrants for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Dylan Rodgers-Gowdy on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $1,082.50 cash only. BOOKED: Laveina White on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set...
Hutch Post

Sheriff's office still looking for Hutchinson man

RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday posted that they are still looking for 67-year-old Leonard Anthony Williams. He was first reported missing back on October 9. Mr. Williams was last seen wearing an orange sweater with blue jeans. If anyone has seen Mr. Williams, please...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend police staff anxious for new building

More visible progress is being made each day at the site of the new Great Bend police station at the southwest corner of 12th Street and Baker Avenue. The 20,100 square-foot facility is expected to be finished by next August, and Police Chief Steve Haulmark said his staff is excited about the expanded space.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Several arrests made in Great Bend drug trafficking case

On Thursday, Nov. 10, at approximately 2:06 p.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department responded to 3322 B Railroad Avenue in reference to the execution of a search warrant stemming from an ongoing investigation involving drug trafficking in Great Bend. Upon arrival, four subjects were located inside the residence...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Multiple pets die in Kansas house fire

RENO COUNTY— Multiple pets died in a Kansas house fire on Tuesday in Reno County. Just before 7p.m., crews responded to the fire in a home at 10006 North Plum, according to a media release. There was fire in the kitchen that extended into the entire attic space. Fire...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

KDHE grants to pay for most of Barton Co. Health Department remodel

Improvements are coming to the Barton County Health Department. Director Karen Winkleman submitted a letter to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment back in July requesting the use of $50,000 of an Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) grant towards a remodel. With the help of $10,000 in additional funds from KDHE, the Barton County Commission agreed Wednesday morning to pay the remaining $11,000 for the renovation.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Annual Reno County Toy Run slated for Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Toy Run in Hutchinson will be Nov. 20. The toy run is for street-legal bikes only and will start at 10 a.m. at Salty Cycles at 129 E. Sherman. Participants are asked to enter from Main Street and Sherman. The parade, featuring...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson airport looking for people

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Airport needs new city employees. "We had two employees that were working at the airport," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "One left on October 22nd, the other left this last weekend. Within about a three week period, we lost both of the employees. After the first employee gave notice, Parks and Facilities Director Justin Combs and I did start talking with Airport Manager Pieter Miller, regarding how we would work forward in this process. We had the job announcement out before the first employee left. We've received two applications so far. One, we just got in yesterday, so those are being forwarded to Pieter for his review. I don't know that either of these have airport experience, but they do meet certain criteria, so those will be forwarded on."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Tyson doing protein giveaway Saturday at Uptown Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tyson Foods announced it will donate 30,000 pounds of protein during a special giveaway on Saturday in Hutchinson. This is the second year for the giveaway. On Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., residents can receive a donation of food from Tyson at the Uptown...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

La Crosse hosts annual Old-Fashioned Christmas

LA CROSSE — The Rush County Historical Society and Kansas Barbed Wire Museum will once again host the annual Old-Fashioned Christmas from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 at the museum complex in La Crosse. Visitors can browse the five unique museums beautifully decorated for the holidays: the...
LA CROSSE, KS
Great Bend Post

Central Kansas Community Choir to perform in Great Bend

The Central Kansas Community Choir (CKCC) will perform its “Holiday Harmony” concert featuring uplifting vocal selections at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the First Methodist Church 2123 Forest Ave. in Great Bend. The CKCC is a non-denominational mixed chorus sponsored by Barton Community College and strives to provide...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Dreaming of snow days

There are two kinds of people in the world: people who hate snow and those of us who love it. If you think I am crazy, consider I grew up in Wisconsin. In my world, snow means picturesque landscapes coated in white, the fun of sledding, tubing, downhill skiing and snowmobile rides, and if you are lucky — a snow day.
PRATT COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

