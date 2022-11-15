Rob Allen has been selected as the new president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare. The health system announced the appointment Nov. 17, about three months after announcing the departure of Marc Harrison, MD. Dr. Harrison, who became president and CEO of Intermountain in 2016, accepted a role to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. Lydia Jumonville, who served as president and CEO of Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health before the organization merged with Intermountain, has been serving as interim president and CEO.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 HOURS AGO