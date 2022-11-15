ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche’s Estate Sued for $2 Million by Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed in Car Crash

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

The woman whose home caught on fire during Anne Heche 's fatal car crash has sued the late actress' estate for $2 million.

A Breakdown of Anne Heche’s Estate Battle Following Her Death: Everything to Know

Read article

In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on November 9, Lynne Mishele claimed that she and her pets almost lost their lives in the August 5 crash that led to Heche's death at age 53. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly , Mishele alleged that Heche's car “barreled through the front of her house and deep into its interior” before coming “to a halt just feet away” from her, her two dogs and her tortoise.

Mishele added that the accident left her “completely traumatized, unusually startled by hearing loud noises, plagued by nightmares and flashbacks of the incident, terrified of walking outside, and, atop that, without a place to live.” She also claimed that the fire caused by the crash destroyed “an entire life’s worth of her personal possessions."

Anne Heche and James Tupper’s Ups and Downs: Child Support Battle and More

Read article

Heche was initially stable after the incident, but she later fell into a coma and was declared legally dead on August 12. The following month, her son Homer Laffoon, 20, was granted control of his late mother's estate. The Another World star shared Homer with ex-husband Coleman "Coley" Laffoon .

Since then, Heche's loved ones have been locked in a legal battle over the estate, with her ex James Tupper claiming that Homer and his mother were "estranged" at the time of her death. Heche dated the Big Little Lies alum, 57, from 2007 to 2018. They welcomed son Atlas, 13, in 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NIV9L_0jBXZfcu00
Anne Heche Matt Baron/Shutterstock

In September court documents obtained by Us , Tupper stated that he didn't believe Homer would act "in his brother’s best interest.” The Playing for Keeps star also alleged that Homer had not seen or spoken to his sibling since Heche's death. “This is particularly upsetting given that Atlas is 13 years old, was with his mother on the day of her death, and he has reached out to Homer repeatedly," Tupper's legal team claimed in the documents.

Everything Homer Laffoon and James Tupper Have Said About Each Other

Read article

Homer's lawyers called Tupper's allegations about his "suitability" to serve as executor "immaterial" as well as "inaccurate and unfounded."

In October, a court denied Tupper's request to become the guardian of Atlas' portion of Heche's estate until he turns 18. “We are pleased — but not surprised — with the court’s ruling this morning denying James’ petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas,” a rep for Homer told Us at the time . “We look forward to the court resolving Homer’s petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator.”

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income

A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Leslie Jordan Dead At 67: ‘Will & Grace’ Star Dies In Car Crash After Reported Medical Emergency

Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 on Oct. 24, his rep confirmed. The actor reportedly crashed his car into a building after appearing to suffer a medical emergency. In a statement to HollywoodLife, an LAPD spokesperson declined to confirm the victim, but did provide some details. “Today around 9:30am a vehicle collided into a wall in the area of Cahuenga Blvd & Romaine St,” the statement read. “A male adult was pronounced deceased at scene. We are currently not releasing the identity of the decedent.” However, HollywoodLife also obtained the coroner’s report late Monday, which identified the decedent as Leslie Jordan, a “resident of Los Angeles,” while noting that a “cause and manner of death is pending,” along with an examination. “He was pronounced dead at the scene on 10/24/22 at 09:38 hours on Cahuenga Boulevard, south of Romaine Street, in Los Angeles,” the report read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Michael Jackson's Estate Requests Return Of $1M In Property 'Stolen' From Late Singer's Home Upon His Death In 2009

Michael Jackson’s estate filed legal documents this week requesting the return of $1 million in personal property allegedly stolen from the singer’s home upon his death in 2009, RadarOnline.com has learned.The late pop star’s estate claimed the property was stolen and is now being “unlawfully possessed” by 55-year-old Jeffre Phillips, the ex-fiancé of Michael’s sister, La Toya Jackson.According to the newly filed court documents, which have since been obtained by TMZ, the estate alleged Phillips used the “chaos” surrounding Michael’s death in June 2009 to steal dozens of valuable items from the singer’s home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles.The allegedly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update

Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
LANCASTER, CA
The Hollywood Gossip

Aaron Carter: Cause of Death Revealed?

On Saturday, Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California home. He was just 34 years old. Carter struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues throughout his life, and fans naturally concluded that these his addictions played some role in his passing. Until today, however,...
LANCASTER, CA
TMZ.com

Ryan Seacrest Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $51 Million

Ryan Seacrest is bidding his final farewell to Los Angeles, because he just unloaded his last big property there ... selling the mansion he once acquired from Ellen DeGeneres. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ryan just closed on the sale of his sprawling Bev Hills estate for $51 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
RadarOnline

Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center

Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

'WHERE IS SHELLY?' Leah Remini Calls Out LAPD Vet's 'Closeness' With Scientology, Demands Investigation Into Cop Who Handled Missing Person's Report For David Miscavige's Vanishing Wife

Leah Remini is demanding an investigation be opened into a Los Angeles police officer who is accused of leaking confidential information to the press because he's the same man she filed a missing person's report with when the leader of the Church of Scientology David Miscavige's wife vanished 15 years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in His Estate — 119 Distant Relatives Share His Riches

The $11 million Joseph Stancak left behind when he died marks the highest unclaimed estate in the nation A Chicago man who died in 2016 secretly left behind $11 million, marking the largest unclaimed estate in the country. Joseph Stancak's 119 relatives have received the millions, the Office of Illinois State Treasurer said in a news release earlier this month. A majority of his family members live in Poland and Slovakia, the state treasurer said, noting that his parents were also born in Poland. However, seven relatives were...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver who killed family of six and friend in McHenry County crash was drunk

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) -- The driver who is struck a vehicle and killed a family in McHenry County this past summer was drunk at the time, officials said Monday.The McHenry County Coroner's office confirmed a blood alcohol level of .164 was found in the system of 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez – who was herself killed in the crash.The crash happened July 31 when the wrong-way driver crashed into the Dobosz family's car on Interstate 90.  The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway, near milepost 33.5 and the rural unincorporated community of Riley between Hampshire and Marengo. Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children – 13-year-old Emma, 8-year-old Lucas, 7-year-old Nicky, and 5-year-old Ella – also all died as a result of the crash. Thirteen-year-old Kat Koziara, who was with the family, also died in the crash.All of the Dobosz kids participated in either Falcon Football or cheerleading at Oriole Park on Chicago's Northwest Side. Lauren was a cheerleading coach and Tom helped out with the football team.Their funeral was held in August.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
RadarOnline

Judge Sides With Chris Brown In $71 Million Battle With Housekeeper, Postpones Trial Over Alleged Bloody Dog Attack

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ordered the upcoming trial involving Chris Brown and his ex-housekeeper will be postponed for several months, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court granted Brown’s request to push the January 3, 2023 trial date to September 26, 2023. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Brown, 33, claimed the ex-employee, who sued using the pseudonym Jane Doe, had yet to undergo appropriate medical examinations. In addition, he said Doe failed to serve any of the other defendants in the case. He said without it he couldn’t properly prepare his defense. Now,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Mario Oliver Dies: Prominent L.A. Nightclub Owner And Restaurateur Found Dead In Dominican Republic At 71

Mario Oliver, one of the kings of the Los Angeles nightlife scene when he ran the clubs Vertigo and The Gate and elegant restaurants like Tryst, Le Petit Four, and Linq, has died at age 71. On Wednesday, authorities found his body inside a villa in Las Terrenas, Samaná in the Dominican Republic. Initial reports indicate he was choked to death and gagged when criminals broke into his home and took a safe-deposit box, several watches  Rolex, and other valuables. A report in Dominican Today indicates the National Police, the DICRIM, certified that the death was brought on by head...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

245K+
Followers
24K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy