James F. Scott
James (Jimmy) F. Scott died peacefully on November 15, 2022 at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Scott, and a grandson-in-law, Cliff Bright. He is survived by his son, John (Patrice) Scott; his granddaughter, Jenny Bright; grandson, J. F. Scott; his great-granddaughter, Zoie Bright; and a host of other family members.
Bettye Lou Murphy
Bettye Lou Wood Murphy, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC went to be with her heavenly father on November 14th, 2022. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on January 27th, 1934 to the late Guy Morgan Wood and Lou Williams Wood, she was the widow of Edward H. Murphy who preceded her in death after fifty-seven years of marriage. Mrs. Murphy was a life-time member of Corinth Baptist Church where she taught the Golden Circle Sunday school class. She attended mission trips to Thailand, West Virginia, and New York and never missed the opportunity to share God’s love with those she met.
Vivian T. Monds
Kill Devil Hills, NC – Vivian Marie Thomas Monds, 71, of 409 West Durham Street, died Friday, November 4, 2022 in Sentara Albemarle Hospital, Elizabeth City. Mrs. Monds was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on April 21, 1951, and was the daughter of the late Earis Deral and Verdie Mae Dixon Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John and E.D. “Tom” Thomas Jr.
Raymond Steve Ebertowski
Raymond Steve “Ski” Ebertowski, 82, of Ivor, Virginia sailed his final voyage on November 13, 2022, in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Raymond was born in Grafton, North Dakota on December 25, 1939. He is survived by his daughter Angela Rae Ebertowski, and two grandchildren, Fenton (17), and Addison (13), of Kill Devil Hills, NC. He is also survived by his two brothers David Ebertowski, East Grand Forks, MN and Kenny (Karen) Ebertowski, Bemidji, MN and his two sisters, Theresa (Terry) Boushey, Lakeland, FL, and Susan (Patrick) Kenney, Detroit Lakes, MN. He was preceded in death by his son Raymond Steve Ebertowski, Jr., his parents William (Bill) Ebertowski and Sarah (Gerszewski) Ebertowski and siblings, Mary Kennedy, Jeanette (Cookie) Rennon, and Leon Ebertowski.
William James Crodick, III
William James Crodick, III of Knotts Island, NC passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 11, 2022. He was 52 years old. Will was born on December 23, 1969 in Portsmouth, VA to William James Crodick, Jr and Patti Ann Crodick. Will graduated from Churchland High School in Portsmouth,...
‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’ event set for December 10 at College of the Albemarle – Elizabeth City
College of The Albemarle (COA) is pleased to join Visit Elizabeth City to host a “Cocoa Crawl” event at COA – Elizabeth City’s Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail. The event will be held on December 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to noon and is free and open to the public.
Lunch-To-Go Fundraiser for OBX Room in the Inn
Enjoy Lunch to Go and support OBX Room In The Inn, Dare County’s Faith Based Homeless Shelter Program. Sunday, December 4th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kathleen “Kat” Gotthardt Berry
Southern Shores – Kathleen Gotthardt Berry was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 5, 1947, and transitioned peacefully to Heaven in Chesapeake, Virginia on November 10, 2022. Kathleen “Kat” received her Bachelor of Education degree, Magna cum Laude in 1969. She wanted to see the world and took a...
Elizabeth City homicide reported, information sought
The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday night. According to an ECPD press release, on November 15, 2022 at around 10:43 p.m., officers responded to a report of five gunshots in the area of Bunnells Avenue and Washington Street. “Once officers arrived in the area,...
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
ICYMI: “Ruby” the Capitol Christmas Tree makes a stop in Manteo
Sunday afternoon was quite an exciting one for residents of Manteo, North Carolina as “Ruby” the Capitol Hill Christmas Tree made a pit stop at the Fort Raleigh National Historic Site. Inquisitive visitors of all ages were able to take a glimpse at the tree before it continued the journey to Washington D.C.
Bright beams of dancing lights over Norfolk spark curiosity
Several viewers contacted WAVY-TV 10 with videos and questions about what they saw in the clouds Tuesday night.
Police: Man killed in Elizabeth City shooting
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – An Elizabeth City man was killed Tuesday after he was shot multiple times, police said. Elizabeth City Police responded to a report of five gunshots in the area of Bunnells Avenue and Washington Street around 10:43 p.m. When they arrived, officers found Roderick White, 41, a resident in the 800 block of Bunnells Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Suffolk man missing for more than a month
56-year-old Charles Williams was last seen leaving on foot from the 1100 block of Nansemond Parkway around 1 p.m. on October 1.
Ark Church to host community drive-thru food giveaway on Sunday
In partnership with nonprofit organization Convoy of Hope, Ark Church of Nags Head has announced that they will be hosting a community drive-thru food giveaway on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 1 p.m. An entire tractor trailer of non-perishable foods will be offered to those in need as a gift...
Town of Manteo announces upcoming Christmas activities, events
Tradition, sparkle, laughter, and joy all wrapped up with holiday spirit. There is something so very special about Christmas in Manteo! It is a time of festivities, celebrating community, and Christmas cheer!. Kicking off the holiday season and keeping with tradition, the Town Christmas tree will shine ever so bright...
Hampton Roads Holiday Guide | 2022
If you are looking for some holiday cheer, take a look at the guide for what festive events are happening around the area.
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
‘The Price is Right’ for $200K Virginia Beach winner of new scratch off lottery game
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On her way out of the BJ’s on East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Maria Pulley noticed the Virginia Lottery machine, stopped and bought two tickets in the new scratcher game, The Price is Right. Pulley, from Virginia Beach, went home, scratched off...
Grand Opening Set For Raising Cane’s In Hampton
HAMPTON-A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers new location in Hampton. Raising Cane’s announced earlier this year plans to open two new locations on the Peninsula. The Hampton restaurant is opening at 1044 West Mercury Blvd., in the space where Casual Male XL used to be located.
