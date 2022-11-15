Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Bullish on Bills? NFL Expert Predicts Strong Finish
Following the Buffalo Bills' 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, some are beginning to wonder if they're going to falter down the final stretch. No, one game does not define a season, but a two-game losing streak has raised some eyebrows. Despite their slight speed bump, NFL Network analyst David Carr - who played 11 seasons at quarterback after being the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2002 - predicts the Bills will finish strong over their final eight games. As in, 6-2.
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Slammed for ‘Ineptitude’ in New NFL Power Ranking
The Denver Broncos keep finding ways to lose football games. The climb up the mountain of relevancy after winning in London was supposed to continue past the bye week. However, the Broncos again lost their footing due to offensive ineptitude, causing them to tumble down that mountain and back into the dark forest of obscurity to which they had become accustomed. Falling out of relevancy goes hand in hand with dropping in the NFL power rankings.
Wichita Eagle
Bama in the NFL: 10 Things to Know For Week 11
View the original article to see embedded media. Last week we touched upon Rashaan Evans' success with the Atlanta Falcons, and he went out and looked good again last Thursday against the Carolina Panthers. Evans led his team with 10 tackles and tied his career high with two for a...
Wichita Eagle
By The Numbers: Saints Problems Exposed vs. Steelers
The New Orleans Saints (3-7) continued their injury-riddled season into Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6). New Orleans failed to gain any offensive momentum behind a makeshift offensive line in the loss. The defense came up with timely sacks and third-down stops but was ultimately gashed on the ground surrendering 217 yards.
Wichita Eagle
Joe Burrow Mentions Two Big Differences Ahead of Bengals’ Rematch With Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Steelers this week to not only pick up their first division win of the season, but to also get revenge after losing to Pittsburgh in Week 1. Joe Burrow says there are two major differences going into Sunday's rematch. "Just...
Wichita Eagle
New York Giants Week 11 Injury Report: Relatively Healthy
The New York Giants are relatively healthy to start the new work week ahead of their game Sunday against the Lions. Head coach Brian Daboll said that defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (workload management), outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (illness), and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) are among those who weren't going to practice Wednesday. Of those, only BEliinger isn't expected to be available for Sunday's home game.
Wichita Eagle
Injury Forces a Change at Kicker
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will rely on Lambo at Lambeau. Kicker Josh Lambo was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Wednesday, a day before the Titans (6-3) face the Green Bay Packers (4-5) in a primetime contest at Lambeau Field. Lambo will fill in...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Lose Potential Ogbah Replacement
As the Miami Dolphins look to find a way to replace defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, one potential option has disappeared. Rookie defensive lineman Ben Stille, who was elevated when Ogbah had to sit out the Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, is being signed off the practice squad by the Cleveland Browns.
Wichita Eagle
XFL 2023 Draft: Ranking The Quarterbacks
Initial 2023 XFL Draft quarterback selections have been announced and all indications are that the spring league is looking to place an emphasis on younger players. In fact, of the 15 quarterbacks drafted on Tuesday, nine (60%) hail from the past three draft classes. The DC Defenders are the lone...
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Sign Linval Joseph, Place Dallas Goedert, Marlon Tuipulotu on IR
PHILADELPHIA – Help for the Eagles’ ailing run defense is on the way after the team agreed to sign veteran Linval Joseph to a one-year contract on Wednesday. Just as Joseph enters the picture, however, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu appears headed to Injured Reserve per NFL Media. He had played all nine games and his snaps were on the rise after Jordan Davis was placed on IR.
Wichita Eagle
The Chiefs Have 3 Big Contract Question Marks Looming
The Kansas City Chiefs are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC and are in a great position to push for the Super Bowl title. While the coaches and players are doing well on the actual football side of things, the front office has upcoming decisions to prepare for.
Wichita Eagle
Saints Lose DE Taco Charlton Off Practice Squad
Defensive end Taco Charlton was signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad by the Chicago Bears, as reported by Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. The signing means that Charlton must be on the active roster of the Bears for at least one game, according to NFL rules. Charlton, 28,...
Wichita Eagle
The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Episode 17 - Jim Everett Interview
Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts: Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan are joined by former Rams and Saints QB Jim Everett to discuss his NFL career and preview the New Orleans Saints' Week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Watch the Full Episode Here:. Want...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Broncos Waive WR Tyrie Cleveland, Promote DL Jonathan Harris
The Denver Broncos thinned its wide receiver corps Tuesday, waiving Tyrie Cleveland from the active roster, 9News' Mike Klis reports. Defensive lineman Jonathan Harris was promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move, per Klis. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis!...
Wichita Eagle
Tannehill Taking Better Care of the Ball
NASHVILLE – In an offseason full of self-reflection, Ryan Tannehill focused on one aspect of his game above all others: ball security. The Tennessee Titans’ 2021 season ended in ugly fashion, with Tannehill throwing three interceptions in a divisional-round playoff loss to Cincinnati. That game followed a regular...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Should Add to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two of the NFL's best edge rushers, but it shouldn't stop them from considering another. With some serious potential in the upcoming NFL raft, and adding to their dominant duo is a great idea. It doesn't have to be a first-round pick, but the...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster remains in concussion protocol as team returns to practice
The Chiefs returned to practice Wednesday without multiple players ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen), wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) and cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion) would not practice.
Wichita Eagle
Jake Bailey, David Andrews Status: New England Patriots New York Jets Injury Report
FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 11 provided a bit more clarity for the New England Patriots at some key positions. The Pats listed a total of seven players on the report as they prepare to take on the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Gillette Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Celtics-Hawks Road Showdown
The undermanned Boston Celtics will hit the road Wednesday night as they take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Boston enters the showdown as the hottest team in the NBA riding a league-high seven-game win streak and sporting the best records in the league at 11-3. Even with all of the success, the Celtics will be severely shorthanded as it will be without the services of Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon to go along with the continued absence of center Robert Williams and wing Danilo Gallinari.
Wichita Eagle
DeVante Parker Status Revealed For Patriots Post-Bye Practice
FOXBORO — After a much-needed respite during their Week 10 bye, the New England Patriots returned to the practice fields on Monday. Much to the benefit of the Patriots offense, wide receiver DeVante Parker was among those present. Parker suffered a knee injury on the Patriots first play from...
Comments / 0