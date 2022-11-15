ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridecell Hits the Mark with Its Newest "Mile Marker" Podcast

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--

Ridecell Inc., the leading automation and mobility platform provider for digital transformation, today announced the official launch of “Mile Marker,” a Ridecell original podcast.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006089/en/

“Mile Marker,” a Ridecell Podcast is now live.

Hosted by Stacey Papp, director of content marketing at Ridecell, “Mile Marker” will address new ways businesses and organizations can better navigate their fleet’s digital transformation journey. Listeners will take away exciting new insights and actionable best practices to harness the power of fleet automation to help keep their fleet-based businesses moving forward.

“We are thrilled to launch our first original podcast series,” said Mark Thomas, EVP of strategic alliances and marketing at Ridecell. “I think listeners will deeply enjoy these engaging conversations on the future of fleet transformation and insights on the mobility industry from a lineup of impressive industry leaders and Ridecell experts.”

The podcast is available on several popular listening platforms including Apple and Spotify —the first episode, “Navigating a Fleet’s Digital Transformation” is now live. Future episodes will be posted every other week.

Click here to learn more about the podcast, guests, and episodes.

About Ridecell

Ridecell helps companies build and operate profitable shared mobility businesses. With the company’s High-yield Shared Mobility™ toolkit of intelligent software, business services, and ecosystem partners, Ridecell customers maximize three key profit drivers: customer experience; fleet utilization; and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2009, today Ridecell powers some of the most successful shared mobility services in cities across Europe and North America. These services include ZITY from Ferrovial and Groupe Renault, Gig Car Share from AAA, Blu Smart, and Karma Mobility Experiences from Karma Automotive.

Ridecell is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with more than 150 employees in offices across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006089/en/

CONTACT: Megan Higdon

Phone: 810-623-4128

Email:megan@outlookmarketingsrv.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE HARDWARE ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION FLEET MANAGEMENT DATA MANAGEMENT PUBLIC TRANSPORT TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE SECURITY OTHER TRANSPORT TRUCKING TRANSPORT LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Ridecell Inc.

PUB: 11/15/2022 10:25 AM/DISC: 11/15/2022 10:26 AM

