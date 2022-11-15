Read full article on original website
Unbelievable stat about ex-teammates Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons goes viral
Joel Embiid appears to be slightly better at putting the ball in the basket than his former teammate. The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid went Vesuvius on the Utah Jazz over the weekend, erupting for 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory for Philly. It was Embiid’s highest-scoring performance of his NBA career and made him just the third 76ers player ever to score 55 points or more in a game (along with Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson).
The Miami Heat Have Made 2 Roster Moves
On Sunday, the Miami Heat waived Dru Smith and signed Orlando Robinson.
Suns’ Jae Crowder Linked to 76ers Rival Once Again
Many would’ve assumed that the Jae Crowder situation over in Phoenix would be settled by now. That’s not quite the case. Several weeks into the 2022-2023 NBA season, Crowder remains untraded. Considering he’s unwilling to play for the Suns, the veteran forward has been off the floor for the Suns’ first 12 games of the year, and it seems that won’t change anytime soon.
Report: Nets Held Players-Only Meeting About Ben Simmons
The Brooklyn Nets are getting increasingly frustrated with Ben Simmons
76ers’ Joel Embiid Enters MVP Ranking After Big Week
Joel Embiid’s mix of a slow start and multiple absences kept him out of the MVP conversation early on in the 2022-2023 season. Despite the fact the Philadelphia 76ers’ big man has been considered the NBA’s MVP runner-up over the last two seasons, Embiid was outshined by several prospects to begin the new season.
Report: Nets Becoming Frustrated With Ben Simmons
There is more and more frustration building with Ben Simmons.
Kevin Durant says trade request based on how team prepared, says Nets roster has limits
Whatever someone chooses to think of Kevin Durant, two things should be unquestioned: He loves to play the game, and he wants to play the game at the highest level and push himself. He told Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report it was the second part of that — the Nets...
Celtics Injury Report: Boston Receives Negative News Ahead of Tilt With Hawks
The Boston Celtics will be shorthanded as they look to earn their eighth straight win Wednesday night as they take on the Atlanta Hawks. Boston released its initial injury report for the tilt Tuesady afternoon and listed starting point guard Marcus Smart as probable for the showdown due to right ankle inflammation and fellow guard Malcolm Brogdon as question due to a hamstring injury but the team released an updated report Wednesday and both guards will actually miss the contest.
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Scores $1000 Risk-Free Bet for NBA, NCAAB, NHL & More
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Today is more than just being about Thursday Night Football, as in the NBA the Spurs battle the Kings, the Trail Blazers face off against Nets and the Pistons travel to L.A. to square off against the Clippers. Plus, there’s NHL, college hoops and more – making it the ideal time to use BetMGM bonus code MCBET and grab a stunning $1,000 risk-free first bet.
Clippers reportedly eyeing trade for major frontcourt piece
The LA Clippers have about one-and-a-half playable big men on their roster right now, and they could be looking to address that issue. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus is reporting this week that the Clippers have discussed the possibility of trading for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. A popular trade candidate, Turner will be a free agent after the season.
Durant gets candid about Nets amid Irving absence, Simmons struggles
Not long after the Brooklyn Nets suffered their largest defeat of the season on Tuesday, Kevin Durant didn't hide his feelings about his 6-9 squad. In an interview with Bleacher Report, Durant said that while he's enjoying his current tenure with the Nets, he acknowledged the reality of the situation he's in, especially with Kyrie Irving suspended and Ben Simmons struggling to return to form.
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Athletic Dynamo
The Thunder have already proven this season that they can hang with the best on good nights. But with Oklahoma City not likely to truly contend for a few more seasons, general manager Sam Presti will look to the draft, at least once more, to add talent to the team.
Top Lakers trade target causes stir with cryptic tweet
Michael Scott once famously said, “Oh my God! Okay, it’s happening!” This week, Los Angeles Lakers fans may be saying the exact same thing. Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield made some waves on Tuesday with a cryptic tweet. “Ayyooo,” Hield wrote with a pair of eyeball emojis.
Harper Slated to Have Elbow Surgery Next Week
Bryce Harper was evaluated by doctors this week on an elbow injury sustained earlier in April that forced him into the designated hitter role for the majority of the 2022 MLB season. While he was able to hit through it, the plan was always to use the offseason to recover.
