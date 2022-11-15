Read full article on original website
Related
The Wheel: Contestant on ‘chaotic’ game show wins huge jackpot after answering just one question
TV viewers watched on in disbelief as a contestant on The Wheel won a huge amount of money after answering just one question.Series three of the game show, hosted by Michael McIntyre, returned for a new episode on BBC One on Saturday (5 November). It sees three contestants, selected by chance, compete for a chance to win a hefty cash prize with help from celebrity guests.Throughout the episode, two contestants named Zeki and Cassie, answered several questions correctly, putting £82,000 into the pot. The third contestant, Helen, was never selected, so wa sunable to contribute to the cash prize.However, after...
Double Tribal, Double Blindside! Who Went Home on 'Survivor 43' Tonight?
On paper, last week's vote cemented a status quo on Survivor 43. But a split Tribal Council saw a new opportunity for the game to change once more. The afternoon was filled with conflicts bubbling to the surface and scrambling, leading to two big votes. Check out more information about...
tvinsider.com
‘Survivor’ 43: Two Rivalries Face Off in Heated Double Elimination (RECAP)
Survivor knew what it was doing this week. In last week’s episode (which saw Jeanine become the first member of the jury), growing rivalries between Owen and James and Ryan and Cassidy were highlighted. Survivor Season 43 Episode 9, “What About the Big Girls,” stirred those pots even more with a Double Immunity Challenge leading to two Tribal Councils.
Comments / 0