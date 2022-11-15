Read full article on original website
Johnny Damon says what all Yankees fans are thinking after Anthony Rizzo contract
As he’s famous for, Johnny Damon would like the New York Yankees to go ahead and steal third base, too, after reaching their initial target. The Yankees completed Part I of their offseason out of nowhere Tuesday evening, just before the deadline to add prospects to their 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. Though New York only promoted one top prospect — Randy Vásquez — they also decided to use a coveted roster spot on someone who might have a bit more impact in 2023: first baseman Anthony Rizzo, whose deal the team announced shortly after it was reported.
Former MLB All-Star Outfielder Released On Monday
A former Major League Baseball outfielder has officially been released on Monday afternoon. The Chicago Cubs signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a big free agency contract, but it never worked out like they hoped it would. Now, several years later, the Cubs are officially cutting ties with the former All-Star...
MLB Hot Stove: Should Atlanta Braves Bring Back Jason Heyward?
Monday, the Chicago Cubs released All-Star, World Series champion and five-time Gold Glove outfielder Jason Heyward. Would a reunion between Heyward and the hometown team that drafted him, the Atlanta Braves, make sense for 2023?
theScore
Cubs release Heyward with $22M owed on contract
The Chicago Cubs have officially released veteran outfielder Jason Heyward. Heyward, 33, is still owed $22 million next season in what would have been the final year of his eight-year, $184-million contract signed prior to 2016. Over the life of the contract, the five-time Gold Glove winner hit .245/.323/.377 with...
Cubs Officially Release Jason Heyward
Outfielder Jason Heyward, signed before the 2016 season, was officially released from the final year of his contract.
FOX Sports
Anthony Rizzo re-signs with Yankees; several others reject QO
The MLB’s offseason has begun, and with free agency underway, more than a dozen players had to decide by Tuesday whether they would accept qualifying offers from their respective teams. The final tally: Two players accepted and 12 declined, with two from the latter group already inking new contracts.
How Yankees’ deal with Anthony Rizzo improve chances with Aaron Judge | Klapisch
There were major developments in the Yankees universe on Tuesday – not that there’s any other kind during the Hot Stove season – but the fact that they drew a straight line to Aaron Judge merits an asterisk. Actually, make that two. First, Anthony Rizzo signed a...
