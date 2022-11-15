Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says he's getting rid of 'Twitter for iPhone' labels, which people used to catch Android brands and ambassadors tweeting from Apple devices
Elon Musk says Twitter will get rid of source labels indicating the device a tweet was sent from. Twitter says on its help center that the labels help users "determine how much you trust the content." Some on Twitter have used the labels to catch tweets promoting Android phones sent...
Apple iOS 16.1 launches today – with these 5 brilliant new iPhone features
Say hello to a shared iCloud photo library and real-time activity tracking via Lock Screen
Google is giving Apple a dose of its own medicine. iPhone owners will now get annoying messages that an Android user 'reacted' to their text.
Google is pushing Apple to replace SMS mobile messaging system with RCS, which can support more features.
What Is the Best Browser for Your Privacy?
Your web browser is your window to the internet, and while it gives you a view of everything you can find online, windows work both ways. The same tool giving you access to the outside world is the same one used to give Big Tech a window into your private life.
How to change your Netflix subscription plan, if you want to try the new $7 Basic with Ads monthly price
You can change your Netflix plan if you want to subscribe to a different pricing tier. Netflix currently offers four pricing plans: Basic with ads, Basic, Standard, and Premium. Basic with Ads is $7 per month, Basic is $10, Standard is $16, and Premium is $20. When you first sign...
5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away
Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Which should you buy this holiday season?
The iPhone 14 is the most affordable of Apple’s latest iPhone generation. However, the company continues to sell last year’s iPhone 13. Whether you’re considering an upgrade or looking to buy a new iPhone for the first time in several years, here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14.
iOS 16.2 will let you dramatically change your home screen — here’s how
The iOS 16.2 beta contains the option to drastically change your iPhone home screen through Custom Accessibility Mode.
Netflix now lets you remotely log out friends leeching off your subscription
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Netflix plans to start cracking down on password sharing by early 2023. Before that, the company is steadily laying the groundwork and providing all the necessary tools to its subscribers to soften the blow for them. First, it launched a Profile Transfer tool, allowing you to migrate your Netflix profile from one account to another. Then, it launched a cheap new ad-supported tier with some major restrictions. And now, the subscription streaming service is launching a new feature that will make managing the devices linked to your account easier.
The best search engines to use, if you're tired of Google
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Google is undisputed king of the search engine hill, by volume of users alone. But, there are better and more private options. Here are the biggest Google alternatives. When it comes to using an...
Google and Spotify begin testing User Choice Billing on Android, with Bumble to follow
The User Choice Billing allows Android users to have two payment options to choose from.
iPhone 14 Pro for Christmas? It might already be too late to order
Your chance to get an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max for Christmas may have already passed. Following Apple’s warning about production delays, shipping estimates for nearly the entire iPhone 14 Pro lineup have slipped to late December. While Apple often underpromises and over-delivers, that’s likely not the case here… though you do have some options.
WhatsApp's companion mode beta lets you link your account to multiple phones
Companion mode is only available for some beta testers right now. WhatsApp users on Android can try out a beta version of companion mode. The mode will enable users to link up to four Android phones to their primary account. The beta also allows users to link an Android tablet.
Tim Cook talks Apple’s hiring slowdown, in-person work rules in new interview [Video]
Amid reports of a broad hiring freeze at Apple, Tim Cook joined CBS News for an interview this week to explain the company’s thinking. In the interview, Cook confirms that Apple has slowed down hiring and also addresses its controversial return to in-person requirements. In July, during Apple’s Q3...
How to configure apps to start upon login with MacOS
MacOS is one of the more efficient and effective operating systems on the market. But even with all that simplicity, it still gives users some extra power to make the experience specific to their needs. One feature that does a great job with that very thing is called Login Items....
Apple’s annual holiday ad is here: ‘Share the Joy’ with AirPods Pro [Video]
Apple is out with its annual holiday ad, and the focus is entirely on AirPods Pro this year. The video, titled “Share the Joy,” focuses on the popular Audio Sharing feature of AirPods Pro. “Share the joy of the holidays with Audio Sharing on AirPods Pro,” Apple says.
Apple @ Work Podcast: Hold it till December
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
‘Descript’ podcast and video editor gets major update with AI-powered features
Descript, a platform created for editing podcasts that has evolved into a video editor, is getting a major update this week. The new version of the app adds more than 30 new visuals and AI-powered features, which should make editing videos “as easy as editing a doc or slides.”
Apple rolling out iOS 16.2 beta 3 and more to developers as launch nears
Apple is ramping up testing of its latest iOS 16.2 software release. The company has made iOS 16.2 beta 3 available to developer beta testers, alongside updates to watchOS 9.2, tvOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and more. What’s new in iOS 16.2?. Beta users can update their iPhone and...
Here’s how to test iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite before you actually need it
Apple’s new Emergency SOS iPhone via satellite feature is now live in the US and Canada with support for more countries coming soon. Read on for how to test iPhone Emergency SOS messages via satellite so you know how to use it in case you ever need to rely on it.
