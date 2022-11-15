ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAES partners with Agrify on vertical farming efforts

By Jordan Powers University of Georgia
 2 days ago
ATHENS — Driving through rural Georgia involves miles of sprawling farmland — cotton, peanuts or any of the crops that make agriculture Georgia’s No. 1 industry. But on the campus of the University of Georgia, the farms are going … up.

Vertical farming is one component of the broader discipline of controlled environment agriculture, defining the production of specialty crops — edible, medicinal and ornamental — in indoor, soil-free systems. Technology provides control over environmental factors that affect plant growth and quality, including light, humidity, temperature, carbon dioxide and nutrient levels.

