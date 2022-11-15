Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
15 hospital CEOs exiting their roles
The following CEOs have announced plans to step down or retire since Sept. 13. 1. Kerry Goff resigned as CEO of Opp, Ala.-based Mizell Memorial Hospital. 2. Mark Taubman, MD, CEO of University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center and dean of the School of Medicine and Dentistry, will retire in December 2023.
beckershospitalreview.com
Methodist Healthcare System to acquire 9th hospital
Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg, Texas, has entered into an agreement to become part of San Antionio-based Methodist Healthcare System, according to the Fredericksburg Standard Radio-Post. The hospital's board unanimously selected Methodist Healthcare, which it believes will allow it "to grow and to thrive" in the community, CEO Jayne...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 systems seeking post-acute talent
Below are six hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent. Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Blueprint Healthcare, based in Portland, Maine, is seeking a physician for a post acute/nursing home facility.
beckershospitalreview.com
Where are the 14 Leapfrog 'F' hospitals?
The Leapfrog Group gave 14 hospitals failing grades in its fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades released Nov. 16. The organization assigned letter grades to hospitals based on more than 30 measures of patient safety. In the latest update, grades were assigned to nearly 3,000 hospitals. Among the hospitals evaluated, fewer...
"It's going to be a rough winter": Hospitals overwhelmed by pediatric patients with respiratory virus
Hospitals in 33 states are seeing a dramatic rise in children suffering from the respiratory virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Cases have more than doubled in 25 states, putting a strain on hospitals — with some facilities so overwhelmed, they're running out of beds. At Connecticut Children's hospital,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Intermountain taps COO for CEO post
Rob Allen has been selected as the new president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare. The health system announced the appointment Nov. 17, about three months after announcing the departure of Marc Harrison, MD. Dr. Harrison, who became president and CEO of Intermountain in 2016, accepted a role to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. Lydia Jumonville, who served as president and CEO of Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health before the organization merged with Intermountain, has been serving as interim president and CEO.
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS to partner with health systems on national patient safety alliance
HHS is partnering with some of the country's largest health systems on a national alliance to advance patient safety that will launch next year. On Nov. 14, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and leaders from the CDC, FDA, CMS and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, convened a listening session with CEOs of the some of the largest U.S. health systems and patient safety advocates to discuss the launch of the National Healthcare System Action Alliance to Advance Patient Safety.
beckershospitalreview.com
CIOs challenged by so many health IT systems, applications: Study
The vast majority of healthcare CIOs say working with disparate IT systems and applications complicates their jobs, according to a survey of 132 health IT executives who are members of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives. Here are five things to know from the Nov. 15 study by enterprise...
beckershospitalreview.com
Why healthcare mergers and acquisitions are a cybersecurity risk
As Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, formed by the merger of Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives in 2019, dealt with a weeks-long fallout from a ransomware attack, health system CIOs and chief information security officers say these large acquisitions can make healthcare systems more vulnerable to security breaches. A healthcare merger...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mount Sinai spinoff to lay off 500 employees; exit reproductive, women's health testing
Sema4, a genomics company that spun out of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, said it plans to lay off 500 employees as it closes its reproductive and women's health testing services. The job cuts represent about 32.5 percent of Sema4's workforce, according to a Nov. 14 securities filing....
beckershospitalreview.com
Uber Health looking to expand medical delivery, healthcare ride services
Uber Health is looking to expand its platforms as it sees an increased demand for medical device delivery services and healthcare rideshare services, Yahoo Finance reported Nov. 16. The company is looking to partner with other companies to scale their rideshare and delivery service business. "We're thinking about how to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Why CEOs prefer these interactions in person
For hospitals and health systems, communication with employees is crucial, especially amid today's workforce, financial and operational challenges. Although the pandemic has increased dependence on electronic and virtual communication, hospital and health system leaders continue to place high value on face-to-face conversations. Becker's asked healthcare executives to share the interactions...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ohio hospital to close award-winning heart surgery program after 23 years
Sandusky, Ohio-based Firelands Regional Medical Center is closing its award-winning open heart surgery program after 23 years, the Sandusky Register reported Nov. 15. The program is set to close by the end of the year. A lack of patients and sinking reimbursements are some of the reasons for the closure, according to the report.
beckershospitalreview.com
Baptist Health South Florida welcomes clinical wellness pharmacists
Baptist Health South Florida is the first health system in the nation to hire clinical wellness pharmacists, the 11-hospital system said Nov. 15. The system welcomed clinician wellness pharmacists Marissa Brooks, PharmD, and Brandon Welch, PharmD. Dr. Brooks will focus on oncology, community health and employee health, and Dr. Welch will specialize in executive health, orthopedics and sports medicine.
beckershospitalreview.com
Is Epic's dominance good for healthcare?
Epic is the biggest name in health IT and, by all accounts, only getting bigger. The EHR vendor controls nearly a third of the U.S. hospital market share and continues to add large health systems to its portfolio. But is the Verona, Wis.-based company's reign a positive or negative for...
beckershospitalreview.com
340B safety-net hospitals lost $2.96M from drugmaker restrictions, AHA finds
The average 340B safety-net hospital, which cares for a disproportionate share of low-income and uninsured patients, reported annual losses of $2.96 million, and the average critical access hospital lost an average of $507,000 as a result of drug company 340B restrictions, according to a survey conducted by the American Hospital Association.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pennsylvania hospital switching EHRs from Allscripts to Epic
Lewisburg, Pa.-based Evangelical Community Hospital is changing its EHR to Epic and will go live with the new system Dec. 4. The hospital had previously used disparate systems with Allscripts being the main vendor, a spokesperson told Becker's. "The platform takes into consideration all of the facets related to patient...
beckershospitalreview.com
Advocate Aurora posts $310M Q3 loss: 5 details
Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Aurora Health reported a multimillion-dollar net loss but stable credit financial outlook Nov. 15 as the system looks to merge with Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health. The two health systems announced merger plans to create a 67-hospital system with $27 billion in revenue earlier this...
beckershospitalreview.com
Kaiser Permanente VC arm leads $12 funding round for remote care company Validic
Kaiser Permanente Ventures led a $12 million funding round for Validic, a digital health company focused on remote patient monitoring. The firm said it plans to use the capital to further invest in its platform, which integrates digital health with clinical data in EHRs to manage chronic conditions and care for patients remotely. Validic recently teamed with Oracle Cerner to bring its software to Cerner Millennium clients.
beckershospitalreview.com
Henry Ford Health partners with tech company Arcascope to help shift workers sleep better
Detroit-based Henry Ford Health is partnering with digital health company Arcascope to improve the circadian rhythms of its healthcare workers. Shift workers at Henry Ford Health will use Arcascope's app-based circadian rhythm management platform that makes personalized recommendations about behaviors and alterations to the light environment to help with sleep.
Comments / 0