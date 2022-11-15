Christmas & Crafts show returns to the Turning Stone

VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Christmas & Crafts is returning to the Turning Stone Resort Casino from November 25 through the 27.

Kessler Promotions, Inc. is promoting the premier arts and crafts show at Turning Stone’s Event Center, which they sold out in vendor tickets.

The schedule throughout the weekend is as followed: Friday, November 25th 5:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m., Saturday November 26th 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. and Sunday November 27th 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

This year’s event will feature a fresh mix of new vendors.

A full list of vendors is listed below:

Hand-crafted décor

Unique Jewelry

Sweet and savory indulgences

New York State wineries

Spirits and distilleries

Crocheted items

Wreaths

Pet apparel

Treats

Accessories include:

Glass

Woodcrafts

Ceramics

Pottery

Photography

Candles

Soaps

Clothing

Personalized gifts

Ticket prices are very affordable starting at $6 for adults, $4 for first responders, military and seniors 55 and up, and $2 for children 6 years old to 12 years old.

For more information and ticket discounts, visit Kessler Promotions website.

