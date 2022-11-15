Looka Collaborates with Leading Business Platforms to Help Grow Small Business

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--

Looka, the one-stop platform for logo design and branding needs, teams up with highly respected and trusted companies to deliver turnkey business solutions – from invoicing, marketing & sales, to customer success management tools – for entrepreneurs and small businesses globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006071/en/

Looka collaborates with leading industry platforms like Microsoft, HubSpot, Semrush, and many more, offering small businesses exclusive free trials, discounts, and credits. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Through Looka’s Brand Kit Subscription, entrepreneurs can now access exclusive discounts and offers that will help entrepreneurs and small business owners overcome the costs and challenges of launching and scaling a business.

“In today’s fast-paced world, small businesses need every advantage to stay ahead of increasingly demanding customer expectations,” said Dawson Whitfield, Founder & CEO of Looka. “As a result, entrepreneurs gain peace of mind that Looka’s got their back, so they can focus on running their company.”

“Small business owners need trusted platforms to help them navigate the complex decisions that come from launching and scaling their businesses,” said Matthew Sison, Growth Manager for Looka. “From creating a logo to marketing & sales tools, Looka’s brand kit adds extensive value that our high-performing partners bring to our customers, our overall business and our collective growth.”

Looka’s Brand Kit empowers users to expand sales and marketing expertise, drive customer momentum, and establish a market presence – the robust stack includes offers from:

1) Marketing and Sales

a) Microsoft Advertising : Reach 689 million monthly unique searchers on the Microsoft Search Network and 271 million unique users through native advertising on brand-safe experiences. Connect on platforms and sites people use daily to get things done across work and life.

b) Our exclusive offer: Get $250 in credits when you spend $50

2) Customer Success & CRM

a) HubSpot : HubSpot’s integrated CRM platform contains the marketing, sales, service, operations, and website-building software you need to grow your business. Manage your customer journeys and sales lifecycle with HubSpot’s all-in-one platform.

b) Our exclusive offer: Get a free 30-day trial of the Marketing Hub.

3) Finance & Payroll

a) Square : Square Point of Sale is a free POS app that enables you to sell anywhere. Process payments in-person, online, or over the phone with every type of payment method. No startup fees, monthly fees, or termination fees - only pay for card processing when you make a sale.

b) Our exclusive offer : $0 fees on your first $5,000 in sales

Every piece of Looka’s brand kit is designed to maximize user empowerment, set small businesses up for success and drive scale to market.

Follow the simple 3-steps to access Looka’s exclusive offers:

To view exclusive offers from other partners such as Semrush, Xero, QuickBooks, Sprout Social and more, visit: Accelerate Your Business with Exclusive Discounts Through Looka.

About Looka Inc.:

Looka is an AI-powered logo maker that provides business owners with a quick and affordable way to create a beautiful brand. Since launching as Logojoy in 2016, the company has served over nine and a half million people in 188 countries. Looka provides businesses with logos, social media assets, business card designs, and websites. Learn more at www.looka.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006071/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Jay Sachdev

CEO, Founder

Breathe Purpose Media

Mobile: 647-203-3595

Email:jay@breathepurposemedia.com

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER CONSUMER SMALL BUSINESS MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS DIGITAL MARKETING TELECOMMUNICATIONS CONSUMER CONTENT MARKETING

SOURCE: Looka

PUB: 11/15/2022 10:30 AM/DISC: 11/15/2022 10:32 AM