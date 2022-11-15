Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Here’s Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Celtics-Hawks Road Showdown
The undermanned Boston Celtics will hit the road Wednesday night as they take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Boston enters the showdown as the hottest team in the NBA riding a league-high seven-game win streak and sporting the best records in the league at 11-3. Even with all of the success, the Celtics will be severely shorthanded as it will be without the services of Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon to go along with the continued absence of center Robert Williams and wing Danilo Gallinari.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Reportedly Responds To Absurd Technical Foul Given To Jayson Tatum Vs. Thunder
It sounds like it wasn't just Boston Celtics fans who disagreed with Jayson Tatum's technical foul Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the game knotted at 35 early in the second quarter Thunder big man, Aleksej Pokusevski took the ball and drove toward the net before being fouled by Tatum. The Celtics foul didn't agree with the iffy foul and slapped his hands together. This was a play that has been done likely a million times before, but for some reason, Tatum was issued a technical foul.
Wichita Eagle
Celtics Injury Report: Boston Receives Negative News Ahead of Tilt With Hawks
The Boston Celtics will be shorthanded as they look to earn their eighth straight win Wednesday night as they take on the Atlanta Hawks. Boston released its initial injury report for the tilt Tuesady afternoon and listed starting point guard Marcus Smart as probable for the showdown due to right ankle inflammation and fellow guard Malcolm Brogdon as question due to a hamstring injury but the team released an updated report Wednesday and both guards will actually miss the contest.
Wichita Eagle
Boston Celtics Run Over Atlanta Hawks 126-101
The Boston Celtics extended their win streak to eight games with a decisive victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Boston was without two key starters and didn't miss a beat. Seven players scored in double digits. Conversely, the Hawks' shooting woes continued. Atlanta shot 41.6% from the field and 21.9% from...
Wichita Eagle
76ers’ Joel Embiid Enters MVP Ranking After Big Week
Joel Embiid’s mix of a slow start and multiple absences kept him out of the MVP conversation early on in the 2022-2023 season. Despite the fact the Philadelphia 76ers’ big man has been considered the NBA’s MVP runner-up over the last two seasons, Embiid was outshined by several prospects to begin the new season.
Wichita Eagle
Scottie Barnes Discusses Shooting Slump & Fred VanVleet Pumps Confidence into 2nd Year Star
Scottie Barnes didn't shy away from the criticisms. View the original article to see embedded media. After a smooth-sailing rookie season, the 21-year-old Toronto Raptors sophomore found himself entrenched in the first shooting slump of his brief career. He hadn't looked right, shooting just 34.1% from the field over his previous six games coming into Wednesday night, and he knew it.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Lamar Odom’s Extreme Makeover Plan To Return L.A. To Contention
On the latest edition of his new Bleav podcast series The LADE Show with co-host Aron Cohen, two-time former Los Angeles Lakers champion power forward/center Lamar Odom served up a piping hot take about how his 3-10 Lakers can fix their future: trading their best player for a bevy of assets.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Los Angeles Clippers interested in Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner
Myles Turner has been mentioned in trade rumors involving the Los Angeles Lakers for months. But recently, a different team has been linked to the Indiana Pacers veteran big man. According to a report from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Los Angeles Clippers have interest in Turner as well.
Wichita Eagle
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Scores $1000 Risk-Free Bet for NBA, NCAAB, NHL & More
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Today is more than just being about Thursday Night Football, as in the NBA the Spurs battle the Kings, the Trail Blazers face off against Nets and the Pistons travel to L.A. to square off against the Clippers. Plus, there’s NHL, college hoops and more – making it the ideal time to use BetMGM bonus code MCBET and grab a stunning $1,000 risk-free first bet.
Wichita Eagle
3 takeaways as the Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets on the road
The Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 to capture their seventh win of the season on Wednesday night. They improved to 7-6. The Pacers are now over .500 for the first time since February 17, 2021. They were 15-14 at that time. Since then, they have changed coaches, swapped out multiple players, and even re-named their home stadium. Essentially everything has changed for the team in the nearly two years since they last had a winning record — they have looked great to start this season.
Wichita Eagle
Jaden Ivey Ranks Second In NBA Rookie Ladder
Jaden Ivey came in second in the weekly Kia Rookie Ladder, trailing only Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin. In Cade Cunningham's absence, Jaden Ivey has become a bright-spot for the Pistons. In his last four games, he is averaging 19 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and is shooting 41.2% from three. Here is what NBA.com's Steve Aschburner had to say about Ivey:
Wichita Eagle
Furkan Korkmaz Could Miss More Time With Knee Injury
Injuries are beginning to affect the Philadelphia 76ers on two different scales. Their most notable injury comes from the star guard James Harden, who suffered a tendon strain nearly two weeks ago. According to a report, Harden is expected to miss a month’s worth of games. On a smaller...
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Paul George Questionable vs. Detroit Pistons
LA Clippers star Paul George is being listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Detroit Pistons with a left hand contusion. It is unclear when George suffered this injury, but it has his status in question for this game against Detroit. The Clippers are already without Kawhi Leonard...
Wichita Eagle
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Athletic Dynamo
The Thunder have already proven this season that they can hang with the best on good nights. But with Oklahoma City not likely to truly contend for a few more seasons, general manager Sam Presti will look to the draft, at least once more, to add talent to the team.
Wichita Eagle
Detroit Red Wings Look to Avoid Similar Skids as Sens and Sabres
As we stated in mid-September, the Detroit Red Wings came into the current NHL season improved on paper and had the potential to be a lower-ranked playoff seed in the more competitive Atlantic Division. Sure enough, they got off to a better-than-average start to the year, getting at least one point in nine of their first dozen games (7-3-2).
