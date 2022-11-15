Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones reveals why Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned
Jerry Jones continued to build on his previously expressed interest in free agent Odell Beckham Jr., but mentioned that the talented wide receiver is in a "rare" position.
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones shares why Odell Beckham Jr. has not signed yet
The Dallas Cowboys have been open about their interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., but the veteran wide receiver remains a free agent. Jerry Jones has some thoughts on why Beckham has not yet found a new team. Jones has made it very clear that he wants to see Beckham...
Jerry Jones fires back at Stephen A. Smith for his latest Dak Prescott criticism
Stephen A. Smith said that Jerry Jones hasn’t gotten his money’s worth out of Dak Prescott, and that the quarterback could be the Cowboys’ weakest link. Jones responded to that Tuesday in his weekly appearance on “Shan and RJ.”
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless, TV Fraud, Blasts Cowboys Dak Prescott, Calls for New QB
It felt inevitable that if at any point Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled while returning from injury, the calls for Cooper Rush would increase significantly. ... at least from a portion of the watching audience that doesn't really understand football. Enter Skip Bayless -"The Human Hemorroid,'' as our Mike...
Yardbarker
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
It is always a good sign when a head coach and his quarterback speak the same languages and share the same messages - in victory or defeat. The Dallas Cowboys, with coach Mike McCarthy and QB Dak Prescott, at least have that. "I thought,'' McCarthy said after being overtaken by...
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones Defends Dak Prescott After Latest Loss
After their Week 10 collapse to the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys organization could have reason to lose faith in their team, and ultimately, their quarterback. By publicly endorsing Prescott, Jones is showing that he still has confidence in Prescott, even though the Cowboys are now ranked third in their division after their loss.
Yardbarker
Can CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott Connection Cue Cowboys Offense Revival
Despite the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, a standout performance from their top receiver may help vault them back into the win column in Week 11. For the first time in 2022, star wideout CeeDee Lamb hit the century mark in...
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) practicing on Wednesday
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is practicing on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Elliott will participate in Dallas' walkthrough on Wednesday and will play on Sunday if he is healthy, according to Mike McCarthy. McCarthy also added that the quick turnaround time for Dallas' game on Thanksgiving in Week 12 will not impact the team's decisions on if Elliott is active this Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Join us on SportsBeat Live at 10 a.m., when we talk Chiefs and the dwindling wide receivers meeting room
Talking Chiefs wide reeivers and injuries on SportsBeat Live at 10 a.m. Join in the conversation
Wichita Eagle
Daniel Jones Offers Assessment of His Play
With the New York Giants at 7-2 and in second place in a strong NFC East division, it’s time to recognize quarterback Daniel Jones’s development throughout the season. Jones had a sparkling 153.3 passer rating in New York’s 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans, a performance that included a 76.5 completion percentage and two touchdown passes.
Wichita Eagle
Rodgers, Henry Among Kings of Thursday Night Football
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers has been good every day of the week and every time of day. Thursday nights have been no exception. Since taking over as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback in 2008, Rodgers has led the team to an 11-5 record on Thursday nights. No team has won more games.
Wichita Eagle
Jake Bailey, David Andrews Status: New England Patriots New York Jets Injury Report
FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 11 provided a bit more clarity for the New England Patriots at some key positions. The Pats listed a total of seven players on the report as they prepare to take on the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Gillette Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Bullish on Bills? NFL Expert Predicts Strong Finish
Following the Buffalo Bills' 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, some are beginning to wonder if they're going to falter down the final stretch. No, one game does not define a season, but a two-game losing streak has raised some eyebrows. Despite their slight speed bump, NFL Network analyst David Carr - who played 11 seasons at quarterback after being the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2002 - predicts the Bills will finish strong over their final eight games. As in, 6-2.
Wichita Eagle
The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Episode 17 - Jim Everett Interview
Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts: Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan are joined by former Rams and Saints QB Jim Everett to discuss his NFL career and preview the New Orleans Saints' Week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Watch the Full Episode Here:. Want...
Wichita Eagle
XFL 2023 Draft: Ranking The Quarterbacks
Initial 2023 XFL Draft quarterback selections have been announced and all indications are that the spring league is looking to place an emphasis on younger players. In fact, of the 15 quarterbacks drafted on Tuesday, nine (60%) hail from the past three draft classes. The DC Defenders are the lone...
Wichita Eagle
Furkan Korkmaz Could Miss More Time With Knee Injury
Injuries are beginning to affect the Philadelphia 76ers on two different scales. Their most notable injury comes from the star guard James Harden, who suffered a tendon strain nearly two weeks ago. According to a report, Harden is expected to miss a month’s worth of games. On a smaller...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones: A talent like Odell Beckham is “additive”
One game into the 1995 season, the Cowboys signed high-profile, big-name cornerback Deion Sanders to a five-year, $30 million deal. They outbid the Broncos and 49ers for Sanders’ services, and the Cowboys went on to win Super Bowl XXX. That’s Dallas’ most recent splash signing and most recent championship....
Adrian Wojnarowski explained why he thinks Joe Mazzulla will become the Celtics’ ‘long-term coach’
Wojnarowski on Udoka: "For all intents and purposes, he has coached his last game in Boston." The Celtics cruised by the Hawks 126-101 on Wednesday. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 22 points, though he was one of seven Celtics to reach double-digit totals. Tonight, the Bruins host the Flyers at...
Wichita Eagle
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Athletic Dynamo
The Thunder have already proven this season that they can hang with the best on good nights. But with Oklahoma City not likely to truly contend for a few more seasons, general manager Sam Presti will look to the draft, at least once more, to add talent to the team.
Comments / 0