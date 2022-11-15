Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Related
popville.com
Sweet City Ride
Thanks to Tony for sending: “1977 Olds Cutlass 442 w/ 4 spd stick, 4 barrel carb and dual exhaust – a real beast. Seen in Shaw.”. Sweet City Ride is made possible by readers like you! Email your finds to [email protected]. BikeDC, Events, Rock Creek Conservancy, Rock...
popville.com
Umm, you good?
I get it’s an embassy property and all but can’t say I’ve seen this before. Maybe just get a taller fence if you’re that concerned? Pretty low double razor wire coils right on Tilden Street, NW on the way to Pierce Mill and Rock Creek Park:
popville.com
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
popville.com
Random Reader Rant and/or Revel
You can talk about whatever is on your mind – quality of life issues, a beautiful tree you spotted, scuttlebutt, or any random questions/thoughts you may have. But please no personal attacks and no need to correct people’s grammar. This is a place to vent and/or celebrate things about daily life in D.C.
popville.com
“The Museum of Illusions Washington DC Officially Opens on December 13th”
“Tickets for the The Museum of Illusions Washington DC (925 H Street NW) are now available to purchase, starting at $23.95, for entry to be one of the first to experience the new and exciting museum, the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally. As the newest addition to CityCenterDC, the Museum of Illusions Washington DC (MOIDC) offers a totally original, educational and instagrammable experience to visitors of all ages. The interactive exhibits are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the museum’s grand opening on December 13, 2022. The museum’s unique hands-on experience is designed to include illusionistic rooms, optical illusions and a playroom with didactic games and puzzles, with all exhibits on science, mathematics and psychology, allowing visitors to learn about vision, perception, and the human brain through attractive and fun exhibits.
popville.com
Great November(!!?!!) Garden Haul
Holy smokes, thanks to DJ Galactic for sending this gargantuan haul from Bloomingdale. Great Garden Haul is made possible by the Ben and Sylvia Gardner Foundation, obviously, and readers like you.
23 Dine-In Or Takeout Thanksgiving Meal Options Around D.C.
Whether you’re looking to take home a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, take home a meal that’s not so traditional, or go out to eat on Turkey Day, D.C.-area restaurants are ready to feed friends and family this holiday season. Here are some of the highlights for holiday meals around town. Don’t forget to check on availability for restaurants and takeout orders over the coming week, orders tend to sell out fast.
alxnow.com
New sandwich shop coming to Torpedo Factory building
A new sandwich shop could be coming to the Torpedo Factory building at 101 N. Union Street. In a new special use permit filed to the City of Alexandria, the Hyndford Street Hospitality LLC said it plans to open a small sandwich shop in the space. “We expect our patrons...
popville.com
Nice New Little Free Library – Old Time School House edition
Very nice. From Biltmore Street, NW. If I could just bottle up that feeling of finding a book that I really want to read at a little free library, ah – so good. It’s let’s when you first crack the top into a PoPville beer…. Dear PoPville,...
19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 19-year-old James Gillespie of D.C. was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived shortly before 2 pm at the 100 Block of 58th Street. There, they discovered Gillespie suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
insideradio.com
Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.
Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
popville.com
“there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace”
Tonight (Tues.) there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace, which could have been prevented, and could have ended in tragedy. There’s been a long abandoned and condemned house; for several weeks a squatter has taken up residence. Many calls and messages have been sent to local leaders and authorities over weeks and months. They’ve known about it, even so much to come out and inadequately board up doors to prevent entry several times.
washingtoninformer.com
From ‘Singing Hat Check Girl’ to Journalist and Civic Leader Who Predicted ‘The Plan’ for D.C.
Lillian Estelle Cooper Wiggins was born on June 26, 1930, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Ben and Fannie Cooper. She grew up with her parents and six (6) siblings in a house along the Ohio River at 910 John Street. Her parents divorced when she was young. After finishing ninth grade, she took a bus alone to Atlantic City, NJ, to live with her mother, Fannie Coleman Cooper Girdy, who had remarried. Upon graduating from 12th grade at Atlantic City High School, she took a Greyhound bus and moved to New York, where she worked as a live-in domestic while saving her money.
popville.com
Missed Connection – Downtown Silver Spring Whole Foods (11/13)
Ed. Note: If this was you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. Missed Connection 11-13, 2:45pm ish. Downtown Silver Spring Whole Foods. You – a beautiful rugged man rocking a poncho – and I. – woman with glittery gold shoes and...
bethesdamagazine.com
Two new fun things to do
The vibe is all sparkles and Christmas spirit at Enchant, the sprawling, immersive holiday experience that’s taking over Nationals Park for the third year. Four million lights make up a walk-through maze that includes Instagram-worthy scenes around every corner, such as a 100-foot Christmas tree, a glittering light tunnel and traditional holiday motifs that include ornaments, toys and reindeer. Attempting to answer the vexing question of how Santa delivers presents all over the world in just one night, Enchant invites guests to go on a scavenger hunt in the maze in search of gears that belong to a “magic timepiece.” Stamp a “maze passport” as you find the gears and drop off completed passports for a chance to win a visit to a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie set.
alxnow.com
Hundreds attend early Alexandria screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hundreds of Alexandrians packed into the AMC Hoffman Center 22 Thursday night to see an early screening of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The event was attended by hundreds of fans in costumes, and included food and live music. It was also a sequel for City Councilman John Taylor...
20-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 20-year-old Rashawn Phifer of Washington, D.C. was stabbed to death on Friday evening in Northeast D.C. This incident happened on the 500 Block of Riggs Road. Shortly before 5:30, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found Pfifer suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this case, please the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 20-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
popville.com
The DC Punk Rock Flea Market & Food Drive is Saturday!
“In cooperation with Positive Force DC, we bring you DC Punk Rock Flea Market & Food Drive!. St. Stephen & the Incarnation Episcopal Church – Washington, DC. Free to enter, but please bring a donation of whole-grain cereal, pasta, rice, peanut butter, or canned vegetables, fruit, beans, or tuna for delivery to nearby low-income seniors by We Are Family DC!”
Here's what Thanksgiving weather looks like now
WASHINGTON — It's almost turkey time! Thanksgiving is next week and that means the travel season is about to ramp up across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and the rest of the country. Weather can sometimes cause a snag in travel plans, but so far the travel out of the DMV...
Comments / 0