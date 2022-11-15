Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Capito joins U.S. Senate GOP leadership
CHARLESTON — Republicans in the U.S. Senate might not have retaken the majority after the midterm elections last week, but U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito was elected to the number five spot in Senate Republican leadership Wednesday. Capito, R-W.Va., was elected by members of the U.S. Senate Republican caucus...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Capito: Leadership role will benefit West Virginia
Outside the spotlight but always working, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has for years now done what she was elected by the people of West Virginia to do. On Wednesday, that diligence was rewarded when she became the fifth-ranked Republican in the Senate — becoming the vice chair of the Senate Republican Conference and a member of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s leadership team.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Gomez triumphs in California district
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez defeated rival Democrat David Kim on Saturday in a Los Angeles district after a battle on the party’s progressive flank. With nearly all the ballots counted, Gomez had 51.3% to 48.7% for Kim, or a margin of about 3,000 votes. The race was a rematch from 2020 when Gomez defeated Kim, an immigration lawyer. Under California’s primary rules, only the top two finishers advance to the November election, which set up the fight between two Democrats. The heavily Democratic 34th District is a diverse, urban mishmash of neighborhoods that cuts across income, racial and ethnic groups. It includes downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown and heavily Latino Boyle Heights.
2014 SCOTUS Ruling Was Leaked to Advocates in Advance, Former Anti-Abortion Leader Claims
Months after the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court decision leaked and sparked an uproar, a former anti-abortion leader says he was told the outcome of a 2014 case regarding contraception rights weeks before it was announced. Rev. Rob Schenck wrote in a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts that he learned of the ruling in the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby case, a landmark case for conservatives and the Christian right, well in advance, The New York Times reports. Schneck, who used to lead an evangelical nonprofit in Washington, sent his letter to Roberts two months after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization leaked, believing the Burwell leak was relevant to the current issue. Both the 2014 case and Dobbs had majority opinions written by Justice Samuel Alito. Schenck’s revelation comes as trust for the Supreme Court has plummeted nationwide amid the court’s lurch to the right and the leak of the pivotal Dobbs ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, removing federal abortion protections. Roberts called for an investigation into the Dobbs leak by the court’s grand marshal.Read it at New York Times
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia Supreme Court releases reasoning behind upholding Hope Scholarship
CHARLESTON — More than a month after a majority of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals ended an injunction against the Hope Scholarship educational savings account and voucher program, justices on opposite sides of the question published their reasoning. In a 3-2 decision Oct. 6, the Supreme Court...
