Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office reports the body of a man missing since Nov. 5 has been found approximately one-half mile from where he was las reported seen. William Chad Martin, 38 years of age, of Ore City, was found Wednesday in the Latch...
ktoy1047.com
Investigators arrest officer after phone search
25-year-old Ki-Jona Wells of Idabel, Oklahoma, is a former correctional officer employed with the Telford Unit in New Boston. The Texas Office of the Inspector General sent investigators with a search warrant to the prison on September 14 to search Wells’ pickup. During the search, investigators recovered a cellular...
KTRE
Report reveals how fatal Wood County deputy-involved shooting happened
WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - An in-custody death report has shed light on what happened to end the life of a man in Winnsboro on November 4. The report states that Timothy Wayne Hodges, 32, of Gilmer was shot by a deputy when Hodges pointed his gun at him. The incident...
Man killed in Wood County after allegedly crashing car and pointing gun at deputies
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man killed in an officer-involved shooting with Wood County deputies allegedly pointed a gun at them. According to a custodial death report, Timothy Wayne Hodges, 32, was killed by Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Nov. 4, after deputies responded to a vehicle rollover. Texas DPS was dispatched to […]
Report: Man killed in Wood County officer-involved shooting threatened deputy with gun, didn't follow commands
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — A man killed in a Wood County officer-involved shooting earlier this month pointed his gun at a deputy while he was intoxicated and did not follow commands before he was fatally shot, according to a newly released document. A report from the Texas Attorney General's...
Longview Police Officer who underwent open heart surgery now diagnosed with cancer, department asking for support
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department said on Wednesday they are working on creating means to help support an officer who was determined to have a rare form of cancer after undergoing open heart surgery. “Besides being a police officer, Larry Solomon is also a Marine, so all he knows is how to […]
easttexasradio.com
Update On Wood County Shooting
A man killed in a Wood County officer-involved shooting earlier this month pointed his gun at a deputy. At the same time, he was intoxicated and did not follow commands before he was fatally shot, according to a newly released document. A report from the Texas Attorney General’s Office identifies Timothy Wayne Hodges, 32, as the person who died in the shooting on the evening of Nov. 4. It occurred on FM 852 at FM 2088 in the Winnsboro area.
69 Arrests In Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report Nov 7 – 13
Arrests in Bowie County backed off slightly from the previous total of 73 down 4 to a total of 69 this last week. There were 21 people arrested by Sheriff's Deputies last week, while 48 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report as prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 7 - 13, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
KSLA
Man accused of raping preteen pleads guilty
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 40-year-old man has pleaded guilty to raping a preteen girl, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports. Chad Lamar Dorsey, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Nov. 15 just before his trial was set to begin. Dorsey was about to be sworn in for testimony when he offered to plead guilty to second-degree rape, the DA’s office says. He faces a 40-year sentence without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
East Texas bar being investigated after pedestrian was hospitalized due to alleged drunk driving crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating a local bar due to an alleged drunk driving crash that injured a pedestrian. A construction worker was hospitalized after they were allegedly hit by a pickup truck being driven by Matthew Ray Pallitto, 35, of Tyler on Thursday on Highway 155, said […]
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs
The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas. People...
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report for Nov. 7-13, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of Nov. 7-13, 2022, included:. Juanita Perez, 30 years of age, of Dallas, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2022, Possession of 1 Gram or More But Less Than 4 Grams of a Penalty Group 1 Controlled Substance.
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Nov. 11 – Nov. 14
Deputies charged John Hartwell Aldridge, Jr., 60, of Tyler, with possession drug paraphernalia, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram, unlawful carry weapon, and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Aldridge was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $21,500.
Tyler sports bar under investigation again for overserving man who struck construction worker
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler bar is under investigation for its alleged role in a drunk driving crash that sent a construction worker to the hospital. On Nov. 10 around 12:30 a.m., CBS19 was on the scene of a crash along State Highway 155. Police said a driver struck...
KLTV
Ben Wheeler VFD splits from board, causing bank accounts to freeze
BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - After a rift between the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department and its Board of Directors, accounts were frozen Tuesday leaving the department with limited money on-hand. This puts their ability to answer calls in jeopardy. Members of the department say shutting down is not an...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Arrests
A Hopkins County Deputy stopped to help a motorist parked on the shoulder of I-30 and found a fake ID, suspected marijuana, and synthetic urine. A Naples man with two outstanding warrants allegedly gave the phony name. He had possession of methamphetamine, and the other Naples man had an outstanding warrant.
1 flown to hospital following mobile home fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was flown to a hospital following a structure fire in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are working a fire in Cross Park , just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79.
easttexasradio.com
Brashear Man Gets Life
The Eight Judicial District Court in Sulphur Springs jury found John Robert Sievers, Jr., of Brashear, guilty. The state accused Sievers of continuous sexual abuse of a young child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony offense, punishable upon conviction with “imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for life, or any term of not more than 99 years or less than 25 years. He received life in prison Tuesday.
KTBS
Bowie County declares disaster relief in aftermath of tornado
TEXARKANA, Texas – In the aftermath of the Nov. 4 tornadic destruction, Bowie County commissioners on Monday voted to apply for federal disaster relief. Bowie County was hard hit and is still recovering from the EF-3 tornado that blew through the area. The hardest hit by the 140 mph...
cbs19.tv
35 YEARS LATER: Residents remember deadly tornado outbreak that ripped through East Texas on Nov. 15, 1987
TYLER, Texas — Nov. 15 is the anniversary of one of worst tornado outbreaks in East Texas history. On a windy and warm Sunday afternoon, two supercells began their march from the southwest to the northeast across East Texas. When that stormy Sunday afternoon was over, five people were...
Comments / 0