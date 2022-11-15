Months after the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court decision leaked and sparked an uproar, a former anti-abortion leader says he was told the outcome of a 2014 case regarding contraception rights weeks before it was announced. Rev. Rob Schenck wrote in a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts that he learned of the ruling in the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby case, a landmark case for conservatives and the Christian right, well in advance, The New York Times reports. Schneck, who used to lead an evangelical nonprofit in Washington, sent his letter to Roberts two months after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization leaked, believing the Burwell leak was relevant to the current issue. Both the 2014 case and Dobbs had majority opinions written by Justice Samuel Alito. Schenck’s revelation comes as trust for the Supreme Court has plummeted nationwide amid the court’s lurch to the right and the leak of the pivotal Dobbs ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, removing federal abortion protections. Roberts called for an investigation into the Dobbs leak by the court’s grand marshal.Read it at New York Times

