American Marketing Association Names Bennie F. Johnson as New CEO

The American Marketing Association (AMA), the world’s largest community-based marketing association, today announced the appointment of Bennie F. Johnson as the new Chief Executive Officer.

A highly respected strategist and innovative marketing and global association leader, Johnson most recently headed up the American Institute of Graphic Artists (AIGA), where he transformed the 100-year-old organization into a contemporary professional organization with deeper industry engagement, expanded resources, programming, and professional development. As host of AIGA’s acclaimed Design Adjacent podcast and the executive leadership fireside chat series, Johnson expanded AIGA’s brand voice and cultural relevance beyond the design community.

“Bennie comes to the AMA with a wealth of experience and knowledge to support our strategic direction and, after a long search, we are enthused to have him join us at this time, the right time,” said AMA Board Chairperson Kevin Bradford.

“During the search process, Bennie stood out as a natural leader and relationship-builder. He also happens to be a passionate marketer and champion for our member communities,” said AMA Board Member Robin Tooms. “We are fortunate to already have so many dedicated volunteers and a stellar leadership team at AMA. With the addition of Bennie as our new CEO, we are on track to grow and serve our membership in new and exciting ways.”

“I’ve long had a love of marketing and I’m excited about this new opportunity to lead in the dynamic marketing space that is AMA,” said Johnson. “I’m looking forward to leading this profession and looking to the future which encompasses not only marketing and sales professionals, but also academic and collegiate communities that are helping to envision a new future for our profession.”

Prior to AIGA, Johnson served as Chief Strategy Officer at The Council of Better Business Bureaus (BBB), where he led strategy and marketing for the $250 million organization. At the BBB, Johnson managed partnerships with Google, YP.com, Federal Trade Commission, Coca-Cola, Verizon, and P&G, while working with strategic marketing and a portfolio of self-regulatory programs on strategy, brand, customer acquisition, marketing and market research and insights.

As the former head of Global Marketing and Business Development for the HR Certification Institute (HRCI), Johnson launched the organization’s global certification and led global strategic marketing, brand management, market research, public relations, strategic alliance, retention, and acquisition marketing efforts.

Johnson serves on the Board of Overseers for Columbia University’s School of Professional Studies, as a Trustee of the Smithsonian Archives of American Art and is a former Board Chair of the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum. He is also a special advisor to the People’s Graphic Design Archive.

As the largest chapter-based marketing association in the world, the AMA is trusted by marketing and sales professionals to help them discover what is coming next in the industry. The AMA has a community of local chapters in more than 70 cities and 350 college campuses throughout North America. The AMA is home to award-winning content, PCM® professional certification, premiere academic journals, and industry-leading training events and conferences. https://www.ama.org

