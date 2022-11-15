Pennsylvanians spent big trying to win $2.04B Powerball jackpot. Here are the totals

Pennsylvanians didn’t end up winning the record-setting Powerball jackpot that topped $2 billion for the Nov. 7 drawing, but no one can say they didn’t try.

Figures from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue show during the Powerball’s run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 7, the state sold $71,823,301 in support of the gigantic jackpot.

“In total, the historic Powerball jackpot run lasted 41 draws — from Aug. 3, 2022, to Nov. 7, 2022. During this timeframe, the jackpot run produced roughly $171 million in sales in Pennsylvania,” a statement from a Pennsylvania Lottery spokesperson said.

“This generated $68.4 million for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians. These programs include property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services, including senior centers and meals,” the emailed statement continued.

Though a Pennsylvanian didn’t win the record-shattering $2.04 billion jackpot Nov. 7, several did win $50,000 and $25,000 prizes last month .

Powerball tickets typically cost $2, but for an extra buck you can choose the Power Play option, which can multiply any prize amount other than the jackpot. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m., and you can watch them live at powerball.com .

You can play online or find a Pennsylvania retailer near you at palottery.state.pa.us .

A screen capture of the money raised by recent Powerball ticket sales in Pennsylvania, from Oct. 29 to Nov. 7. Total sales reached more than $71 million, according to PA’s Dept. of Revenue. Pennsylvania Dept. of Revenue

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, you can call 1-800-426-2537.