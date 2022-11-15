Arrests in Bowie County backed off slightly from the previous total of 73 down 4 to a total of 69 this last week. There were 21 people arrested by Sheriff's Deputies last week, while 48 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report as prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 7 - 13, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.

BOWIE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO