Matt Duchene helps Predators edge Wild
Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist for the Nashville Predators in a 2-1 win against the visiting Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Nino Niederreiter also scored, Ryan Johansen had two assists and Juuse Saros made 33 saves for the Predators, who were coming off a 2-1 win against the visiting New York Rangers on Saturday.
Jets’ Mason Appleton will miss eight weeks with an upper-body injury
Appleton sustained the upper-body injury in Sunday’s 3-2 overtime win over the Seattle Kraken. He and Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy got tangled up along the boards, and Appleton’s stick awkwardly clotheslined him and took him out for the remainder of the game. Appleton, 26, spent part of last...
Red Wings’ Berggren Making Solid Case to Stay in the NHL
When Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider joined the Detroit Red Wings last season, it signaled that the team had entered the fun part of their rebuild. No longer is it just about accumulating picks and prospects; now it’s about integrating those young players into the Red Wings’ lineup, so long as they are ready. That process continued at the start of the 2022-23 season, as forward Elmer Söderblom made the opening night roster and has played in 13 games since then. The latest prospect to make his way into Detroit’s lineup, however, arrived with a ton of fanfare.
NHL roundup: Trevor Moore's first career hat trick carries Kings
Trevor Moore scored all three goals for the visiting Los Angeles Kings in a 3-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. It was the first hat trick of Moore's five-year NHL career and just his third multigoal game. Viktor Arvidsson had three assists and Cal Petersen made 22...
Oilers Being Linked to Tarasenko and Blues By TSN Analyst
TSN’s Mike Johnson discussed some of the high-end wingers that might be available in trade before the NHL Trade Deadline and the St. Louis Blues are a team that a few insiders are looking at. Specifically, Ryan O’Reilly’s name is out there, as is Vladimir Tarasenko’s. Considering Tarasenko asked for a trade out of St. Louis not that long ago, he’s an intriguing player to watch.
The good, bad, and ugly of the Calgary Flames: Games 11-15
We’re back with another edition of the good, bad, and ugly of the Calgary Flames. The Flames didn’t end up with great results from a win/loss perspective, but they actually played really well in this stretch of games. They ended this five-game segment with a 2-2-1 record collecting...
Panthers Will Need Tkachuk to Control His Gritty Game
The Florida Panthers are off to a decent start with a 7-5-1 record. Of course, everyone has been doing their part to get better, but one of the biggest pieces to help the team has been forward Matthew Tkachuk, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Calgary Flames.
Stars News & Rumors: Point Streaks, Pavelski, & Gurianov
Over a month into the 2022-23 National Hockey League season, the Dallas Stars are no strangers to the road. Through 16 games, the Stars have only played six contests at home in the American Airlines Center. When their current road stint comes to a close Thursday night against the Florida Panthers, Dallas will have played 11 of their first 17 games on the road, desperate for a prolonged period in front of their home fans.
What the Arizona Coyotes are thankful for in 2022
As Thanksgiving and the holiday season approaches, PHR will be taking a look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Arizona Coyotes.
Scenes from morning skate: Canucks expected to start Martin for 5th time in past 9 games
Welcome to scenes from morning skate brought to you by NHL odds site Betway!. The damage to the way people view the Vancouver Canucks in their current form was done long before this road trip even began. And to the surprise of very few, this road trip has done nothing...
Coyotes continue record-breaking road trip, visit Golden Knights
After taking a short pit stop back home, the Arizona Coyotes resume their NHL record-tying 14-game road trip on Thursday night when they face the Vegas Golden Knights. The Coyotes, who play 20 of their first 24 games on the road while a new locker room annex is completed at their temporary home, Mullett Arena on the Arizona State campus in Tempe, went 3-2 on the first five games of the road trip. That included three consecutive victories at Washington (3-2), Buffalo (4-1) and the New York Islanders (2-0) before dropping both games of a weekend back-to-back against red-hot New Jersey (4-2) and the New York Rangers (4-1).
Rangers’ Braden Schneider Is Reminiscent of Berard & Redden
Second-year defenseman Braden Schneider shows signs of being like two former New York Rangers’ rearguards, Bryan Berard and Wade Redden. Schneider has displayed offensive skill while stepping up for some big hits thus far in his first two NHL seasons with the Rangers. Breaking Down Berard. Berard was known...
