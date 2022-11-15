A Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin, 48, posts on Instagram for the first time since revealing he has terminal cancer with heartfelt message to wellwishers as he gets some 'headspace' in the country with family

Jonnie Irwin has revealed he is 'overwhelmed' by the public outpouring of support for the TV star after announcing his shock terminal cancer diagnosis.

The 48-year-old father-of-three, who presents Channel 4's A Place In The Sun and the BBC's Escape To The Country, revealed his lung cancer had tragically spread to his brain, telling this week's Hello magazine: 'I don't know how long I have left.'

In his first Instagram post since his announcement, Irwin said he was 'overwhelmed' by the 'kind messages' he has received - and assured his followers he will read each one. Sharing photos of him in the countryside walking his brother-in-law's dog, he wrote: 'Overwhelmed by your kind messages, not had the chance to read them all yet but I assure you I will. Yesterday I needed some headspace so I escaped to the country with my brother in law and his dog. It was a tonic. Xx'.

Irwin revealed the first warning sign of his illness came while he was filming A Place In The Sun in August 2020 in Italy, when his vision became blurry while driving. Doctors at home discovered he was terminally ill. Cancer drugs and chemotherapy have helped prolong his life.

It comes after the TV presenter, who has son Rex, three, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac with his wife Jessica, said he had chosen to keep his illness from his eldest child in particular, saying he does not want to 'shatter his innocence'.

'He doesn't need to know yet', Irwin said, adding: 'We make fun of my hair - he calls it my 'spiky head' - but as far as he's concerned, his dad is normal and why would I shatter that innocence?'

Irwin said that his cancer will 'catch up' with him at some point, but he is doing everything he can to 'hold that day off for as long as possible' - revealing that he is teaching Rex how to ride his bicycle among enjoying other activities together such as playing football and going to the beach.

The Leicestershire-born presenter is being supported by his wife Jessica, 40. He said: 'Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being given six months to live. I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was on her own pretty much. That was devastating. All I could do was apologise to her. I felt so responsible.'

The couple live with their three children in Newcastle, having moved there from Hertfordshire in 2020. Jonnie said he had chosen to keep his illness private until now.

Irwin's case is reminiscent of Dame Deborah James' battle with bowel cancer, which she chose to make public to raise awareness and funds for research.

Jonnie Irwin has revealed he is 'overwhelmed' by the public outpouring of support for the TV star after announcing his shock terminal cancer diagnosis

In his first Instagram post since his announcement, Irwin said he was 'overwhelmed' by the 'kind messages' he has received - and assured his followers he will read each one. Sharing photos of him in the countryside walking his brother-in-law's dog, he wrote: 'Overwhelmed by your kind messages, not had the chance to read them all yet but I assure you I will. Yesterday I needed some headspace so I escaped to the country with my brother in law and his dog. It was a tonic. Xx'

A Place in the Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin, pictured with his wife Jessica, 40, and their three children, son Rex, three, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac, has revealed his terminal cancer diagnosis, admitting he doesn't know 'how long I have left'

Jonnie Irwin (pictured with his eldest son Rex) told Hello Magazine this month: 'I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it. I set little markers – things I want to be around for'

Private battle: Jonnie, who shares three-year-old son Rex and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac with his wife Jessica, said he had chosen to keep his illness private until now

'I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it,' Irwin (pictured with wife Jessica) bravely explained

The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4's A Place In The Sun and the BBC's Escape To The Country, revealed his lung cancer had spread to his brain. He has been trying to work while secretly having chemotherapy

The 48-year-old (pictured with Jasmine Harman in 2004), presents Channel 4 's A Place In The Sun and the BBC 's Escape To The Country

From Lutterworth to Lanzarote: How former estate agent Jonnie Irwin's TV career took off after he beat hundreds to present A Place in the Sun

Born in 1973, Jonnie Irwin grew up in Bitteswell, Leicestershire, and attended Lutterworth Grammar School and Community College before becoming an estate agent.

In 2004, Irwin was selected from hundreds of applicants alongside co-presenter Jasmine Harman to present Channel 4's show A Place In The Sun - Home Or Away. The property programme was a surprise hit and syndicated widely. Irwin also regularly presents the BBC's Escape To The Country and To Buy Or Not To Buy.

In January 2011, Sky 1 broadcast Irwin's own show called Dream Lives for Sale, in which he helped people leave their lives in the UK in order buy their dream business.

Later that year, he started a new series The Renovation Game which aired on weekday mornings on Channel 4.

Outside of presenting, he is also a commercial director for Judicare, which describes itself as a 'specialist law firm providing clients with legal advice on all matters related to overseas property'.

Irwin married Jessica Holmes in September 2016. Together they have three sons and lived in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire before moving to Newcastle.

On November 13, Irwin was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. He told Hello magazine: 'I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it.'

Irwin said he had chosen to keep his illness private until now. He went on: 'It's got to the point now where it feels like I'm carrying a dirty secret, it's become a monkey on my back.

'I hope that by shaking that monkey off I might inspire people who are living with life-limiting prospects to make the most of every day, to help them see that you can live a positive life, even though you are dying. One day, this is going to catch up with me, but I'm doing everything I can to hold that day off for as long as possible. I owe that to Jess and our boys. Some people in my position have bucket lists, but I just want us to do as much as we can as a family.'

Irwin has continued to work as much as possible. He said: 'I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it.

'I set little markers, things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying 'Don't plan ahead because I might not be well enough.'

'But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart.'

The TV presenter is also encouraging people to take out life insurance, adding: 'That has helped so much and when I leave this planet, I'll do so knowing Jess and the boys are in a house that is fully paid off and there's a bit of money in the bank for them to live off.'

Irwin appeared on A Place In the Sun from 2004 until last year and was its longest serving presenter, alongside co-star Jasmine Harman, who is still with the show. He first appeared on the BBC's Escape to the Country in 2010.

The Channel 4 series has lasted for 462 episodes since first airing on British screens in September 2000 and still rakes in some 472,000 viewers a week, according to recent figures.

After Irwin shared his diagnosis on Instagram, Harman wrote: 'Words can't fix much, but what lovely words of support you have had here Jonnie. I know you know this already, but I am here for you my dear friend, and Jess and the boys. So, so brave. Sending lots of love. Speak soon.'

Irwin's social media was inundated with well wishes and messages of support in the wake of the news.

Ex-Homes Under The Hammer presenter Lucy Alexander wrote: 'Jonnie. I get so much joy watching you & your boys on here. You're one hellava flippin amazeballs presenter and I'm sending so soooo much love & strength.'

Escape To The Country's Nicki Chapman wrote: 'Love you guys so much,' while another user posted: 'Jonnie I am so so sorry to hear your news... Life is so cruel, to the nicest of people. I send you all our love to you and your family.'

Others chipped in: 'Sending you and your beautiful family so much love and strength. Thank you for sharing your news, I'm sure that many people who are in a similar situation will draw strength and inspiration from you.'

Irwin has continued to work as much as possible, while undergoing bouts of chemotherapy and other treatments.

He was initially set on keeping his diagnosis between a very select group of people, but now has decided to share his experiences and explain the ordeal for others to learn from.

'One day, this is going to catch up with me, but I'm doing everything I can to hold that day off for as long as possible,' Irwin said

Irwin, pictured here in 2010 at the TV Choice Awards, said he got the first warning signs about his disease in 2020

Irwin's heartbreaking story is reminiscent of presenter Dame Deborah's battle with bowel cancer, which the mother-of-two sadly lost on June 28 this year.

The journalist, 40, was diagnosed with incurable cancer in 2016, going on to host You, Me and the Big C podcast on BBC Radio 5 Live about her struggles with her illness.

Jonnie Irwin was speaking to Hello Magazine

Back in May, Dame Deborah was given just days to live. But she fought her way through another two full months, defying the odds to spend her final weeks with her children and husband out of hospital.

She had an incredibly peaceful death, her husband Sebastien said.

'People who didn't know Debs saw her getting weaker and weaker in those final weeks,' he said. 'But mentally it was the opposite. 'Through battling the fires of adversity she got stronger and in my eyes, it made her more and more radiant withevery passing day. I've never loved her more. She knew what was happening to her, yet she was able to still find those magical moments.'

He said he was in awe of what his wife had achieved while dealing with such emotional anguish.

In the months leading up to her death, Deborah had Prince William over for tea, who made her a Dame.

Living life on her own terms despite her illness, she designed Charity T-shirts a clothing line to raise millions more for her 'Bowelbabe' fund.

The Dame also wrote and published her second book How to Live When You Should Be Dead, while suffering from cancer, detailing how developing a positive mindset was key to enabling her to cope with her diagnosis.

Thinking of what he loved most about her, he said her way of finding joy in every moment, even in the darkest of times, was what he will miss the most.

Deborah's candid posts about her progress and diagnosis, including videos of her dancing her way through treatment, won praise from the public and media alike.

EXCLUSIVE 'She has no idea he has months to live': I'm A Celeb's Scarlette Douglas will be 'devastated' to learn A Place in the Sun co-star Jonnie Irwin has terminal cancer as show bosses will keep the news secret while she's in the jungle

Scarlette Douglas will be 'devastated' to hear of former A Place in the Sun co-star Jonnie Irwin's terminal cancer diagnosis, but will not be told about his illness while she's competing in I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

MailOnline can reveal the TV host, 35, was aware the father-of-three was unwell but did not know the severity of his condition and discovering he only has months to live will come as a real shock to her, according to friends.

Strict rules in camp prevent contestants being updated about the outside world, unless it involves direct family members.

Her friend told MailOnline: 'Scarlette will be absolutely devastated. She knew Jonnie had not been well but had no indication he's only got months to live.'

They continued: 'They're good mates and have known each other for years, it's just so sad. As soon as she's out and is told, Scarlette will be straight on the phone to him.'

While Scarlette and Jonnie never presented the show together, they were good friends and the news will no doubt come as a massive shock.

Scarlette has presented the Channel 4 lifestyle series for seven years, six of them while Jonnie was also on the show, before she quit earlier this year.

Brave Jonnie revealed his heart-breaking diagnosis on Monday during an interview with Hello! magazine.

The 48-year-old presenter told how he has been secretly battling terminal cancer and was given six months to live by doctors two years ago. The cancer started in his lungs and has now spread to his brain.

He hopes sharing news of his illness will inspire others to 'make the most of every day.'

Heartbreaking: MailOnline can reveal the TV host, 35, was aware the father-of-three was unwell but did not know the severity of his condition and discovering he only has months to live will come as a real shock to her, according to friends

Jonnie said: 'I'm carrying a dirty secret – it's become a monkey on my back. I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive, and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it.

'I set little markers – things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying, 'Don't plan ahead because I might not be well enough.'

'But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart.'

He was diagnosed while filming A Place in the Sun in Italy in 2020.

Distressing: Jonnie was diagnosed while filming A Place in the Sun in Italy in 2020 two months after the birth of his twin sons Rafa and Cormac

He had been driving when his vision became blurred and doctors at home discovered he was terminally ill. Cancer drugs and chemotherapy have helped prolong his life.

Jonnie, who is being supported by his wife Jessica, 40, initially wanted to keep his illness private but after seeing 'Bowel Babe' Dame Deborah James, who documented her battle with cancer before passing away in June, inspire so many, he decided to go public.

He added: 'I might inspire people who are living with life-limiting prospects to make the most of every day, to help them see that you can live a positive life, even though you are dying. One day, this is going to catch up with me, but I'm doing everything I can to hold that day off for as long as possible.

'I owe that to Jess and our boys. Some people in my position have bucket lists, but I just want us to do as much as we can as a family.'