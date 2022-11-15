Read full article on original website
Jeff Bezos faces backlash over money advice for Americans as Amazon readies for Black Friday deals
Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is facing backlash after he advised Americans struggling with inflation to consider not making large purchases, like homes and cars, due to the looming potential for an economic downturn in the coming months.During an interview with CNN Business, Mr Bezos advised Americans to stash away some money to avoid potential pain heading into 2023 if economic conditions worsen.“Take some risk off the table. Just a little bit of risk reduction could make the difference," he said. "If you’re thinking about buying a large screen TV, maybe slow that down, keep that cash, see what...
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
Nintendo Switch Users Can Now Play Major 2022 PlayStation Exclusive
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a major PlayStation console exclusive from earlier this year. 2022 has been a big year for PlayStation exclusives between the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Because of juggernauts like these games, many forget about one of this year's first great PlayStation exclusives, Sifu from Slocap. When it was released back in February, it was notably only available via PC, PS4, and PS5. It's still not come to Xbox consoles, but it did come to Nintendo Switch this week.
Disney+ users will have to pay $3 more a month for ad-free content
Disney+ says its new pricing plan goes into effect Dec. 8, and users will have to pay $3 per month more to preserve ad-free streaming services.
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Disney+ Re-Edits Splash Mermaid Nudity in Tom Hanks Movie
Disney+ has decided to remove the edits to the 1984 movie Splash. In the Tom Hanks movie, he falls in love with a mermaid and there's a brief moment where her bare backside was visible. Back near the launch of the streaming service, Disney opted to digitally alter her hair length to cover it up. A lot of viewers were disappointed in the decision as you can see more graphic things on broadcast TV in multiple cases. Well, now they've had a change of heart according to CBR. Originally, the decision was made at the beginning of a news cycle where certain sectors of the Internet were criticizing the company for putting content warnings on old episodes of The Muppet Show and Song of the South. While basically harmless, a little commentary poured in from Twitter and Facebook and we were off to the races. Another content warning ahead of Gone With the Wind also put those outlets into a tizzy. But, now there's mermaid butt for everyone.
Could Pokemon Journeys Give Us the Perfect Ending for Ash?
Pokemon Journeys sure feels like an end to Ash Ketchum's journey. First beginning his career as a Pokemon trainer over twenty tour years ago in our time, though in the universe it seems as though he hasn't aged a day, the anime hero was able to achieve his dream of becoming the world champion thanks to this latest season. Overtaking Leon in the Masters 8 Tournament and taking the crown, Ash has yet to be confirmed to be the star of the Pokemon anime moving forward, and maybe that's ok.
Why Is It Harder to Get Into Digimon Compared to Pokemon?
People who grew up in the late ‘90s and early 2000s will be familiar with the fierce Digimon versus Pokemon debate . Both franchises have lovable creatures for players to bond with, and they were made even more popular thanks to numerous tie-in media like anime and manga. The...
World of Warcraft, Diablo, and more set to leave China over licensing disagreement
Blizzard couldn't reach a new agreement with NetEase
‘World of Warcraft’ in Limbo in China After Blizzard and NetEase End 14-Year Games Partnership
U.S. games developer Blizzard Entertainment and China’s NetEase said that licenses covering the Chinese distribution of games titles including “World of Warcraft,” the “StarCraft” series, “Hearthstone,” “Heroes of the Storm,” “Overwatch” and “Diablo III” would expire in January 2023 and not be renewed. Netease has distributed the titles since 2008. Blizzard said that the two could not reach a deal “that is consistent with Blizzard’s operating principles and commitments to players and employees.” It said that it would look for another deal that brings bthe titles back to China. In its own statement NetEase said: “We have put in a great deal of effort and tried with...
Xbox Series X's Best Exclusive Game Is $0.71 for a Limited Time [UPDATE]
Xbox Series X's best exclusive game is only $0.71 for a limited time, but you have to jump through a couple of hoops to redeem the offer. The fifth highest-rated game on Xbox Series X to date is Forza Horizon 5, which boasts a 92 on Metacritic, a score that makes it the highest-rated exclusive for the console. When the game was released last year, it quickly cemented itself as the best racing game this generation, and thanks to Xbox Game Pass, it attracted millions and millions of players. That said, if you don't have Xbox Game Pass and are interested in checking it out, or simply want to own it, you can now for less than a dollar. In fact, you can get it and its predecessor for this price.
Blizzard, NetEase partnership suspension to cut Chinese gamers off from WoW, Overwatch, more
Gamers in China might wake up to the shock of not being able to access certain Activision Blizzard games in the coming months due to the expiration of long-standing, 15-year-old licensing agreements between the Overwatch developers and Chinese PC and mobile gaming company, NetEase. Games like Overwatch, Diablo, Hearthstone, the...
UPDATE 2-Blizzard to suspend game services in China as NetEase licences end
(Adds NetEase statement, share impact) Nov 17 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard said on Thursday it would suspend most Blizzard game services in mainland China once its current licensing agreements with NetEase end in January. Blizzard Entertainment said it had not reached a deal to renew the licenses with the Chinese...
Blizzard ends 14-year licensing deal with NetEase in China
In a somewhat surprising turn, Blizzard Activision, the California-based gaming publisher behind global hits like World of Warcraft and Overwatch, will be suspending most of its games in China due to the expiration of licensing agreements with NetEase, the second-largest gaming company in the country. From January 2023, most of...
Phil Spencer confirms Xbox streaming device is still years away due to high price
The Head of Xbox discussed Project Keystone's status and cost in a recent podcast
Aussie Deals: Cheap Switches, New Historic Low for Red Dead 2, $10 Jedi: Fallen Order and More!
Today is a day of historical lows and sombre tributes. As you've no doubt heard in the news, voice actor Kevin 'Batman' Conroy passed in recent days—I've found a cheap way for newbies to experience his best work in gaming. Grab the Arkham trilogy and be amazed by how well it has aged (particularly in the face of Gotham Knights).
Buckle up, you're now entering PC gaming's peak for 2022
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Warzone 2.0, the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview, multiple Marvel games, and more add up to a stacked couple of weeks.
‘Bye Bye, Earth’ Anime Will Be Joint Production By Sony Pictures Japan, Crunchyroll, Wowow
Global anime brand Crunchyroll, alongside Wowow and Sony Pictures Entertainment Japan, have announced a partnership for the development and production of new anime series, starting with the fantasy adventure Bye Bye, Earth. “Anime fans love to discover new worlds and our partnership with Wowow and Sony Pictures Entertainment Japan will allow us to present new adventures to the global anime community,” said Rahul Purini, president of Crunchyroll. “We’re excited to work with such incredible partners to create and support new content that we know will become favorites for fans worldwide.” Bye Bye, Earth, the first title within the codevelopment and coproduction partnership,...
Xbox Head Phil Spencer Confirms That Call of Duty Will Stay on PlayStation; Open for Long Commitment With Sony
Xbox’s Phil Spencer says that Call of Duty titles are going to stay on PlayStation consoles. Speaking to The Verge, Spencer said that he is not planning to pull the rug from under Sony’s feet. He says that there is no contract both companies can write that says Call of Duty will forever be on PlayStation consoles.
