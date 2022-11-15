ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NY

Christmas & Crafts show returns to the Turning Stone

By Megan Hatch
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w40DY_0jBXZhOM00

VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Christmas & Crafts is returning to the Turning Stone Resort Casino from November 25 through the 27.

Kessler Promotions, Inc. is promoting the premier arts and crafts show at Turning Stone’s Event Center, which they sold out in vendor tickets.

The schedule throughout the weekend is as followed: Friday, November 25th 5:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m., Saturday November 26th 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. and Sunday November 27th 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

This year’s event will feature a fresh mix of new vendors.

A full list of vendors is listed below:

  • Hand-crafted décor
  • Unique Jewelry
  • Sweet and savory indulgences
  • New York State wineries
  • Spirits and distilleries
  • Crocheted items
  • Wreaths
  • Pet apparel
  • Treats

Accessories include:

  • Glass
  • Woodcrafts
  • Ceramics
  • Pottery
  • Photography
  • Candles
  • Soaps
  • Clothing
  • Personalized gifts

Ticket prices are very affordable starting at $6 for adults, $4 for first responders, military and seniors 55 and up, and $2 for children 6 years old to 12 years old.

For more information and ticket discounts, visit Kessler Promotions website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

MOST hosts North Pole Pajama Party

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) is hosting a North Pole Pajama Party for kids in grades K-8 and their families throughout select weekends in November and December. The North Pole Pajama Party is a celebration for the start of the Winter season as a part of the MOST’s “DeSTEMber” […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

New hobby store in Clinton opening Friday

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The grand opening of HobbyTown in Clinton is set for Friday and just like it sounds, it's a store for hobby enthusiasts. The store is one of the biggest toy, game and hobby shop's in the Utica area, specializing in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and more.
CLINTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Everything coming to Downtown Syracuse for the holidays

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the holiday season quickly catches up to us, the Downtown Committee for Downtown Syracuse has announced the return of the areas annual holiday traditions! The Downtown Committee said they are, “excited to raise awareness about all of the unique gift options, offerings and holiday experiences found here, in downtown Syracuse.” […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Grand opening of two Rome businesses set for Friday

ROME, N.Y. -- On Friday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for two Rome businesses, celebrating their grand openings. The Balanced Chef originally opened back in 2015 with a vision of putting a healthy twist on fast food, with portion-controlled ready-to-eat meals. They started out online, delivering meals to customers' homes. In March of 2021, they decided to open their first physical location in Rome.
ROME, NY
Oswego County Today

Winter Wear Giveaway At East Park In Oswego On Thursday

OSWEGO – This Thursday, November 17 from 11 to 3 p.m. winter coats, hats, scarves, mittens, and more will be given away at Washington Square Park (East Park) in Oswego. This event is hosted and supported by a group of local non-profit organizations and businesses, including The Desens House (desenshouse.org), Bridge to Hope, Second Chances, Fruit Valley Orchard, The Connection Point Inc., Upward Graphics, VOW Foundation, and Elim Grace Church.
OSWEGO, NY
WIBX 950

Living The Sweet Life: A Dreamy Candy Shop is Now Open in Clinton

If you're looking for a place to satisfy your sweet tooth, a new business in Clinton, New York might be the perfect place to do that. A new candy shop has opened. Amity Messett, her husband, and their ten children relocated to the Central New York area after a job opportunity became available for her husband. Since their arrival, they've done quite a lot to leave a footprint on the area.
CLINTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Eric Devendorf’s ED23Hoops hosts 5th Annual Turkey Drive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Eric Devendorf’s charity, ED23Hoops, has partnered with Empire Orange Publishing and The Hart and Tay Train Foundation for the 5th annual Syracuse Community Turkey Drive on Saturday, November 19 in Syracuse. Families in need can come and pick up their Thanksgiving meals from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Tipperary […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Greek Peak Mountain Resort projects its opening day

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Greek Peak Mountain Resort announces its first snow-making efforts of the season as it fired up its new snow guns on Monday night, November 14. The effort marked the first test of the resort’s brand new snow-making infrastructure where over 9,000 feet of new water pipe and 5,000 feet of new […]
CORTLAND, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Rescue Mission to host annual Hope Awards in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is from November 12-20 and the Rescue Mission has been working to help people throughout the Central New York region who face those hardships. In honor of the national week, the Rescue Mission will hold its 11th annual Hope Awards dinner on Thursday, November 17 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

The Nutcracker Ballet Holiday Show; tickets on sale now

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The classic holiday tradition of Clara’s Dream The Nutcracker Ballet is coming to Central New York! This holiday season, Rae’s Institute of Dance is presenting The Nutcracker at Rae’s Black Box Theater on 8800 Brewerton Road in Brewerton, and tickets are on sale now. Incredible in-house dancers will be performing as […]
BREWERTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Pulaski florist to help decorate White House for Christmas

PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Robin Philips is the only florist in Pulaski. Designs of Elegance has been in business for 25 years, but it’s a career path she says found her. “I have college degrees in history and American studies with a minor in political science. I always thought I’d go to Washington, D.C. but […]
PULASKI, NY
newyorkupstate.com

How did Central New York family do on ‘Family Feud?’ Survey says...

A Central New York family just won $20,000 on an iconic game show. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared on “Family Feud” Wednesday to challenge the returning champions, the Kelly family from Georgia, for cash and prizes from host Steve Harvey. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald competed together, attempting to guess popular answers to survey questions while “feuding” with another family.
OSWEGO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Foreigner farewell tour dates include 3 Upstate NY concerts

Foreigner is calling it quits after nearly 50 years. Billboard reports next year will kick off the “Hot Blooded” rock band’s Historic Farewell Tour, including three concerts in Upstate New York. Foreigner will perform at Darien Lake Amphitheater on Friday, July 28; at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 1; and at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 2. Loverboy will open all three shows at 7 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

New music series coming to Baldwinsville with weekly concerts

The growing Timber Banks community along the scenic Seneca River will soon offer more than fine residential, golf, and boating opportunities when the “Jazz at Timber Banks” music series begins at Persimmons Restaurant. The 21-event lineup includes the finest that the area can offer in jazz, blues, funk, Rhythm and Blues, Americana, country swing, Latin crossover, contemporary pop, and Sinatra on a schedule that runs through early May.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out

In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy