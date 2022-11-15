ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

American Marketing Association Names Bennie F. Johnson as New CEO

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uSf7t_0jBXZ58700

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--

The American Marketing Association (AMA), the world’s largest community-based marketing association, today announced the appointment of Bennie F. Johnson as the new Chief Executive Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005531/en/

Bennie F. Johnson, CEO, American Marketing Association (Photo: Business Wire)

A highly respected strategist and innovative marketing and global association leader, Johnson most recently headed up the American Institute of Graphic Artists (AIGA), where he transformed the 100-year-old organization into a contemporary professional organization with deeper industry engagement, expanded resources, programming, and professional development. As host of AIGA’s acclaimed Design Adjacent podcast and the executive leadership fireside chat series, Johnson expanded AIGA’s brand voice and cultural relevance beyond the design community.

“Bennie comes to the AMA with a wealth of experience and knowledge to support our strategic direction and, after a long search, we are enthused to have him join us at this time, the right time,” said AMA Board Chairperson Kevin Bradford.

“During the search process, Bennie stood out as a natural leader and relationship-builder. He also happens to be a passionate marketer and champion for our member communities,” said AMA Board Member Robin Tooms. “We are fortunate to already have so many dedicated volunteers and a stellar leadership team at AMA. With the addition of Bennie as our new CEO, we are on track to grow and serve our membership in new and exciting ways.”

“I’ve long had a love of marketing and I’m excited about this new opportunity to lead in the dynamic marketing space that is AMA,” said Johnson. “I’m looking forward to leading this profession and looking to the future which encompasses not only marketing and sales professionals, but also academic and collegiate communities that are helping to envision a new future for our profession.”

Prior to AIGA, Johnson served as Chief Strategy Officer at The Council of Better Business Bureaus (BBB), where he led strategy and marketing for the $250 million organization. At the BBB, Johnson managed partnerships with Google, YP.com, Federal Trade Commission, Coca-Cola, Verizon, and P&G, while working with strategic marketing and a portfolio of self-regulatory programs on strategy, brand, customer acquisition, marketing and market research and insights.

As the former head of Global Marketing and Business Development for the HR Certification Institute (HRCI), Johnson launched the organization’s global certification and led global strategic marketing, brand management, market research, public relations, strategic alliance, retention, and acquisition marketing efforts.

Johnson serves on the Board of Overseers for Columbia University’s School of Professional Studies, as a Trustee of the Smithsonian Archives of American Art and is a former Board Chair of the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum. He is also a special advisor to the People’s Graphic Design Archive.

As the largest chapter-based marketing association in the world, the AMA is trusted by marketing and sales professionals to help them discover what is coming next in the industry. The AMA has a community of local chapters in more than 70 cities and 350 college campuses throughout North America. The AMA is home to award-winning content, PCM® professional certification, premiere academic journals, and industry-leading training events and conferences. https://www.ama.org

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005531/en/

CONTACT: Amy Thompson

athompson@cspfirm.com

202-285-2997

KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MARKETING ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS

SOURCE: The American Marketing Association

PUB: 11/15/2022 10:30 AM/DISC: 11/15/2022 10:32 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Mondo’s First Female President, Stephanie Wernick Barker Honored on Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts, (SIA)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MONDO, an Addison Group company, is excited to announce that Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is now an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). Mondo is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche Tech, IT, and Digital Marketing talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006221/en/ Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Cosette Pharmaceuticals Appoints Kevin Hickey, Vice President, Brand Sales and Marketing to Accelerate Transformation

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Kevin Hickey as Vice President, Brand Sales and Marketing, bolstering its executive leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005458/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Schellman Appoints Chief Product & Technology Officer to Support Digital Transformation

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Tampa-based Schellman, a leading provider of attestation and compliance services, has announced that Roopa Sudheendra has joined as the first Chief Product and Technology Officer. As the newest member of the executive team, Sudheendra will help set the vision for Schellman’s product development as the company enters an exciting phase of growth. The firm’s new and first CPTO will lead the expansion of the product development team, having joined Schellman with several years of product management and development experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005938/en/ Schellman Appoints Chief Product & Technology Officer Roopa Sudheendra to Support Digital Transformation (Photo: Business Wire)
ILLINOIS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
decrypt.co

Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment

When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The Associated Press

Fluor Achieves Substantial Engineering Completion for Albemarle Lithium Conversion Project

IRVING, Texas & SHANGHAI, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has achieved substantial engineering completion for Albemarle’s Lithium Conversion project in China. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006037/en/ Fluor has reached the substantial engineering milestone for Albemarle’s lithium conversion project at Meishan City in the Sichuan Province of China. When complete, the facility will produce 50,000 tons of lithium hydroxide per year. (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Asana Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Today Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, was named a Leader by independent research firm Forrester in its report: The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116006083/en/ Asana received the highest possible score of 5.0 in 10 criteria. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Ritholtz Wealth Management Appoints Industry Veteran Jay Tini as President

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Ritholtz Wealth Management(RWM), a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) with $2.8 Billion in client assets under management*, today announced the hiring of Jay Tini as President. In the newly created role, Tini will support the overall business and the founding partners: Josh Brown, CEO; Barry Ritholtz, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer; Kris Venne, CFP®, Managing Partner; and Michael Batnick, CFA®, Managing Partner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005925/en/ Jay Tini joins Ritholtz Wealth Management as its new President after 11 years at Vanguard. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

CJ Logistics Announces Rebranding of Asset-Based Transportation Operation

DES PLAINES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Leading global logistics company CJ Logistics has announced the rebranding of its expanding asset-based fleet of trucks and trucking division, GN Transportation, a subsidiary of CJ Logistics America. The fleet has been rebranded under CJ Logistics, operating under the business name CJ Logistics Transportation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005452/en/ CJ Logistics is pleased to announce that GNT is now CJ Logistics Transportation. For more information, visit america.cjlogistics.com/solutions/asset-based-transportation/ (Photo: Business Wire)
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Membership Collective Group Announces Leadership Team Changes

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) (“MCG,” “Company,” “we” or “our”), a global membership platform that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members, today announced changes to its executive leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005317/en/ Nick Jones (left), Founder of Soho House, stepped down as CEO of Membership Collective Group and was succeeded as CEO by current President Andrew Carnie (right). (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Neuraptive Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Appointment of Leading Industry Executive, Dr. Robert R. Ruffolo as New Director to the Board

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Neuraptive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics and medical products to address the unmet needs of physicians and patients impacted by nerve injuries, announced the appointment of industry R&D pioneer Robert (Bob) R. Ruffolo, Jr., Ph.D. to the company’s Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005443/en/ Robert R. Ruffolo, Ph.D. (Photo: Business Wire)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Battery Ventures Hires Ex-Palo Alto Networks, Bridgecrew Executive Barak Schoster Goihman to Expand Israel Presence

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Barak Schoster Goihman, a technology entrepreneur and operator who was the co-founder and CTO of Bridgecrew*, an open-source, developer-first cybersecurity startup acquired last year by Palo Alto Networks, has joined Battery Ventures as a venture partner to help lead investing efforts in its Israel office and fund companies with global reach. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005220/en/ Battery Ventures Partner Barak Schoster Goihman (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Jamie Kosharek Joins Global Atlantic to Lead Independent Distribution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading retirement and life insurance company, has announced that Jamie Kosharek has joined the company as Head of Independent Channel Distribution. In this role, Jamie will lead all of Independent annuity and life distribution through IMO, FMO, and BGA partners, where GA is focused on forging greater and deeper relationships. With the addition of Ms. Kosharek, Global Atlantic continues its track record of attracting key industry talent. She will report to Dave Schalleur, Head of Partnerships. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005129/en/ Jamie Kosharek, Head of Independent Channel Distribution, Global Atlantic Financial Group (Photo: Business Wire)
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Inkhouse Promotes Five Senior Leaders Capping off a Record Year of Growth

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Inkhouse, a strategic communications firm, today announced the promotions of five senior team members who will help lead and shape the future of the agency and its service offerings. These promotions follow a record year of growth, including a more than 10 percent increase in annual client billings and more than 50 new hires added to its employee community of 151 people who work from seven major cities across 16 states. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005775/en/ Dan O’Mahony, Lisa van der Pool, Samantha McGarry, Anne Baker and Ed Harrison of Inkhouse (Photo: Business Wire)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Percy Expands Executive Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Percy, a provider of artificial intelligence that collects and analyzes consumer behavioral data to empower real estate agents and mortgage lenders to close more transactions and build trusted relationships, has announced the hirings and promotion of several key leaders to support its continued growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005321/en/ Data intelligence and marketing firm Percy welcomes Matt Woolley, Chief Revenue Officer, and Michael Graham, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, as part of strategic growth plan. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More

This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy