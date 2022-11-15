ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones shares why Odell Beckham Jr. has not signed yet

The Dallas Cowboys have been open about their interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., but the veteran wide receiver remains a free agent. Jerry Jones has some thoughts on why Beckham has not yet found a new team. Jones has made it very clear that he wants to see Beckham...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless, TV Fraud, Blasts Cowboys Dak Prescott, Calls for New QB

It felt inevitable that if at any point Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled while returning from injury, the calls for Cooper Rush would increase significantly. ... at least from a portion of the watching audience that doesn't really understand football. Enter Skip Bayless -"The Human Hemorroid,'' as our Mike...
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones Defends Dak Prescott After Latest Loss

After their Week 10 collapse to the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys organization could have reason to lose faith in their team, and ultimately, their quarterback. By publicly endorsing Prescott, Jones is showing that he still has confidence in Prescott, even though the Cowboys are now ranked third in their division after their loss.
numberfire.com

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) practicing on Wednesday

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is practicing on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Elliott will participate in Dallas' walkthrough on Wednesday and will play on Sunday if he is healthy, according to Mike McCarthy. McCarthy also added that the quick turnaround time for Dallas' game on Thanksgiving in Week 12 will not impact the team's decisions on if Elliott is active this Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Daniel Jones Offers Assessment of His Play

With the New York Giants at 7-2 and in second place in a strong NFC East division, it’s time to recognize quarterback Daniel Jones’s development throughout the season. Jones had a sparkling 153.3 passer rating in New York’s 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans, a performance that included a 76.5 completion percentage and two touchdown passes.
Wichita Eagle

Rodgers, Henry Among Kings of Thursday Night Football

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers has been good every day of the week and every time of day. Thursday nights have been no exception. Since taking over as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback in 2008, Rodgers has led the team to an 11-5 record on Thursday nights. No team has won more games.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Bullish on Bills? NFL Expert Predicts Strong Finish

Following the Buffalo Bills' 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, some are beginning to wonder if they're going to falter down the final stretch. No, one game does not define a season, but a two-game losing streak has raised some eyebrows. Despite their slight speed bump, NFL Network analyst David Carr - who played 11 seasons at quarterback after being the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2002 - predicts the Bills will finish strong over their final eight games. As in, 6-2.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Episode 17 - Jim Everett Interview

Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts: Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan are joined by former Rams and Saints QB Jim Everett to discuss his NFL career and preview the New Orleans Saints' Week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Watch the Full Episode Here:. Want...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

XFL 2023 Draft: Ranking The Quarterbacks

Initial 2023 XFL Draft quarterback selections have been announced and all indications are that the spring league is looking to place an emphasis on younger players. In fact, of the 15 quarterbacks drafted on Tuesday, nine (60%) hail from the past three draft classes. The DC Defenders are the lone...
Wichita Eagle

Furkan Korkmaz Could Miss More Time With Knee Injury

Injuries are beginning to affect the Philadelphia 76ers on two different scales. Their most notable injury comes from the star guard James Harden, who suffered a tendon strain nearly two weeks ago. According to a report, Harden is expected to miss a month’s worth of games. On a smaller...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones: A talent like Odell Beckham is “additive”

One game into the 1995 season, the Cowboys signed high-profile, big-name cornerback Deion Sanders to a five-year, $30 million deal. They outbid the Broncos and 49ers for Sanders’ services, and the Cowboys went on to win Super Bowl XXX. That’s Dallas’ most recent splash signing and most recent championship....
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Athletic Dynamo

The Thunder have already proven this season that they can hang with the best on good nights. But with Oklahoma City not likely to truly contend for a few more seasons, general manager Sam Presti will look to the draft, at least once more, to add talent to the team.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

