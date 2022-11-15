ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upshur County, TX

KLTV

Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office reports the body of a man missing since Nov. 5 has been found approximately one-half mile from where he was las reported seen. William Chad Martin, 38 years of age, of Ore City, was found Wednesday in the Latch...
ORE CITY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Investigators arrest officer after phone search

25-year-old Ki-Jona Wells of Idabel, Oklahoma, is a former correctional officer employed with the Telford Unit in New Boston. The Texas Office of the Inspector General sent investigators with a search warrant to the prison on September 14 to search Wells’ pickup. During the search, investigators recovered a cellular...
NEW BOSTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Update On Wood County Shooting

A man killed in a Wood County officer-involved shooting earlier this month pointed his gun at a deputy. At the same time, he was intoxicated and did not follow commands before he was fatally shot, according to a newly released document. A report from the Texas Attorney General’s Office identifies Timothy Wayne Hodges, 32, as the person who died in the shooting on the evening of Nov. 4. It occurred on FM 852 at FM 2088 in the Winnsboro area.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

69 Arrests In Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report Nov 7 – 13

Arrests in Bowie County backed off slightly from the previous total of 73 down 4 to a total of 69 this last week. There were 21 people arrested by Sheriff's Deputies last week, while 48 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report as prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 7 - 13, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Man accused of raping preteen pleads guilty

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 40-year-old man has pleaded guilty to raping a preteen girl, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports. Chad Lamar Dorsey, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Nov. 15 just before his trial was set to begin. Dorsey was about to be sworn in for testimony when he offered to plead guilty to second-degree rape, the DA’s office says. He faces a 40-year sentence without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs

The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas. People...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report for Nov. 7-13, 2022

Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of Nov. 7-13, 2022, included:. Juanita Perez, 30 years of age, of Dallas, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2022, Possession of 1 Gram or More But Less Than 4 Grams of a Penalty Group 1 Controlled Substance.
WINNSBORO, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Nov. 11 – Nov. 14

Deputies charged John Hartwell Aldridge, Jr., 60, of Tyler, with possession drug paraphernalia, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram, unlawful carry weapon, and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Aldridge was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $21,500.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Ben Wheeler VFD splits from board, causing bank accounts to freeze

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - After a rift between the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department and its Board of Directors, accounts were frozen Tuesday leaving the department with limited money on-hand. This puts their ability to answer calls in jeopardy. Members of the department say shutting down is not an...
BEN WHEELER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Arrests

A Hopkins County Deputy stopped to help a motorist parked on the shoulder of I-30 and found a fake ID, suspected marijuana, and synthetic urine. A Naples man with two outstanding warrants allegedly gave the phony name. He had possession of methamphetamine, and the other Naples man had an outstanding warrant.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

1 flown to hospital following mobile home fire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was flown to a hospital following a structure fire in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are working a fire in Cross Park , just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Brashear Man Gets Life

The Eight Judicial District Court in Sulphur Springs jury found John Robert Sievers, Jr., of Brashear, guilty. The state accused Sievers of continuous sexual abuse of a young child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony offense, punishable upon conviction with “imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for life, or any term of not more than 99 years or less than 25 years. He received life in prison Tuesday.
BRASHEAR, TX
KTBS

Bowie County declares disaster relief in aftermath of tornado

TEXARKANA, Texas – In the aftermath of the Nov. 4 tornadic destruction, Bowie County commissioners on Monday voted to apply for federal disaster relief. Bowie County was hard hit and is still recovering from the EF-3 tornado that blew through the area. The hardest hit by the 140 mph...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX

