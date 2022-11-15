Read full article on original website
Related
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/16)
BOOKED: Alexander Anderson on two McPherson County District Court warrants for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Dylan Rodgers-Gowdy on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $1,082.50 cash only. BOOKED: Laveina White on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set...
Sheriff's office still looking for Hutchinson man
RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday posted that they are still looking for 67-year-old Leonard Anthony Williams. He was first reported missing back on October 9. Mr. Williams was last seen wearing an orange sweater with blue jeans. If anyone has seen Mr. Williams, please...
Great Bend police staff anxious for new building
More visible progress is being made each day at the site of the new Great Bend police station at the southwest corner of 12th Street and Baker Avenue. The 20,100 square-foot facility is expected to be finished by next August, and Police Chief Steve Haulmark said his staff is excited about the expanded space.
Several arrests made in Great Bend drug trafficking case
On Thursday, Nov. 10, at approximately 2:06 p.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department responded to 3322 B Railroad Avenue in reference to the execution of a search warrant stemming from an ongoing investigation involving drug trafficking in Great Bend. Upon arrival, four subjects were located inside the residence...
Investigators working to determine cause of fatal Kan. house fire
RENO COUNTY — One person died in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Hutchinson. Just before 12:30p.m. the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to the fire in 2 ½ story home at 4506 East Avenue G, according to a media release. Bystanders on scene informed HFD of a possible person...
Update: Hutchinson Fire Department battles house fire
The Hutchinson Fire Department is battling a house fire.
Multiple pets die in Kansas house fire
RENO COUNTY— Multiple pets died in a Kansas house fire on Tuesday in Reno County. Just before 7p.m., crews responded to the fire in a home at 10006 North Plum, according to a media release. There was fire in the kitchen that extended into the entire attic space. Fire...
🎤City Edition: City Clerk Shafer & Attorney Glendenning
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Clerk Shawna Shafer and City Attorney Allen Glendenning that aired Nov. 16, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
KDHE grants to pay for most of Barton Co. Health Department remodel
Improvements are coming to the Barton County Health Department. Director Karen Winkleman submitted a letter to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment back in July requesting the use of $50,000 of an Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) grant towards a remodel. With the help of $10,000 in additional funds from KDHE, the Barton County Commission agreed Wednesday morning to pay the remaining $11,000 for the renovation.
Annual Reno County Toy Run slated for Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Toy Run in Hutchinson will be Nov. 20. The toy run is for street-legal bikes only and will start at 10 a.m. at Salty Cycles at 129 E. Sherman. Participants are asked to enter from Main Street and Sherman. The parade, featuring...
Hutchinson airport looking for people
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Airport needs new city employees. "We had two employees that were working at the airport," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "One left on October 22nd, the other left this last weekend. Within about a three week period, we lost both of the employees. After the first employee gave notice, Parks and Facilities Director Justin Combs and I did start talking with Airport Manager Pieter Miller, regarding how we would work forward in this process. We had the job announcement out before the first employee left. We've received two applications so far. One, we just got in yesterday, so those are being forwarded to Pieter for his review. I don't know that either of these have airport experience, but they do meet certain criteria, so those will be forwarded on."
Tyson doing protein giveaway Saturday at Uptown Hutch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tyson Foods announced it will donate 30,000 pounds of protein during a special giveaway on Saturday in Hutchinson. This is the second year for the giveaway. On Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., residents can receive a donation of food from Tyson at the Uptown...
CAMPBELL: Results of Cottonwood District grain sorghum hybrid demonstration plots
I would like to thank those involved in making this year’s sorghum demonstration plot possible. Cooperators Josh Debes and Dean Stoskopf along with Johnny Luerman in Barton County and Matt, John and Wyatt Grabbe in Ellis County. Also a shout-out to all of the seed companies and dealers for providing the seed and signs.
Entering design phase for Great Bend’s Heizer Park improvements
A goal to make improvements to Great Bend’s Heizer Park was publicly announced in 2020 by city officials. To get things moving, the Great Bend Recreation Commission Board Monday approved a cost sharing agreement with the city to have a master plan designed. A survey from two years ago,...
La Crosse hosts annual Old-Fashioned Christmas
LA CROSSE — The Rush County Historical Society and Kansas Barbed Wire Museum will once again host the annual Old-Fashioned Christmas from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 at the museum complex in La Crosse. Visitors can browse the five unique museums beautifully decorated for the holidays: the...
Central Kansas Community Choir to perform in Great Bend
The Central Kansas Community Choir (CKCC) will perform its “Holiday Harmony” concert featuring uplifting vocal selections at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the First Methodist Church 2123 Forest Ave. in Great Bend. The CKCC is a non-denominational mixed chorus sponsored by Barton Community College and strives to provide...
3rd annual Pickleball Turkey Classic wraps up in Great Bend
The Great Bend Recreation Commission hosted the 3rd Annual Pickleball Turkey Classic on Nov. 12 - 13. This tournament has almost tripled in size since last year’s 48 players came to Great Bend. Year three brought 132 pickleballers to this event which was hosted at the Panther Activity Center (PAC).
Barton County voter turnout remained high in general election
Another successful election is in the books for the Barton County Clerk's office. Results from last Tuesday's general election remain unofficial until the Barton County Commission canvasses the votes Wednesday morning. Clerk Bev Schmeidler said voting was slightly higher than in the August primary. "We really kind of expected it...
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Dreaming of snow days
There are two kinds of people in the world: people who hate snow and those of us who love it. If you think I am crazy, consider I grew up in Wisconsin. In my world, snow means picturesque landscapes coated in white, the fun of sledding, tubing, downhill skiing and snowmobile rides, and if you are lucky — a snow day.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0