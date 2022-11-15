Bruce Springsteen Starts 3 Day Run on “Tonight Show,” Calls out Great R&B Singers, Says Wife Patti Will Never Be Called “Grandma”

Bruce Springsteen is a legend not just for his music, but also because of how heartwarmingly he treats his fans. One of these stories was shared by him on BBC's "The Graham Norton Show." The legendary musician recalls a meeting with one of his fans back in the 1980s. In St. Louis, Springsteen took a night off from his tour and went by himself to a nearby movie theater to see Woody Allen's "Stardust Memories." Springsteen recalled that a little boy approached him in the foyer and asked him to sit with him and a girl. The star gave in. They then watched the movie, in which Allen's portrayal of a filmmaker loses patience with his fans. “Is that how you feel about your fans?” Springsteen said the kid asked him. “Well, not so much,” Springsteen recalled answering.

