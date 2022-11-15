ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

ABC Action News

Report: Trump says if DeSantis runs 'he could hurt himself very badly'

TAMPA, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump fired another shot across the bow of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, warning him against seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump called DeSantis "our competitor" before saying DeSantis "could hurt himself very badly" if he ran.
Tampa Bay Times

How DeSantis-endorsed candidates fared nationally

Former President Donald Trump has been receiving national attention — and blame — for Republicans’ weaker-than-expected election night performance. Thanks in large part to poor showings from some Trump-backed candidates, Republicans failed to flip the Senate and had smaller gains in the House than expected as Democrats pulled off historic midterm wins.
