ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

What Is the Best Browser for Your Privacy?

Your web browser is your window to the internet, and while it gives you a view of everything you can find online, windows work both ways. The same tool giving you access to the outside world is the same one used to give Big Tech a window into your private life.
Cult of Mac

5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away

Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
9to5Mac

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Which should you buy this holiday season?

The iPhone 14 is the most affordable of Apple’s latest iPhone generation. However, the company continues to sell last year’s iPhone 13. Whether you’re considering an upgrade or looking to buy a new iPhone for the first time in several years, here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14.
Android Police

Netflix now lets you remotely log out friends leeching off your subscription

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Netflix plans to start cracking down on password sharing by early 2023. Before that, the company is steadily laying the groundwork and providing all the necessary tools to its subscribers to soften the blow for them. First, it launched a Profile Transfer tool, allowing you to migrate your Netflix profile from one account to another. Then, it launched a cheap new ad-supported tier with some major restrictions. And now, the subscription streaming service is launching a new feature that will make managing the devices linked to your account easier.
Apple Insider

The best search engines to use, if you're tired of Google

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Google is undisputed king of the search engine hill, by volume of users alone. But, there are better and more private options. Here are the biggest Google alternatives. When it comes to using an...
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro for Christmas? It might already be too late to order

Your chance to get an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max for Christmas may have already passed. Following Apple’s warning about production delays, shipping estimates for nearly the entire iPhone 14 Pro lineup have slipped to late December. While Apple often underpromises and over-delivers, that’s likely not the case here… though you do have some options.
Android Authority

WhatsApp's companion mode beta lets you link your account to multiple phones

Companion mode is only available for some beta testers right now. WhatsApp users on Android can try out a beta version of companion mode. The mode will enable users to link up to four Android phones to their primary account. The beta also allows users to link an Android tablet.
ZDNet

How to configure apps to start upon login with MacOS

MacOS is one of the more efficient and effective operating systems on the market. But even with all that simplicity, it still gives users some extra power to make the experience specific to their needs. One feature that does a great job with that very thing is called Login Items....
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work Podcast: Hold it till December

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
9to5Mac

Apple rolling out iOS 16.2 beta 3 and more to developers as launch nears

Apple is ramping up testing of its latest iOS 16.2 software release. The company has made iOS 16.2 beta 3 available to developer beta testers, alongside updates to watchOS 9.2, tvOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and more. What’s new in iOS 16.2?. Beta users can update their iPhone and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy